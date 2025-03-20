Stunning self-catering property awarded four stars by the NITB

Lorraine Bell, Operations Manager at The Irish Landmark Trust, Deborah Avery, Senior Certification & Grading Office at Tourism Northern Ireland, Niamh Lunny, CEO of The Irish Landmark Trust, and Stacey Reilly, House Manager.

A COUNTRY house in Newry has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Surrounded by countryside and overlooking the Mourne Mountains, Tullymurry House is owned by the Irish Landmark Trust.

It is the first time the self-catering property, which sits within a secure gated estate, has been graded.

With parts of the property dating back to the 17th century, guests can enjoy learning about the building’s history and restoration.

Guests can experience rooms which are furnished to a high standard as well as a wellness centre offering superb facilities, including a sauna, hot tub and large relaxation area.

Deborah Avery, Senior Certification & Grading Office at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to award Tullymurry House a four-star grade.

“This is a very well-deserved award for the Irish Landmark Trust.

“This historic Irish country house style property is finished to an excellent standard and retains many traditional features combined with modern home comforts.

“This award is testament to the high-quality facilities and services offered to guests. Congratulations to the team and we wish them continued success with Tullymurry House.”

Niamh Lunny, CEO of Irish Landmark Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Tullymurry House has been awarded four stars by Tourism Northern Ireland.

“This is a truly special property, full of character and heritage, and we look forward to welcoming more guests to add to its story. We are excited for the boost that this grading will bring to Tullymurry House.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme

The Tourism NI Board travelled to the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council area recently to meet with local government partners, stakeholders and members of the tourism industry.

The aim of the visit was to allow members of the board to understand at first-hand any issues, opportunities and challenges within the tourism sector in the local area.

The board regularly undertakes location visits as it allows members to engage directly with the local industry. The visits also give local stakeholders the opportunity to provide updates on tourism performance in the area.

The board visited Belfast International Airport where members received a briefing on future development plans, and later hosted a dinner for invited industry and stakeholders at the Dunadry Hotel.

The following day the board held its meeting at the offices of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ellvena Graham, Chair of the Tourism Northern Ireland Board, said: “Visits such as this one are invaluable as they give the board an opportunity to engage directly with the local tourism industry.

“It is vital that the board hear at a local level how the sector is performing and particularly if there are any issues affecting performance which Tourism NI can help with.

“The recently launched Tourism Action Plan aims to grow the value of tourism to £2 billion in the next 10 years.

“If our sector is to continue to perform and succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace, supporting them and equipping them with the right tools is key.”