Suckled cows and calves peaking at £1620 at Dungannon Mart
While heifers topped at £1760 700kg Limousin (251.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1300 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00).
Dropped calves sold to £400 for Fleckvieh bull.
While heifer calves sold to £340 Aberdeen Angus.
Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1620 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1500 for a 340kg Charolais heifer (440.00).
While male calves sold to £1220 375kg Charolais (323.00).
Steers
A good entry of steers cleared to a height of £1990 for an 850kg Simmental (235.00) presented by S Lees, £1790 700kg Limousin (256.00); D Daly £1780 655kg Charolais (272.00), £1720 630kg Charolais (273.00), £1640 605kg Charolais (271.00), £1600 600kg Charolais (267.00); P Bell £1670 625kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00), £1620 590kg Limousin (275.00), £1590 560kg Limousin (284.00); R Hamilton £1660 575kg Charolais (289.00), £1650 590kg Charolais (280.00), £1620 595kg Limousin (272.00), £1610 540kg Limousin (298.00), £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00), £1530 570kg Limousin (268.00), £1520 555kg Charolais (274.00), £1490 565kg Charolais (264.00), £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00), £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1360 505kg Limousin (269.00); E Scully £1140 410kg Charolais (278.00) and E Conroy £1040 345kg Charolais (301.00), £1020 365kg Charolais (280.00).
Heifers
Heifers cleared to a height of £1760 700kg Limousin (251.00) presented by A and J O’Neill, £1680 645kg Limousin (261.00); B Kelly £1610 605kg Charolais (266.00), £1590 585kg Charolais (272.00), £1520 595kg Charolais (256.00); P Curran £1420 520kg Limousin (273.00); R Newport £1400 555kg Limousin (252.00), £1300 480kg Charolais (271.00), £1280 480kg Simmental (267.00), £1270 475kg Limousin (267.00), £1230 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (254.00), £1170 465kg Limousin (252.00), £1160 460kg Limousin (252.00); I Young £1350 500kg Simmental (270.00); R McMullan £1300 475kg Belgian Blue (274.00), £1140 435kg Charolais (262.00), £1100 420kg Charolais (262.00); E Kerr £1240 465kg Limousin (267.00) and H McGuigan £1130 445kg Limousin (254.00), £970 380kg Limousin (255.00), £870 290kg Limousin (300.00), £830 320kg Limousin (260.00), £820 310kg Limousin (265.00);
Fat cows sold to a height of £1300 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00) presented by D Burton; A Boyd £890 645kg Limousin (138.00), £790 530kg Limousin (149.00); D Canavan £810 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (143.00) and P Blevins £810 535kg Hereford (151.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves met a brisk trade to peak at £400 for a Fleckvieh bull presented by J Kelso, £305 Fleckvieh bull, £300 Fleckvieh bull, £290 Hereford bull; T Mayne £390 Belgian Blue bull; I and A Agnew £345 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; G Fulton £340 Belgian Blue bull, £250 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; B O’Neill £325 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Robinson £315 x 2 Hereford bulls; A McGovern £310 Hereford bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; Kennedy Farms £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Loughran £300 Hereford bull and J Ewing £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Limousin bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £100.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £340 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by a Dungannon producer; D Robinson £270 Hereford heifer; Kennedy Farms £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A McGovern £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1620 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by J J Donnelly, £1470 Charolais cow and Charolais heifer calf, £1350 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings
First choice weanling continue to sell exceptionally well with male calves peaking at £1220 for a 375kg Charolais (323.00) presented by D Litter, £1210 405kg Charolais (297.00), £1190 345kg Charolais (344.00), £1090 375kg Charolais (288.00), £1050 345kg Charolais (302.00), £1040 365kg Charolais (286.00), £880 315kg Charolais (278.00), £810 295kg Limousin (274.00); W Abraham £1140 425kg Charolais (268.00); O McAnespie £1070 395kg Limousin (272.00); J Gervis £910 245kg Charolais (370.00), £880 250kg Charolais (340.00), £870 230kg Charolais (373.00); P Blevins £870 265kg Aberdeen Angus (326.00); J Weir £660 240kg Charolais (275.00) and B Sheridan £500 x 2 160kg Simmentals (313.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to a top of £1500 for a 340kg Charolais (437.00) presented by D Litter, £1090 355kg Charolais (308.00), £1000 370kg Charolais (270.00), £960 355kg Charolais (271.00), £960 370kg Charolais (260.00), £940 310kg Limousin (301.00), £910 335kg Charolais (272.00), £900 345kg Charolais (262.00); O McAnespie £1220 390kg Charolais (314.00), £1090 335kg Limousin (323.00), £900 340kg Charolais (262.00); O McElvogue £800 275kg Limousin (290.00) and P Blevins £560 200kg Simmental (283.00).
A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £120 for a pen of 28kg presented by L Mullan; R Fullerton £117 27kg; G Rodgers £114 24kg, £100 21kg and C Morgan £105 22kg.
Fat ewes sold to £87 presented by S Fullerton.
Store lambs sold to £92 for a pen of 19.5kg presented by W Dowling, £91 17kg, £88 16.5kg and R Dalton £89 18.5kg.
Others sold from £72 to £82.