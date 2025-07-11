Stunning coastal farm in south west Scotland with two tidal bays for sale

Located near the village of Benderloch, the farm offers a rare blend of productive farmland, traditional heritage and striking natural beauty.

Shenavallie Farm farmhouse and steading are situated centrally within the holding and surrounded by approximately 381.30 acres of in-bye pasture, grazing land and mature amenity woodland. The holding enjoys a private and secluded setting bordered by two tidal bays on the shores of Loch Linnhe, offering breathtaking coastal views and abundant natural capital possibilities.

Duncan Barrie, Partner of Galbraith handling the sale, said: “Shenavallie Farm is an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a coastal farm which has been in the same family since 1918 and offers incredible lifestyle potential. Its combination of scenic beauty, mix of pasture and woodland and rugged coastline , and two scenic tidal bays makes it one of the most attractive rural offerings we’ve seen on the West Coast in recent years.”

At the heart of the farm lies a traditional five bedroom stone built farmhouse, surrounded by generous garden grounds and a range of both modern and traditional agricultural buildings.

Internally, the farmhouse is in need of modernisation but presents an exciting opportunity to refurbish the existing spacious accommodation and potentially extend to form a substantial family home.

The steading includes adaptable range of modern and traditional buildings currently used for livestock and machinery accommodation, and a traditional workshop, which may offer development potential for alternative uses subject to the necessary planning consents.

The farm has been in the same family for over 100 years and is currently home to the acclaimed Shenavallie herd of pedigree Highland cattle, and the sellers can trace the herd’s lineage back over 150 years. Until recently, the farming system has centered on the existing herd of Highland cattle along with the herd of commercial cattle and a small flock of North County Cheviot sheep.

The land has principally been classified by the James Hutton Institute as a mix of Grade 5.3 and 6.3 and varies in aspect, rising overall from sea level adjacent to the foreshore and bays of Loch Linnhe to 46m above sea level at its highest point. The area is well provided for with merchants and suppliers. The UA Oban Livestock Centre is within easy reach and provides an excellent outlet for livestock.

Located just three miles from Benderloch and 10.5 miles from Oban, Shenavallie Farm is well positioned. There is an excellent road network, and the local train station operates on the famous West Highland Line to Glasgow. Oban Port operates regular ferry services to Mull and Outer Isles destinations whilst North Connel Airport offers regular flights to Colonsay, Coll and Tiree.

Argyll is known for its stunning scenery, extensive wildlife and choice of outdoor pursuits. The area is populated with lochs, rivers and canals to explore as well as numerous castles, distilleries, national parks and forests.

Shenavallie Farm offers varied opportunities for lifestyle buyers, investors and conservation minded purchasers alike with potential to expand agricultural, sporting, environmental or leisure interests within a truly iconic landscape.

Shenavallie Farm is for sale as a whole through Galbraith for offers over £950,000.

Or as two lots:

Lot 1 – Offers over £675,000: Including traditional farmhouse, farm steading and approximately 220.36 acres of land, including high quality grazing and areas of mixed broadleaved woodland surrounding the farm buildings and tidal bay to the north.

Lot 2 – Offers over £275,000: Area grazing ground and ancient woodland extending to approximately 160.94 acres of surrounding a further tidal bay, offering exceptional biodiversity and amenity value.