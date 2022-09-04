Successful dry cow nutritionmakes all the difference

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those 100 days in the run up to calving represent the crucial period when decisions taken will determine the entire outcome of a cow’s next lactation. Body condition score needs to be assessed 100 days before calving date and corrected by feed rate accordingly in late lactation, so cows are dried off with a BCS of 2.75 to 3.0. During the dry period cows and in-calf heifers should be treated the same.

If managed in line with United Feeds pre-calver guidelines animals sail through calving, reach peak milk without losing excessive condition, and are settled back in calf again quickly with relative ease.

However, if the dry period is not managed properly it can lead to a number of issues post calving. Metabolic problems, including ketosis, milk fever, and associated issues like retained cleanings, displaced stomachs and a host of other health related problems will increase. Meanwhile, affected cows do not reach their potential milking performance and fertility targets are missed consistently.

Every dairy farm is different. Cow type varies from business to business as does the production systems followed, however the advice on pre-calver management from United Feeds does not change. The two examples below show the benefits that can be achieved by following the advice. A new entrant encountered issues early in his dairying career, whilst an experienced dairying family felt there was room for improvement. Both had the confidence the make the required changes to their systems and are reaping the benefits.

Truesdale Family Farm, Co Down

Philip Truesdale milks 70 cows with his father Harold close to Ballyward in Co Down. They are new entrants into milk, having calved their first dairy heifer in 2020. Suckler beef and sheep had been the predominant enterprises on the farm up to that point.

Philip takes up the story: “We bought a group of in-calf Holstein-Friesian heifers in 2020. They calved down during the autumn months and this was our entry point into milk. Our plan is to increase cow numbers up to 100 by breeding from our own stock. To date we have used a lot of sexed semen successfully on the herd, helping us produce the heifers we need.

John Blakley, United Feds with Philip Truesdale

The cows are currently averaging 8,500 litres at 4.00% butterfat and 3.35% protein. As they are now second calvers, we see a significant increase in yields year-on-year.”

The coming weeks will see a selection of their own, home-bred heifers calve for the first time. In preparation for this milestone for the new business and the continuing expansion of the herd, they are currently building a new dry cow house, which will include a bespoke calving area.

“The third calving season is almost upon us, and we are aware of the need to ensure that dry cows and point of calving heifers are managed properly. The new dry cow house which will be ready in a few weeks is fundamentally important in this regard, as is managing the nutrition of the animal prior to calving.”

This autumn will see Philip and Harold strictly adhering to a dry cow nutrition programme, which will centre on two fundamental components: the inclusion of a bespoke dry cow silage and the feeding of United Feeds’ Pre-Calver ration.

Group of cows looking into the lens with a blue sky in the background.

“The silage has been made from grass that had not been treated with slurry at any stage this year. Grass was getting ahead of cows in the paddocks, so we decided to let it grow out and then baled it specifically for dry cows. It has a high fibre content and should be low in potassium,” Philip explained.

“We have a feeder wagon, so will mix the silage with United Feeds’ pre-calver blend at the recommended feed rate of 2kg/head/day. We tried this approach halfway through the calving season last year, and the difference was stark. Prior to the change we were having issues with cows holding cleanings, calves not having the required vigour and colostrum quality not being where we wanted it to be. The inclusion of United Feeds pre-calver ration resolved these problems for us.”

Dale Family Farm, Co Londonderry

Meanwhile, 80 miles north of Ballyward, the Dale family have had dairy stock on their Limavady farm for three generations. Andrew and his parents Jackie and Diane milk 120 cows, predominantly Fleckvieh-Holstein crosses. The herd is currently averaging 8,200 litres at 4.20% butterfat and 3.40% protein. To date, approximately 80% of the cows would calve down in the October to December period with the remainder following early in the New Year.

Andrew Dale with Andrew McMordie, United Feeds

But here too, change is in the offing. Andrew takes up that story: “Beginning next winter, we will aim to calve all the cows during the period up to Christmas. This means that this winter we will have a tight 12-week breeding season commencing between Christmas and New Year. From a management point of view, it means that we can group the cows more effectively. It is a real drain on manpower if we have to calve a small number of cows in the spring months. And then the decision must be made in terms of keeping these animals in or putting them out to graze with the rest of the herd.”

The Dale Family are committed to getting as much milk from grazed grass as possible.

“The herd grazes full time. But, as land around the farmyard is limited, a Zero Grazer is used to bring fresh grass from other land which is then offered to the herd during milking times. This ensures the cows are fully fed on fresh grass throughout the grazing season”

“Our land is quite heavy, which constrains the length of the grazing season, both early in the spring and later in the autumn,” Andrew further explained.

