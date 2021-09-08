Successful tractor and truck run is held by Newtownstewart YFC
On Sunday August 22nd, Newtownstewart YFC held their annual tractor and truck run in aid of Care for Cancer Omagh.
The club had a great turnout of both tractors and trucks with a total of 90 tractors, 24 trucks and one gator.
The total amount raised is still to be announced.
The club’s thanks goes out to the Millar family for letting the club use the mart, to all the members and their families who helped out in all ways possible and also to everyone who came and supported the run.