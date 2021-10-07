Study at CAFRE to cultivate a career in Land-Based Engineering

Land-based Engineering students completing maintenance on the harvester at Greenmount Campus

Students with the desire to work with agriculture machinery can apply to study on the two year City and Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering.

One question frequently asked by both parents and school leavers is ‘What career options are available after studying on the Level 3 Land-Based Engineering course?’

The Level 3 programme is a two year course which integrates work experience and on successful completion is equivalent to three A-Levels. Therefore students completing the course have the option of progressing on to higher education such as a Foundation Degree or Honours Degree in Agricultural Engineering.

Land-based Engineering Lecturer, Peter Verhoeven invites you to join the Virtual Open Evening on Thursday 7 October live on DiscoverCAFRE Facebook.

Completing a degree in Agricultural Engineering provides career opportunities in areas of design, testing and development engineering, among many other career paths such as technical training, sales, marketing and management. Some Northern Ireland machinery manufacturers employ such graduates or there is always the option to travel further afield.

With an A-Level equivalent qualification graduates may wish to diversify and continue their higher level studies in Agriculture or Horticulture; two industries heavily reliant on machinery and automotive applications. Opportunities to study on Honours and Foundation Degree courses exist within CAFRE.

Level 3 course graduates may opt to enter full-time employment as a Land-based Service Engineer.

Graduates who choose a career with a franchised machinery dealer may have to undertake specific training with the manufacturer to get up to speed with their products. Franchised manufacturers may stipulate staff take part in the Land-based Engineering Training Accreditation (LTA) scheme, which is recognised by Institute of Agricultural Engineers and Agricultural Engineers Association. The scheme is in place to support Continuous Personal Development (CPD) and to ensure integrity of all staff in the land-based sector. Many graduates find employment with smaller business or manufacturers who organise their own in house training programmes. A number of graduates with land-based machinery experience have branched out and are now running their own successful engineering businesses.

The completion of a Level 3 qualification in Land-based Engineering is only the beginning; opening doors to opportunities in Higher Education or successful careers in the engineering sector.