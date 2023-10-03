Stunning period home boasting 135.9 acres of agricultural land and woodland on the market in NI for £1,900,000

Savills Northern Ireland and joint agents, Bensons, have announced the sale of Agivey House, a stunning period home situated in a breathtaking location along the Agivey River.

This rare property is listed for £1,900,000 and boasts 112.05 acres of agricultural land and 18.2 acres of woodland, offering an exceptional countryside experience.

Agivey House is a beautifully renovated, four-floor country residence dating back to the 17th century.

The home combines modern conveniences with period features, including Georgian sliding sash windows and an 18th-century grey marble and mosaic fireplace from the nearby Downhill House.

The residence boasts generous living spaces across its four floors, including a master suite, home office, and a potential self-contained apartment in the basement.

The property is set in beautifully manicured front and rear lawns and offers a secluded environment bordered by mature trees.

Adjacent to Agivey House is a one-and-a-half-storey former farm cottage in need of refurbishment, alongside a modernized farmyard featuring new cattle sheds, a large silo, and a grain store.

Agivey House, located in the townland of Lissaghmore in the Parish of Aghadowey, is idyllically situated along the Agivey River, with fields running down to the River Bann, the longest river in Northern Ireland.

Situated approximately nine miles southeast of Coleraine and within easy reach of Belfast and Derry / Londonderry, Agivey House offers both tranquillity and accessibility.

The property benefits from its proximity to retail amenities and educational institutions, as well as world-class tourist destinations like the Giants Causeway and Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Built on a site that has witnessed hundreds of years of history, including the Irish Rebellion of 1641, Agivey House carries a rich narrative that makes it even more unique. Most recently, the property underwent a comprehensive renovation in 2005 by the current owners, who have held the property in their family since 1951.

Neal Morrison of Savills Northern Ireland, and Columb Henry from Bensons, commented: “Agivey House isn’t just a home; it’s a piece of Northern Irish history encapsulated in an extraordinary setting.

“Its blend of modern amenities with period details provides a luxury living experience that's truly unparalleled.

“This property offers not only a magnificent residence but also tremendous potential for agricultural or touristic development.”

1 . Agivey House The current property offers generously proportioned and flexible accommodation over four floors. (Pic: Savills) Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Agivey House The current owners undertook a complete renovation of Agivey House in 2005 during which the property was re roofed, re-plumbed and re-wired. (Pic: Savills) Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Agivey House Agivey also benefits from an additional farmyard adjacent to the courtyard which has been recently modernised with new cattle sheds, a large silo and grain store. (Pic: Savills) Photo: Savills Photo Sales