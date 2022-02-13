Suckled calves have never been more valuable

Cattle of all types are making record prices at the present time. And this is particularly the case, where well bred suckled calves are concerned.

All of these points were addressed by Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, courtesy of a presentation he recently made on the company’s Facebook page.

Paul commented: “Suckler cows should be placed on to effective pre-calver diets between six and eight weeks pre term.

Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health

“We recommend the inclusion of the HVS Pre Calver Gold mineral, specifically Pre Calver 75, in these diets.

“It contains a high level of Vitamin E. Chelated copper, zinc and manganese are also included in the specification along with selenium yeast.”

He added:“High levels of iodine also feature prominently within the product’s specification. The objective is to have calves born with lots of vigour, ready to suck the cow from the instant they hit the ground. Pre Calver 75 will also act to ensure that cases of retained cleanings and other post calving metabolic disorders are minimised.

According to Paul, the inclusion of Vitamin E will specifically aid those cows calving down with highly muscled calves.

He continued:“The inclusion rate is one kilo of Pre Calver 75 for every eight cows. It’s simply a case of sprinkling the minerals over the silage being offered to the stock.

“Pre Calver can also be added to the diet feeder.”

Paul went on to point out that a trouble-free calving ensures that cows are more likely to come back into calf later in the season.

He concluded:“Minimising stress at calving is crucial. Perhaps the most effective way of achieving this objective is to provide stock with a proper mineral balance the year round.

“This is crucial in terms of herd health, optimising fertility, minimising foot problems and maintaining the general health of the cow at the highest possible level.

“Calves will also benefit in terms of having more vigour and being more resistant to disease attack.”