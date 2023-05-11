Heifers cleared to £1990 for a 760kg Charolais (262.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1370 for a 720kg Hereford (190.00).

Dropped calves sold to £390 Simmental bull and heifer calves to £320 Hereford.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1780 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1260 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus male (280.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £880 for a 315kg Shorthorn beef (278.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong with a top price paid of £1750 720kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00) presented by R and A Donaghy, £1440 585kg Belgian Blue (246.00); N Elliott £1690 680kg Aberdeen Angus (249.00); B Hutton £1560 570kg Charolais (274.00), £1350 495kg Limousin (277.00); E Marshall £1370 495kg Limousin (277.00), £1370 535kg Charolais (256.00); a Sixmilecross farmer £1310 495kg Limousin (265.00), £1090 430kg Limousin (254.00) and D Henry £1190 480kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1990 760kg Charolais (262.00) presented by J Jardine; P Corr £1910 650kg Limousin (294.00), £1860 655kg Charolais (284.00), £1780 630kg Limousin (283.00), £1740 585kg Limousin (297.00); D Conlon £1740 615kg Charolais (283.00), £1500 545kg Charolais (275.00); J McKenna £1710 600kg Charolais (285.00), £1700 610kg Charolais (279.00); P Donaghy £1600 585kg Charolais (274.00); J Gormley £1590 545kg Charolais (292.00), £1590 595kg Charolais (267.00), £1560 555kg Charolais (281.00), £1560 565kg Charolais (276.00); J Hamill £1550 530kg Charolais (293.00); B Hutton £1450 535kg Hereford (271.00); S McCrory £1440 520kg Limousin (277.00), £1350 415kg Limousin (325.00) and O Reid £1430 515kg Charolais (278.00), £1370 510kg Limousin (269.00), £1360 505kg Charolais (269.00), £1250 440kg Limousin (284.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1370 for a 720kg Hereford (190.00) presented by E Fox, £1170 645kg Friesian (181.00); D McCrea £1220 700kg Friesian (174.00); M Glasgow £1060 570kg Hereford (174.00) and A McCune £1020 585kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves continue to sell briskly to peak at £390 for a Simmental bull presented by E Speers, £290 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull, £260 Simmental bull; S Glasgow £360 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Irwin £345 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £300 Limousin bull, £290 Limousin bull; C Elkin £280 Belgian Blue bull; A Daly £250 Belgian Blue bull and P D N Farms £245 Hereford bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £20 to £205.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £320 Hereford presented by P D N Farms; E Speers £320 Simmental heifer; A Daly £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer; T Irwin £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Watson £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E McVeigh £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Elkin £200 Belgian Blue heifer, E Glasgow £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1780 for an Aberdeen Angus Cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by E Fox; A Dungannon producer £1620 Hereford cow with a Saler bull calf at foot and R Cunningham £1410 Charolais heifer with a Hereford bull calf at foot, £1260 Limousin heifer with a Hereford bull calf at foot.

In-calf heifers sold to £1040 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by a Dungannon producer.

Weanlings

Weanling of all sizes continue to sell briskly with male calves selling to a height of £1260 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00) presented by M and H Dougan, £900 360kg Aberdeen Angus (250.00); S Carberry £1240 370kg Limousin (332.00), £1130 345kg Limousin (327.00), £1080 360kg Limousin (300.00), £1070 345kg Limousin (310.00), £1070 320kg Limousin (335.00), £1040 340kg Limousin (304.00), £1000 340kg Limousin (295.00), £950 325kg Limousin (292.00), £890 295kg Limousin (302.00), £870 295kg Limousin (295.00), £850 284kg Limousin (300.00); P McCormack £960 350kg Charolais (274.00); F and A Donaghy £940 330kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £790 250kg Charolais (318.00), £750 265kg Charolais (284.00); F Canavan £920 300kg Limousin (305.00) and G Blair £780 285kg Belgian Blue (272.00), £770 280kg Hereford (275.00).