“For us, the aim is to get the cows in calf before going out to grass in the first place. And having them all successfully back in calf by that stage is the most effective way of making this work.”

Hitting an average 365 to 380-day calving interval with autumn/winter calving cows will require fertility management of the highest order. And Andrew fully recognises the role that dry cow management will play in this context. “We now make a specific silage for the dry cows, which is ensiled over whole crop, that is also made on the farm.”

Grazed grass is a no-no for close-up heifers and dry cows

“This allows us to feed both forages together for the dry cows. We have adequate feed space for all the dry cows to eat at the passage at once so along the top of this silage 2 -3 kg/hd of United Feeds pre-calver nuts are also fed for the 3-weeks prior to calving.

“For the past two years we have meticulously kept to this routine right up to calving for both cows and heifers. In the past, when this approach was not taken we would have had problems with difficult calvings, retained cleanings and the knock on side effects of this. Subsequently we felt performance from the fresh cows became an issue as they were slow to get going on entry to the milking group.”

Andrew concluded: “In cases where up to 8% or possibly 10% of cows are presenting with some form of difficulty at and post-calving, the alarm bells should start ringing. And, in the past, this is a position that we had found ourselves in. But thankfully not now”

The experiences amassed by the Truesdale and Dale families provide verification for the United Feeds pre-calver management programme that works under the conditions that prevail on dairy farms here in Northern Ireland.

Their experiences shed light on two fundamental points: the need to offer cows and heifers specific pre-calver diets and the importance of feeding a pre-calver concentrate that helps meet the exact nutritional requirements of these animals.

So, what makes the United Feeds pre-calver range so effective?

In the first instance, it primes the pre-calving animal for calcium release. “A complex hormone mechanism controls calcium mobilisation from the bones and gut, requiring magnesium. To encourage calcium release we formulate our pre-calver to a strict mineral specification where we limit calcium and sodium but increase the magnesium and phosphorus. This is very different to a milking cow ration, United Feeds’ nutritionist Jenny Hamilton commented.

“The acid-base status of the cow also affects these hormone mechanisms. We include magnesium chloride not only as a magnesium source, but to slightly acidify the blood increasing calcium availability. This is known as a partial dietary cation anion balanced, or DCAB diet. Problems arise if forages fed are too high in potassium as this reduces magnesium availability. Potassium levels are primarily influenced by slurry and fertiliser applications.

“Our ration will help mitigate against clinical and sub-clinical milk fever, but the lower the potassium and sodium level in the forage, the lower the chance of milk fever. The only way of knowing is to perform a forage mineral analysis.”

United Feeds’ pre-calver range also primes the rumen. Energy intake in early lactation is crucial to performance for milk and fertility.

Jenny Hamilton again: “We need to maximise dry matter intake (DMI) and the use of feed in early lactation. The rumen has adapted to digesting a fibre only diet in the far-off dry period, so starch is needed to stimulate starch-digesting microbes and elongate rumen papillae, preparing the cow for digesting a high concentrate lactation diet.

“Well adapted rumen papillae are necessary to prevent ruminal acidosis in early lactation, but this process is gradual, hence why it should begin prior to lactation.”

“Yea-Sacc, a highly effective yeast is included in our pre-calver to promote growth and activity of ruminal bacteria, aiding digestion and stabilising pH to encourage DMI.

The liver is central to energy management in the cow. It processes energy from feed and body reserves to support milk production in early lactation. United’s pre-calver range contains the feed additive ‘LiFT’. It provides vitamins and essential cofactors to support healthy liver function to facilitate energy mobilisation, fat export and ketone reduction.

“The end result is increased milk yield and quality in tandem with a minimal risk of transition cow diseases.

And, finally Jenny explains that United’s pre-calver range also acts to prime the immune system. Its vitamin and mineral package is more concentrated than is the case with a milking ration because it is formulated for a 2-3kg feed rate.

“It includes organic selenium, copper, zinc and manganese, along with other essential trace elements, vitamins, antioxidants and biotin. These all play crucial roles in aiding calving ease, reducing the likelihood of retained placentas and metritis, reducing somatic cell count in early lactation, supporting hoof health, improving fertility through improved conception rates and reducing days to first service.

The inclusion of Bio-Mos reinforces the cow’s natural defences, supporting gut health by inhibiting colonisation of pathogenic bacteria in the gut; such as salmonella and E-coli.

“This also enhances colostrum quality, which benefits the new-born calf’s immune system. Trials have confirmed an increase rotavirus titres and immunoglobulin levels in calves whose dams were fed Bio-Mos pre-calving.”