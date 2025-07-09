Successful end to innovative programme to tackle skills gaps

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh with Ella McDermott and Rhys Johnston.

AN impressive new programme developed by GEMX (Generating Engineering and Manufacturing Excellence) is taking the local training landscape by storm as the first cohort of students completes the MakeME Academy.

A key element of the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), the training programme was developed to tackle critical skills shortages in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME) sector, while sparking early interest among local young people.

Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The MakeMe Academy provides hands-on, real-world learning experiences and connects young people with professionals and companies they would not ordinarily encounter.

The Academy is built around the needs of the learners, particularly those who may not thrive in traditional academic settings. By focusing on practical learning and career discovery, it empowers students to find pathways that align with their interests and strengths within the AME industry.

A partnership with the DSLMP has allowed GEMX to offer MakeMe students a valuable progression route through a two-week post academy programme being delivered by NWRC.

This will give students an OCN qualification in Digital Fabrication, and real-world knowledge and skills in manufacturing and engineering, whilst enhancing their ability to make informed choices about their future career.

Joanne Sweeney, Project Director of GEMX, said: “The MakeME Academy isn’t just about education – it’s about preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

“By aligning our programmes with the economic needs of the North West, we ensure young people are equipped with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in their careers. Industry and education working together will enhance employability skills and develop a strong talent pipeline.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh said he was delighted to hear how successful the programme has been so far.

“It is fantastic to hear how well received the MakeMe Academy has been and to hear the impact it has made to these student’s studies.

“I have no doubt the skills and practical experience they will receive here will give them a better understanding of the industry and when the time comes to deciding on a career or getting a job, they will be ready to make that next step.

“I’d like to say a huge well done to everyone involved at GEMX and in council’s Labour Market Partnership team. It is clear to see this is a terrific partnership and I wish you all the very best for the future.”

The impact of the programme is already being felt. Eoin Barbee from Lisneal College is set to begin a Level 3 Diploma in Engineering at NWRC this September.

“I’ve loved getting to try things in the workshops such as welding, 3D printing and robotics. I feel that these skills will all be really useful when I start my diploma,” he said.

Fellow participant Kaycee Deery added: “I’ve tried things that none of my friends have done. I now have my CSR card and can understand the health and safety issues that companies deal with.”

By nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and creating opportunity, the MakeME Academy is setting a new standard for how the region engages the next generation in engineering and manufacturing careers.

For more information about GEMX and the MakeME Academy, please contact Joanne Sweeney, Project Director, GEMX: [email protected]