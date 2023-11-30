A good entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1990 for a 850kg Simmental (235.00).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers topped at £1760 700kg Limousin (251.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1300 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00).

Dropped calves sold to £400 for Fleckvieh bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £340 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1620 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings sold to £1500 for a 340kg Charolais heifer (440.00).

While male calves sold to £1220 375kg Charolais (323.00).

Steers

A good entry of steers cleared to a height of £1990 for an 850kg Simmental (235.00) presented by S Lees, £1790 700kg Limousin (256.00); D Daly £1780 655kg Charolais (272.00), £1720 630kg Charolais (273.00), £1640 605kg Charolais (271.00), £1600 600kg Charolais (267.00); P Bell £1670 625kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00), £1620 590kg Limousin (275.00), £1590 560kg Limousin (284.00); R Hamilton £1660 575kg Charolais (289.00), £1650 590kg Charolais (280.00), £1620 595kg Limousin (272.00), £1610 540kg Limousin (298.00), £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00), £1530 570kg Limousin (268.00), £1520 555kg Charolais (274.00), £1490 565kg Charolais (264.00), £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00), £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1360 505kg Limousin (269.00); E Scully £1140 410kg Charolais (278.00) and E Conroy £1040 345kg Charolais (301.00), £1020 365kg Charolais (280.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to a height of £1760 700kg Limousin (251.00) presented by A and J O’Neill, £1680 645kg Limousin (261.00); B Kelly £1610 605kg Charolais (266.00), £1590 585kg Charolais (272.00), £1520 595kg Charolais (256.00); P Curran £1420 520kg Limousin (273.00); R Newport £1400 555kg Limousin (252.00), £1300 480kg Charolais (271.00), £1280 480kg Simmental (267.00), £1270 475kg Limousin (267.00), £1230 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (254.00), £1170 465kg Limousin (252.00), £1160 460kg Limousin (252.00); I Young £1350 500kg Simmental (270.00); R McMullan £1300 475kg Belgian Blue (274.00), £1140 435kg Charolais (262.00), £1100 420kg Charolais (262.00); E Kerr £1240 465kg Limousin (267.00) and H McGuigan £1130 445kg Limousin (254.00), £970 380kg Limousin (255.00), £870 290kg Limousin (300.00), £830 320kg Limousin (260.00), £820 310kg Limousin (265.00);

Fat cows sold to a height of £1300 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00) presented by D Burton; A Boyd £890 645kg Limousin (138.00), £790 530kg Limousin (149.00); D Canavan £810 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (143.00) and P Blevins £810 535kg Hereford (151.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves met a brisk trade to peak at £400 for a Fleckvieh bull presented by J Kelso, £305 Fleckvieh bull, £300 Fleckvieh bull, £290 Hereford bull; T Mayne £390 Belgian Blue bull; I and A Agnew £345 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; G Fulton £340 Belgian Blue bull, £250 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; B O’Neill £325 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Robinson £315 x 2 Hereford bulls; A McGovern £310 Hereford bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; Kennedy Farms £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Loughran £300 Hereford bull and J Ewing £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Limousin bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £100.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £340 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by a Dungannon producer; D Robinson £270 Hereford heifer; Kennedy Farms £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A McGovern £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1620 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by J J Donnelly, £1470 Charolais cow and Charolais heifer calf, £1350 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

First choice weanling continue to sell exceptionally well with male calves peaking at £1220 for a 375kg Charolais (323.00) presented by D Litter, £1210 405kg Charolais (297.00), £1190 345kg Charolais (344.00), £1090 375kg Charolais (288.00), £1050 345kg Charolais (302.00), £1040 365kg Charolais (286.00), £880 315kg Charolais (278.00), £810 295kg Limousin (274.00); W Abraham £1140 425kg Charolais (268.00); O McAnespie £1070 395kg Limousin (272.00); J Gervis £910 245kg Charolais (370.00), £880 250kg Charolais (340.00), £870 230kg Charolais (373.00); P Blevins £870 265kg Aberdeen Angus (326.00); J Weir £660 240kg Charolais (275.00) and B Sheridan £500 x 2 160kg Simmentals (313.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to a top of £1500 for a 340kg Charolais (437.00) presented by D Litter, £1090 355kg Charolais (308.00), £1000 370kg Charolais (270.00), £960 355kg Charolais (271.00), £960 370kg Charolais (260.00), £940 310kg Limousin (301.00), £910 335kg Charolais (272.00), £900 345kg Charolais (262.00); O McAnespie £1220 390kg Charolais (314.00), £1090 335kg Limousin (323.00), £900 340kg Charolais (262.00); O McElvogue £800 275kg Limousin (290.00) and P Blevins £560 200kg Simmental (283.00).

A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £120 for a pen of 28kg presented by L Mullan; R Fullerton £117 27kg; G Rodgers £114 24kg, £100 21kg and C Morgan £105 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £87 presented by S Fullerton.

Store lambs sold to £92 for a pen of 19.5kg presented by W Dowling, £91 17kg, £88 16.5kg and R Dalton £89 18.5kg.