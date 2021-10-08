Suckled calves selling to £2300 at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

Leading prices; Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 240kg £2300, 250kg £1300, 220kg £1000, 220kg £950, 220kg £920, 250kg £900, Charolais bullocks 290kg £1280, 220kg £1180, 240kg £1180, 270kg £1120, 300kg £1100, 300kg £1080, Saintfield producer Charolais heifers 340kg £1710, 300kg £1390, 300kg £950, Charolais bullocks 300kg £1060, 330kg £960, 340kg £960, 320kg £950, 290kg £940, 270kg £900, 290kg £910, 300kg £900, 310kg £900, 320kg £900, Ballygowan producer Charolais bulls 400kg £1185, 350kg £1100, 300kg £950, 290kg £890, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 450kg £1160, 320kg £960, Clough producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1140, 390kg £1130, 400kg £1130, 400kg £1110, 350kg £1080, 350kg £1000, 320kg £980, 330kg £980, Charolais heifer 350kg £1060, 350kg £1000, Ballygowan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine bull 450k £1110, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £1100, 400kg £1070, 350kg £970, Ballynahinch producer Charolais and Limousin bullocks 330kg £1090, 390kg £990, 310kg £980, 320kg £980, 330kg £980, 330kg £950, 360kg £950, 300kg £900, Charolais and Limousin heifers 330kg £970, 330kg £920, 300kg £900, 340kg £870, 350kg £870, Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1040, Limousin heifers 340kg £1000, 330kg £970, 320kg £920, 320kg £910, Comber producer Simmental bulls 360kg £1000, 380kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1000, 340kg £930, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 310kg £990, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £960, 320kg £940, 300kg £900, Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 300kg £950, 300kg £910, 250kg £880, Dromara producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £940, 300kg £900, Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £940, 330kg £930, 320kg £905, 320kg £900, 280kg £890, 290kg £890, 300kg £890, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 290kg £940, 290kg £880, 270kg £870, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £940, 320kg £915, 290kg £890, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 290kg £900, 300kg £900, 250kg £890, 320kg £890, 300kg £880, 300kg £870, 270kg £860, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 250kg £890, 220kg £860, Limousin heifers 270kg £850, 290kg £850, 280kg £840, 300kg £840, 300kg £840, 290kg £820, 300kg £820 and Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 250kg £830, 300kg £810, 280kg £800, 290kg £800, 240kg £790.

Bullock calves sold to £1280 for a 290kg Charolais, £4.42 per a kg.

Other heifers sold to £1710 for a 340kg Charolais, £5.03 per a kg.