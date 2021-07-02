Success for NI Limousin Club with online Show ‘ Forever in Red Genes’

Reserve Female Champion was 'Millburn Paris' and exhibited by Mr Sam Matchett.

Nearly 50 animals participated in the virtual show judged by Mr John MacGregor, Allanfauld Herd, Scotland. He would like to thank the NILCC for inviting them to judge and would like to congratulate each exhibitor on presenting their tremendous cattle.

Overall Champion was awarded to the Female Champion bred by Messers C & R Mulholland, Aghalee, Craigavon, Co. Armagh. Deerpark Ruby is an April 2020 born heifer sired by Ampertaine Foreman, and of the dam Ampertaine Isadora (daughter of Ampertaine Elgin). Deerpark Ruby carries a double copy of the Myostatin Gene Q204X and is a natural twin to sister Deerpark Rita.

Reserve Champion went to Millgate Rocky bred by M &C Loughran, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. He was a June 2020 born sired by Norman Ely and out of Eskerhill Mia who is by Trueman Jagger.

Reserve Female Champion was Mr Sam Matchett of the Birches Herd, Co. Armagh. Millburn Paris is sired by Cavelands Jolly and out of dam Millburn Julie which is an Ampertaine Commander daughter. This April 2019 born heifer carries copies of genes F94L and Q204X.

Reserve Male Champion was Artlone Rocky bred by Joshua Arrell, Randalstown, Co Antrim. This July 2020 born bull is sired by Lowerffrydd Empire and of dam Millgate Lilly who goes back to Carmorn Greencastle.

Class winners:

Class 1: Bull born between May 2020 and August 2021: 1st M&C Loughran – Millgate Rocky; 2nd Joshua Arrell – Artlone Rocky; 3rd S&S McGeehan – Slieve Raphael

Reserve Overall Champion was awarded to 'Millgate Rocky' and is bred by M & C Loughran.

Class 2: Bull born between March 2021 and April 2021: 1st Kieran McCrory – Bernish Stan; 2nd C&R Mulholland – Deerpark Superstition; 3rd Chris Johnston – Johnstown Sumo

Class 3: Female born between April 2019 and August 2019: 1st Sam Matchett – Millburn Paris; 2nd C&R Mulholland – Deerpark Poppy; 3rd Ian Robb – Ampertaine Passion

Class 4: Female born between January 2020 and April 2020: 1st C&R Mulholland – Deerpark Ruby; 2nd M&C Loughran – Millgate Rapid; 3rd Jim Quail – Lynderg Ruby

Class 5: Female born between May 2020 and June 2020: 1st P&S Murphy – Carrickaldreen Roxanne; 2nd Rachel Boyce – Eniver Ruby; 3rd K&M O’Brien – Highview Rosalee

Overall Champion was awarded to 'Deerpark Ruby' who was bred and exhibited by Messers C & R Mulholland.

Class 6: Female born between September 2020 and April 2021: 1st J&P Rainey – Claragh Sofia; 2nd D&D Campbell – Mossbrook Ruby; 3rd Jim Quail – Lynderg Renee

Class 7: Best Stock Bull: 1st M&R McGurk – Ampertaine Progressive; 2nd McKenna Bros – Claragh Obama#; 3rd Rachel Boyce – Hillsong Rambo

Class 8: Cow with Calf at foot: 1st Michael Savage – Drummin Libby & Bolelyn Sasha; 2nd M&R McGurk – Millburn Jewel & Birchwood Sparkle; 3rd C&R Mulholland – Deerpark Maisie & Deerpark Saffron

Class 9: Commercial Female sired by a Limousin: 1st JCB Commercials; 2nd Alise Callaghan; 3rd Dessie O’Hanlon & Emma McCombe

Class 10: Commercial Male sired by a Limousin: 1st Alise Callaghan

This year’s Pedigree Herd competition will be judged by Mr Paul Sykes, Cavelands Herd, Co. Mayo and judging will take place from Wednesday 7th to Saturday 10th of July 2021.

Entries will be notified in advance of the date of their visit. This year you can enter the herd groups and additional categories, fee £30 or enter individual animals for the additional categories only, fee £5 per category. Entry forms can be request with Club Secretary at the below contact details. Entry Forms must be completed and returned with the appropriate fee before the closing date Wednesday 30th of June 2021.

The Club will be holding a sale of Females (Haltered or Unhaltered) at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Co Down on Monday, 30th August 2021 at 7pm. Please keep an eye to our Facebook Page ‘NI Limousin Cattle Club’ for updates leading up to the sale. The closing date for entries is Monday 19th of July 2021 and no late entries will be allowed.