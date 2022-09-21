Suckled cows and calves selling to £2080 at Dungannon
Once again a strong demand for all classes of stock saw steers sell to £1900 for a 775kg Limousin (245.00).
Heifers topped at £1670 for a 665kg Limousin (251.00).
Fat cows sold to £980 650kg Hereford (151.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £310 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £285 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £2080 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £900 for a 310kg Charolais (295.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £725 270kg Charolais (269.00).
Steers
Steer prices sold to a height of £1900 for a 775kg Limousin (245.00) presented by G O’Neill, £1870 735kg Limousin (254.00), £1790 735kg Charolais (244.00), £1780 680kg Limousin (262.00); A Cush £1640 640kg Limousin (256.00), £1530 600kg Limousin (255.00); P Quinn £1540 610kg Limousin (253.00), £1500 570kg Limousin (263.00), £1500 585kg Limousin (256.00); R Watson £1500 610kg Charolais (246.00); K Donaghy £1380 530kg Limousin (260.00), £1270 485kg Limousin (262.00), £1210 460kg Limousin (263.00), £1180 470kg Limousin (251.00); D Bell £1350 540kg Limousin (250.00), £1290 520kg Limousin (248.00), £1180 455kg Limousin (259.00); L McElhinney £1320 550kg Limousin (240.00); S Hughes £1290 505kg Limousin (255.00); P Loughran £1290 535kg Limousin (241.00), £1170 480kg Limousin (244.00); J Hobson £1200 420kg Limousin (286.00), £1040 420kg Charolais (248.00); L Donnelly £1180 435kg Limousin (271.00), £1070 440kg Limousin (243.00); T Lockhart £1100 445kg Charolais (247.00), £990 395kg Charolais (251.00) and D Archbold £1070 445kg Charolais (240.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices remain brisk to peak at £1670 for a 665kg Limousin (251.00) presented by P Goodwin, £1430 590kg Belgian Blue (242.00); P Quinn £1460 585kg Charolais (250.00), £1440 540kg Limousin (267.00), £1200 510kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00); P Loughran £1460 590kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00); B Forbes £1440 625kg Charolais (230.00); P Corrigan £1430 590kg Charolais (242.00); M Stewart £1400 600kg Charolais (233.00); B Hackett £1250 510kg Charolais (245.00); A Dungannon producer £1170 505kg Charolais (232.00) and C Fox £1080 460kg Limousin (235.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £980 for a 650kg Hereford (151.00) presented by H Rainey and J Stewart £850 610kg Fleckvieh (139.00), £740 510kg Fleckvieh (145.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £310 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P Mullan, £230 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £305 Hereford bull; R Porter £285 Charolais bull; S Quinn £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and S Marshall £250 Hereford bull; J Parkes £250 Limousin Bull; J McLean £210 Aberdeen Angus bull, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Foreman £200 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £285 Belgian Blue presented by S Quinn, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Foreman £275 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Crawford £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer and R Potter £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £2080 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot presented by V Campbell, £1620 Limousin cow and Charolais bull, £1520 Simmental cow and Shorthorn beef heifer, £1520 Simmental cow and Charolais heifer.
Others sold from £1050 to £1420.
Weanlings
Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £900 for a 310kg Charolais steer (295.00) presented by K Watters, £810 315kg Charolais (255.00), £760 260kg Charolais (289.00); N McKeiver £785 300kg Belgian Blue (263.00), £735 250kg Belgian Blue (292.00), £735 275kg Belgian Blue (268.00) and G Smith £720 270kg Charolais (268.00).
Weanling heifers cleared to £725 270kg Charolais (269.00) presented by K Watters, £665 230kg Charolais (285.00), £660 220kg Charolais (296.00), £560 205kg Charolais (269.00).