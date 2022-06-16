Suckled cows and calves selling to £2060 at Dungannon

While heifers topped at £1650 for a 630kg Limousin (262.00).

Fat cows sold to £950 for a 625kg Simmental (152.00).

Dropped calves sold to £490 for a 10 week old Charolais bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifer calves sold to £400 Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £2060 for Charolais heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1080 for a 450kg Charolais bull (240.00).

While heifers sold to £900 for a 420kg Charolais (215.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (254.00) presented by K Boyce, £1760 675kg Charolais (261.00), £1580 715kg Charolais (221.00); R McAllister £1770 745kg Limousin (238.00); I Reid £1530 610kg Belgian Blue (251.00), £1440 670kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00); K Burrows £1440 555kg Belgian Blue (260.00), £1290 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (269.00); T Montgomery £1420 630kg Hereford (225.00), £1380 580kg (238.00)9; M Donaghy £1370 500kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00), £1350 565kg Charolais (239.00), £1290 510kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00) and a Dungannon producer £950 430kg Limousin (221.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to £1650 for a 630kg Limousin (262.00) presented by A and J O’Neill, £1540 640kg Limousin (241.00); R McAllister £1540 645kg Limousin (239.00); J Gormley £1450 545kg Charolais (266.00), £1430 570kg Charolais (251.00), £1370 585kg Charolais (234.00), £1360 565kg Charolais (241.00), £1250 460kg Shorthorn (272.00), £1140 470kg Charolais (243.00); A Robinson £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00), £1320 515kg Charolais (256.00); M Donaghy £1320 595kg Hereford (222.00); G and S Davidson £1320 555kg Limousin (238.00); M McCormack £1280 545kg Limousin (235.00), £1200 510kg Charolais (235.00); B Sheridan £1080 455kg Shorthorn (237.00) and W Johnston £980 425kg Charolais (231.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £490 for a 10 week old Charolais bull presented by TD Forbes; R Fields £310 Simmental bull; C McDonald £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McReynolds £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Burns £265 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Belgian Blue bull; P Robinson £260 Simmental bull, £235 Simmental bull and L and E Morton £245 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £105.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 Charolais presented by C Donaghy; T Carson £365 Limousin heifer; P Kelly £300 x 2 Limousin heifers; S Anderson £275 Limousin heifer, £270 Limousin heifer, £240 Limousin heifer; R and A Burns £235 Belgian Blue heifer, £220 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £210 Belgian Blue heifer; E Speers £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Sloan £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I Mayne £205 Shorthorn beef heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2060 for a Charolais heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Hill.

Weanlings

Weanling sold to a height of £1080 for a 450kg Charolais bull (240.00) presented by E McGirr, £1075 440kg Limousin (243.00), £1015 415kg Limousin (245.00), £950 340kg Charolais (279.00), £880 365kg Limousin (240.00), £845 365kg Limousin (232.00), £800 345kg Limousin (232.00) and a Local producer £950 340kg Limousin (279.00), £850 334kg Belgian Blue (240.00).