Suckled cows and calves selling £1400 at Dungannon Mart

Heifers topped at £1160 540kg Belgian Blue (215.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 665kg Aberdeen Angus (168.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £400 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £280 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1400.

Meanwhile weanlings sold to £820 395kg Charolais heifer (207.00).

Male calves topped at £780 350kg Limousin (223.00).

Steers

Steer sold to a height of £1450 885kg Aberdeen Angus (165.00) presented by N Elliott and P Grimley £1280 590kg Limousin (217.00), £1240 640kg Hereford (194.00), £1190 575kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00), £1160 570kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00), £1140 575kg Simmental (198.00), £1100 550kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00).

Heifers

Heifer trade remain strong to peak at £1160 540kg Belgian Blue (215.00) presented by N Elliott; F Devlin £1130 560kg Charolais (202.00), £1080 555kg Charolais (195.00); N Patterson £1120 575kg Limousin (195.00); L Holland £1090 470kg Parthenais (212.00) and a local producer £990 505kg Simmental (196.00), £970 465kg Charolais (209.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1120 665kg Aberdeen Angus (168.00) presented by an Sixmilecross producer, £900 635kg Limousin (142.00) and W Murphy £1100 780kg Aberdeen Angus (141.00).

Dropped calves

A good entry of dropped calves sold to £400 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by D Montgomery, £320 Saler bull; W and H Gourley £390 Belgian Blue bull; S McMullan £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Sloan £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McCartan £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; P and T McCaughey £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £280 Simmental bull, £270 Simmental bull; W Farr £260 Hereford bull; T Daly £260 Simmental bull; T Muldrew £250 Hereford bull; S Wilson £250 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £250 Hereford bull and A McKeown £250 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £195 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £280 Aberdeen Angus presented by W Sloan; W and H Gourley £275 Hereford heifer, £270 Belgian Blue heifer; T Muldrew £270 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £265 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Crawford £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Farr £260 Hereford heifer and P Kerr £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

A smaller entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £780 325kg Charolais (241.00) presented by P Devlin, £780 350kg Limousin (223.00).