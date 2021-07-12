Successful day of ‘tup touring’ for Suffolk breeders ahead of sale

A club spokesperson stated: “We had breeders travel from all across the country North and South joining us for what was a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable day. It was great to meet and greet with everyone with a hint of normality.”

Thanks to the newly opened Glenpark Estate of Richard and Selena Beattie for organising lunch for everyone on the tour; to Kathryn and Dennis and all the Taylor family for hosting the BBQ to finish off the day, to Brian Berry for the catering, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Jayne Tannahill Livestock Care, Philip Gurney – Natural Stockcare and Suffolk Sheep Society for sponsoring and contributing to the raffle and auction.

The Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Premier Export Show and Sale will be held in Ballymena Livestock Market on Friday 16th July (Show at 4pm) and Saturday 17th July (Sale at 10.30am).

With an offering of 196 ram lambs and 17 females from some of the top bloodlines this is a sale not to be missed.

All sheep will be available for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK and Europe. Transport will be available. Online bidding via Marteye.