Success with maize silage

The middle to later end of the year is pivotal for assessing where you are with silage, says Volac forage expert, Ken Stroud.

Will you have enough? How is quality looking? And how might you need to manage remaining cuts? All are key questions, he says.

“There are two reasons to conserve silage well,” says Mr Stroud. “Firstly, because better silage puts you in a stronger position to reduce purchased feed requirements. But secondly, you have already invested in growing silage crops, so don’t let their feed value slip away.”

Maize

To help, Mr Stroud outlines techniques for capturing maximum quality and quantity from maize silage crops this season.

Forage maize

Maize crops should be well-established by now, but forward planning for harvest will help to ensure maximum feed value, says Mr Stroud.

“The issue with maize is that there are plenty of ‘bad bugs’ that are waiting to feast on its DM, sugars and starches in the clamp.

Ken Stroud from Volac

Dying leaves at harvest and decaying material trapped in leaf joints are breeding grounds for undesirable microbes, which pose a challenge to the fermentation. Meanwhile, fungal contamination can make maize silage less palatable and can cause mycotoxins. To reduce bad bugs, minimise the number that get into the clamp in the first place, then inhibit any that do.

As well as scrupulously removing old, infected silage from clamps, Mr Stroud says maize must be harvested at the correct stage.

“Modern maize varieties tend to reach the optimum 30-33% harvest DM while still green. Late harvesting risks dead foliage and mould growth. Also, higher %DM crops are difficult to consolidate, leaving them prone to heating losses from yeasts and moulds growing in the presence of air.”

As with wholecrop, Mr Stroud says there is a strong argument for the dual-acting Ecocool additive with maize silage. Other steps for reducing heating include chopping to the correct length to aid consolidation, typically 1.5–2 cm, and keeping clamps airtight using side sheets and an oxygen barrier film beneath the top sheet.