The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is preparing to launch this year’s £1,500 third level education bursary, in partnership with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

This marks the third year LMC has offered the bursary which is open to all CAFRE first year higher education students. In recent weeks, the

Commission caught up with Rebekah Woodside, a previous recipient of the LMC bursary. Rebekah is currently studying on the BSc Hons degree in Agricultural Technology, a four-year course jointly delivered by Queen’s University Belfast and CAFRE.

Encouraging fellow students to apply for the bursary this year, Rebekah said, “It’s a great opportunity. Coming from a Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) beef and lamb finishing farm plus having a genuine interest of the red meat industry I was particularly attracted to the LMC bursary.

Rebekah Woodside receiving the LMC bursary award from Harry Sinclair, former LMC board member. (Pic: Freelance)

"When applying for the bursary I could relate my own personal farming experiences to my application which made it straightforward. The application process was easy to follow, two short essays and a video about yourself.

“Through completing the tasks for the award, I explored different career opportunities and further developed my knowledge of the agri-food industry. The financial assistance offered by the bursary will help me fund additional qualifications or courses that I want to carry out after placement year such as PA spraying courses or continuing to study on a master’s course.”

Commenting on the commission’s provision of a third level bursary LMC head of marketing and communications, Lauren Patterson, said: “LMC has been engaging with our education sector for 25 years and supporting third level education students now forms an important part of LMC’s overall education programme.

“These students have chosen to study courses directly linked to the agri-food industry and through time we have no doubt that they will help shape the future of our industry through the varied career paths they choose to pursue.

“First year higher education students are at an important juncture in their educational journeys with many considering industry placements and module options which will ultimately shape their future careers.

“LMC is pleased to provide meaningful financial support to students at this stage and we would encourage all interested students to apply for the LMC bursary when applications open via CAFRE this autumn.”