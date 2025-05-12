Students plant trees in park

School pupils joined Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Climate Team and members of the Omagh Rotary Club to plant trees at Arleston Park.

STUDENTS from the schools in Omagh, who will be part of the Strule Shared Education Campus, joined Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Climate Team and members of the Omagh Rotary Club to plant trees at Arleston Park.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With funding from The Executive Office District Councils Good Relations programme and the Northern Ireland Electricity Networks and Conservation Volunteers free trees for schools programme, trees were planted in this popular shared space in Omagh to create avenue planting and extend the woodlands and hedgerows. Participants planted a variety of native and pollinator-friendly trees to support local wildlife and help tackle climate change.

As well as enhancing the local park to make it a welcoming and enjoyable space for residents and visitors alike, the additional trees will help to restore biodiversity and create healthy and vibrant ecosystems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will have a positive impact on the environment as the trees will help to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere which will clean the air and help to mitigate against the impacts of climate change.

Commending the local students for taking part in the initiative, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council John McClaughry said: “This was an excellent intergenerational event which brought together young people from the Omagh post-primary schools and members of Omagh Rotary Club to plant trees and creat a lasting legacy in Arleston Park.

“As well as enhancing this beautiful shared open space, it also provided an opportunity for everyone to get outdoors, which contributes to improved mental health, and helped to foster social cohesion and positive relationships by bringing everyone together for a shared activity.”

Paul Douglas, The Executive Office Good Relation and T: BUC Trees Division, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to attend this event. Bringing people from across the community together to focus on their shared environment is exactly why the T:BUC Trees Programme was founded, and The Executive Office is proud to have been able to offer its support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with local communities to utilise opportunities such as this to build capacity to protect and enhance our environment.

For more information on climate change initiatives visit https://climate.fermanaghomagh.com/ or email the Climate Team on [email protected]