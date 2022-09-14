Suckled cows and calves selling to £1940 at Dungannon
A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1570 680kg Charolais (231.00).
While heifers topped at £1720 for an 865kg Aberdeen Angus (199.00).
Fat cows sold to £1720 for an 850kg Simmental (202.00).
Dropped calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £335 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1940 for a Limousin Cow with a Belgian Blue bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1000 for a 495kg Aberdeen Angus steer (202.00) and weanling heifers to £810 300kg Simmental (270.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £1570 680kg Charolais (231.00) presented by J B Hutchinson, £1300 520kg Limousin (250.00), £1270 510kg Limousin (249.00); S and P Goodwin £1530 620kg Limousin (247.00), £1410 590kg Limousin (239.00), £1310 510kg Limousin (257.00); B Corrigan £1470 600kg Limousin (245.00), £1370 545kg Charolais (251.00), £1300 520kg Limousin (250.00) £1270 500kg Limousin (254.00); D Quinn £1420 580kg Simmental (245.00); J Loughran £1200 500kg Limousin (240.00), £1100 460kg Limousin (239.00), £980 400kg Limousin (245.00); P Hamilton £1180 505kg Aberdeen Angus (234.00); A Dungannon producer £1090 455kg Hereford (240.00), £900 385kg Charolais (234.00) and E Hetherington £990 415kg Charolais (239.00), £960 400kg Charolais (240.00), £920 400kg Limousin (230.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold to a height of £1720 for a 865kg Aberdeen Angus (199.00) presented by D Ruddy; R Stockdale £1680 605kg Charolais (278.00), £1605 575kg Charolais (279.00), £1600 610kg Charolais (262.00), £1510 570kg Limousin (265.00); R Wright £1580 635kg Limousin (249.00), £1570 630kg Limousin (249.00), £1250 530kg Limousin (236.00); M Daly £1550 580kg Charolais (267.00); P Doran £1530 650kg Belgian Blue (235.00); R Murphy £1510 605kg Charolais (250.00), £1360 575kg Daq (237.00); J Stinson £1450 595kg Charolais (244.00); S and P Goodwin £1360 580kg Limousin (235.00), £1290 545kg Limousin (237.00); J Loughran £1330 565kg Charolais (235.00); B Corrigan £1300 540kg Limousin (241.00), £1290 520kg Charolais (248.00), £1270 505kg Limousin (252.00); A Robinson £1300 540kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00), £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00) and N McKenzie £1000 425kg Limousin (235.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £1720 850kg Simmental (202.00) presented by J Casey, £1690 855kg Simmental (198.00); D Ruddy £1670 795kg Limousin (210.00); W Stafford £1640 790kg Hereford (208.00) and J Hobson £1000 495kg Charolais (202.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue bull presented by T Watson; Crewehill Farms £350 Hereford bull, £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; J and A Robinson £340 Limousin bull, £320 Limousin bull, £260 Limousin bull, £250 Limousin bull; M Black £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ballygawley farmer £300 Charolais bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull; an Sixmilecross farmer £300 Hereford bull; D McCullagh £250 Limousin bull; W Farr £225 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Sloan £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £335 Belgian Blue heifer presented by T Watson; An Sixmilecross producer £305 Hereford heifer; J and A Robinson £270 Limousin heifer, £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Miskimmons £250 Limousin heifer, £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Sloan £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Allen £240 x 3 Hereford heifers, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer and M Black £240 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1940 Limousin cow with a Belgian Blue bull calf at foot presented by K Mallon.
Springing heifers sold to £1060 Aberdeen Angus presented by G Millar.
Weanlings
Weanling prices remain brisk to peak at £1000 for a 495kg Aberdeen Angus steer (202.00) presented by J McGeough; P Blevins £940 320kg Limousin (293.00), £930 335kg Simmental (276.00), £905 350kg Simmental (259.00); J Burns £855 300kg Limousin (285.00), £855 320kg Limousin (267.00); T Liggett £820 325kg Charolais (252.00) and W Harkness £650 250kg Limousin (319.00), £650 205kg Charolais (319.00), £650 x 2 210kg Charolais (307.00), £580 x 3 180kg Charolais (319.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £810 300kg Simmental (270.00) presented by P Blevins; D Hammond £790 345kg Limousin (230.00) and T Liggett £735 325kg Charolais (226.00), £725 285kg Charolais (255.00), £680 300kg Charolais (227.00); J Burns £650 275kg Limousin (237.00).