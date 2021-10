Suckled calves selling to £1230 at Downpatrick

On the night calves sold to a top price of £1230 for a 414kg Charolais from N Gibney with heifers to a top of £900 for a 378kg Limousin from H Hamilton and a top per kg of 3.10 for a 374kg Charolais.

Leading prices as followed:

Bullocks

Tobercorran farmer 414kg Charolais £1230 (2.97ppk) and 350kg Charolais £980 (2.80ppk) and 352kg Charolais £980 (2.78ppk) and 438kg Charolais £970, Drumnalkelly farmer 374kg Charolais £1160 (3.10ppk), Tannaghmore farmer 378kg Charolais £1150 (3.04ppk) and 356kg Charolais £1000 (2.80ppk) and 328kg Charolais £990 (3.01ppk), Millparks farmer 456kg Belgian Blue £1150 and 470kg Belgian Blue £1080, Portaferry farmer 406kg Charolais £1090 (2.68ppk) and 420kg Charolais £990 and 366kg Charolais £950 (2.59ppk) and 342kg Limousin £950 (2.77ppk), Saintfield farmer 398kg Limousin £1080 (2.71ppk) and 370kg Limousin £1070 (2.89ppk) and 336kg Limousin £1000 (2.97ppk) and 396kg Limousin £990 and 342kg Limousin £980 (2.86ppk) and 336kg Limousin £930 (2.76ppk), Downpatrick farmer 450kg Limousin £1080, Comber farmer 422kg Limousin £1080 (2.55ppk) and 318kg Limousin £970 (3.05ppk) and 332kg Limousin £950 (2.86ppk) and 312kg Limousin £920 (2.94ppk) and 374kg Limousin £900 and 364kg Belgian Blue £880, Crawfordstown farmer 478kg Charolais £1070 and 366kg Charolais £950 (2.59ppk) and 358kg Charolais £940 (2.62ppk) and 354kg Charolais £890 and Annacloy farmer 410kg Limousin £1030 and 414kg Limousin £1020 and 368kg Limousin £960 (2.60ppk) and 396kg Limousin £900.

Heifers

Ballyhornan farmer 378kg Limousin £900 (2.38ppk) and 370kg Limousin £850 (2.30ppk) and 368kg Limousin £790 (2.15ppk), Seaforde farmer 388kg Limousin £820 (2.11ppk) and 340kg Limousin £680, Drumaness farmer 450kg Charolais £800 and 390kg Charolais £780 and 300kg Charolais £750 and 360kg Charolais £740, Saintfield farmer 276kg Limousin £800 (2.90ppk), Ballylucas farmer 370kg Limousin £780 and 414kg Limousin £740 and 314kg Limousin £680 and 286kg Limousin £680, Annacloy farmer 340kg Limousin £780, Tobercorran farmer 350kg Charolais £770, Tannaghmore farmer 350kg Charolais £740 and 320kg Charolais £710 and 280kg Charolais £680, Vianstown farmer 320kg Charolais £710 and 300kg Charolais £680 and 330kg Charolais £640 and 300kg Charolais £640, Drumaness farmer 340kg Limousin £740 and 350kg Limousin £730 and 270kg Limousin £730 and Newcastle farmer 270kg Limousin £700 and 250kg Limousin £670.

At the sheep sale on Saturday 2nd October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £111.50.

Fat ewes to £134.00 and light weight lambs to £5.40ppk.

Fat lambs

Ballykeel farmer 26kg £111.50, Coniamstown farmer 26kg £111.00, Old Course farmer 25kg £111.00, Kilcoo farmer 26kg £111.00, Lissoid farmer 28kg £111.00, Castlewellan farmer 29kg £111.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg £111.00, Clough farmer 27kg £110.00, Killinchy farmer 26kg £110.00, Loughinisland farmer 28kg £110.00, Killinchy farmer 25kg £109.00, Killinchy farmer 24kg £105.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £105.00, Raffrey farmer 23kg £102.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £102.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg £101.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg £100.00, Legamaddy farmer 22kg £100.00, Woodgrange farmer 21kg £99.50, Crossgar farmer 18kg £92.50, Downpatrick farmer 18kg £92.00 and Ballynoe farmer 18kg £92.

Fat ewes