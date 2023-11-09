Successful Halloween Show at Ecclesville Equestrian Centre
Some riders got into the Halloween spirit by wearing spooky costumes and, in some cases, even getting their ponies decorated for the occasion!
Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses resulted in terrific jump-offs with the 75cm Open Class being the most hotly contested.
Twelve combinations took on the challenge and Nakita Thompson riding her lovely pony, Tornado, claimed the first place rosette.
Results:
Cross-Pole Class (equal first):
Rosie Clarke and Princess;
Willow Sloane and Prince;
CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw;
Sammy and Socks;
Cassie Irwin and Bella;
Leah Donnelly and Bob;
Jessica McCarroll and Polly;
Joey Dickson and Alvin;
Pippa Dickson and Alvin;
Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty;
Annie Burleigh and Beauty;
Beth Gallen and Jack.
50cm Novice Class (equal first):
Rosie Clarke and Princess;
Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy;
Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky;
Pippa Dickson and Alvin;
Joey Dickson;
Poppy Coaltar and Midnight.
60cm Novice (equal first):
Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang;
Olivia Michalska and Billy (Drew Prize);
Conor McGirr and Holly;
Charlie Burns and Billie;
Maddison O’Kane and Socks;
Paula Gallen and Bert;
Emily Donnelly and Small Barney;
Kim McKevlin and Jessie (Drew Prize);
Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad (Drew Prize).
60cm Open:
1st Sophie Johnston and Speedy;
2nd Kayla Donnelly and Bleech;
3rd Ella_jane Johnston and Archie.
75cm Novice (equal first):
Sarah-Jane Sloane and Buddy (Drew Prize);
Ava McNally and Bert (Drew Prize); Kim McKevlin and Jessie (Drew Prize);
Amy McKevlin and Ricky;
Wendy McAleer and Bo;
Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer.
75cm Open:
1st Nakita Thompson and Tornado;
2nd Isobel Wallace and Bess;
3rd Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer.
90cm Novice (Drawing Prizes:
Maddison O’Kane and Nellie;
Amy McKevlin and Ricky;
Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
90cm Open:
1st Shauna Murray and Ritz;
2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick;
3rd Isobel Wallace and Bess.