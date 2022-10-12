Substantially reducing the carbon footprint of a dairy farm is achievable

Dr Tianhai Yan, a world leading scientist at the Agri-Food Bioscience Institute (AFBI), specialising in methane emissions from cattle, was addressing the key findings of the Centre for Innovation and Excellence in Livestock (CIEL) report ‘Net Zero and Livestock: How Farmers Can Reduce Emissions’.

Using real case study farms, the report highlighted that by deploying a wide range of mitigation measures a 31.5 per cent reduction of the carbon footprint of a higher yielding herd was achievable, while a 16.9 per cent reduction was possible with a spring calving herd.

Dr Yan said: “At AFBI, we have conducted extensive research modelling mitigation strategies on our farm to help determine the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from cattle and sheep. This includes the development of energy rationing systems for precision farming which have resulted in improvements in the efficiency of milk production and has reduced the GHG emissions per unit of milk produced.

Dr Tianhai Yan a leading scientist at AFBI who is undertaking important work on methane emissions from cattle.

“We are also researching the nutritional benefits of alternative forages for dairy and beef cattle including measuring how this forage as well as feed additives and seaweed extracts can minimise the impact of enteric methane emissions from the herd.

“This combined with management practices such as reducing the age at first calving to 24 months, improved genetics and fertility has shown that a significant reduction in GHG emissions can be achieved,” he added.

The report sets out eight options for farmers that if implemented partly or wholly could help make a significant difference to the emissions from the dairy sector.

Lead on the research, Professor Elizabeth Magowan, also highlighted that the range of mitigations modelled in the report could not only help protect the environment, they could also help farms become more efficient.

Advertisement

The dairy industry plays a significant role in Northern Ireland’s agricultural economy. The sector has been working hard to reduce GHG emissions, with total emissions having fallen by 16.1 per cent between 1990 and 2020, something achieved by increasing production per cow and reducing the overall herd.

The report advises that farmers should complete regular carbon audits of their farm to establish a baseline and to identify areas where they can reduce emissions and their carbon footprint. Using a reliable carbon calculator is recommended to assist farmers establish how their practice can be amended to benefit the environment.

Among the nutrition-based strategies suggested are increasing the starch and concentrate proportions in the diet of cattle, within recommended levels, to reduce methane production per unit of feed. This strategy could also increase milk output in some circumstances.

Furthermore, locally sourced products such as peas and beans, will also reduce the carbon footprint of farms, especially if they replace soya which was grown in areas where deforestation has taken place.

Advertisement

The report also encourages farmers to improve the quality and utilisation of forage as a major component of the cow’s diets and to reduce the need for artificial fertilisers while maintaining or enhancing sward productivity. This can be done by including legumes, such as clover, in pastures and promoting soil health and fertility.

Management-based strategies that may be adopted by farmers include reviewing how slurry or manure is stored and applied. Among the options available to farmers are adding additives to reduce emissions from stored manure, precision application of manure and fertiliser and low emission spreading which reduces the ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions while improving nitrogen efficiency.

The CIEL report provides more details on many of these mitigation measures and their impact.