Student benefits from Loughry graduate placement mentor

Whilst on work placement Megan is being mentored by Loughry graduate Andrew Lyons. Megan is completing the one year placement as the third year of her Ulster University validated Honours Degree course. On successful completion of the programme she will be awarded a Diploma in Professional Practice.

Megan says: “I am working within the Quality Team performing food safety and quality checks. This year has presented challenges with the industry facing not only Covid-19 but also Brexit. It has been great to have Andrew as my mentor/manager as he understands the experience I need to gain in my placement. Andrew completed the same degree course so is aware of the knowledge I have. I am really enjoying my placement. I am looking forward to the months ahead and the opportunities of being involved in new exciting projects.”