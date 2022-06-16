Suckled cows and calves selling to £2060 at Dungannon

While heifers topped at £1650 for a 630kg Limousin (262.00).
Fat cows sold to £950 for a 625kg Simmental (152.00).
Dropped calves sold to £490 for a 10 week old Charolais bull.
While heifer calves sold to £400 Charolais.
Suckled cows and calves peaked at £2060 for Charolais heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1080 for a 450kg Charolais bull (240.00).
While heifers sold to £900 for a 420kg Charolais (215.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1780 for a 700kg Charolais (254.00) presented by K Boyce, £1760 675kg Charolais (261.00), £1580 715kg Charolais (221.00); R McAllister £1770 745kg Limousin (238.00); I Reid £1530 610kg Belgian Blue (251.00), £1440 670kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00); K Burrows £1440 555kg Belgian Blue (260.00), £1290 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (269.00); T Montgomery £1420 630kg Hereford (225.00), £1380 580kg (238.00)9; M Donaghy £1370 500kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00), £1350 565kg Charolais (239.00), £1290 510kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00) and a Dungannon producer £950 430kg Limousin (221.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices cleared to £1650 for a 630kg Limousin (262.00) presented by A and J O’Neill, £1540 640kg Limousin (241.00); R McAllister £1540 645kg Limousin (239.00); J Gormley £1450 545kg Charolais (266.00), £1430 570kg Charolais (251.00), £1370 585kg Charolais (234.00), £1360 565kg Charolais (241.00), £1250 460kg Shorthorn (272.00), £1140 470kg Charolais (243.00); A Robinson £1340 510kg Charolais (263.00), £1320 515kg Charolais (256.00); M Donaghy £1320 595kg Hereford (222.00); G and S Davidson £1320 555kg Limousin (238.00); M McCormack £1280 545kg Limousin (235.00), £1200 510kg Charolais (235.00); B Sheridan £1080 455kg Shorthorn (237.00) and W Johnston £980 425kg Charolais (231.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £490 for a 10 week old Charolais bull presented by TD Forbes; R Fields £310 Simmental bull; C McDonald £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McReynolds £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and A Burns £265 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Belgian Blue bull; P Robinson £260 Simmental bull, £235 Simmental bull and L and E Morton £245 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £105.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 Charolais presented by C Donaghy; T Carson £365 Limousin heifer; P Kelly £300 x 2 Limousin heifers; S Anderson £275 Limousin heifer, £270 Limousin heifer, £240 Limousin heifer; R and A Burns £235 Belgian Blue heifer, £220 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £210 Belgian Blue heifer; E Speers £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Sloan £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I Mayne £205 Shorthorn beef heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £2060 for a Charolais heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Hill.
Weanlings
Weanling sold to a height of £1080 for a 450kg Charolais bull (240.00) presented by E McGirr, £1075 440kg Limousin (243.00), £1015 415kg Limousin (245.00), £950 340kg Charolais (279.00), £880 365kg Limousin (240.00), £845 365kg Limousin (232.00), £800 345kg Limousin (232.00) and a Local producer £950 340kg Limousin (279.00), £850 334kg Belgian Blue (240.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 415kg Charolais (218.00) presented by R McAllister, £880 345kg Limousin (259.00), £860 335kg Charolais (256.00), £830 300kg Charolais (277.00), £790 310kg Charolais (255.00); P Curran £880 345kg Limousin (255.00), £840 310kg Charolais (269.00), £690 300kg Limousin (231.00); J Armstrong £725 320kg Aberdeen Angus (227.00) and D Montgomery £590 250kg Limousin (234.00).