Suckled cows and calves selling to £2950 at Dungannon Mart

A good entry of stock saw prices continue to improve with steers selling to £2690 for a 810kg Charolais (332.00).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers topped at £2400 for a 670kg Charolais (358.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2010 for a 655kg Charolais (307.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £680 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £610 Simmental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2950 for Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings topped at £1660 for a 475kg Charolais male (347.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1610 for a 405kg Charolais (398.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached at height of £2690 810kg Charolais (332.00) presented by R McAllister; K Gallagher £1970 615kg Limousin (320.00), £1960 575kg Limousin (341.00); H Kerr £1960 585kg Charolais (335.00), £1770 510kg Charolais (347.00); J Vance £1940 600kg Hereford (323.00), £1800 535kg Aberdeen Angus (336.00), £1730 515kg Aberdeen Angus (336.00), £1720 570kg Saler (302.00), £1690 525kg Aberdeen Angus (322.00), £1640 545kg Hereford (301.00), £1610 480kg Hereford (335.00), £1590 485kg Hereford (328.00), £1560 510kg Aberdeen Angus (306.00), £1510 445kg Limousin (340.00), £1470 445kg Aberdeen Angus (330.00); M Greenaway £1850 520kg Limousin (356.00), £1760 530kg Limousin (332.00), £1700 530kg Charolais (321.00) ), £1340 405kg Charolais (331.00); P Loughran £1840 495kg Limousin (372.00), £1780 540kg Limousin (330.00); Mountview Farms £1770 550kg Charolais (322.00), £1730 515kg Limousin (336.00); D and J Kane £1620 400kg Limousin (405.00), £1250 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (301.00) and P McKenna £1580 470kg Charolais (336.00), £1540 450kg Charolais (342.00).

Heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifers prices remain very strong to peak at £2400 for a 670kg Charolais (358.00) presented by J and J Livestock, £2320 670kg Charolais (346.00), £2180 595kg Charolais (366.00); B McVeigh £2400 760kg Aberdeen Angus (316.00); M Rafferty £2280 650kg Charolais (351.00); K Gallagher £2190 625kg Charolais (350.00), £2140 610kg Charolais (351.00), £2050 585kg Limousin (351.00), £1990 550kg Charolais (362.00); R McAllister £2180 625kg Limousin (349.00); S Ewing £2150 600kg Limousin (358.00), £2140 610kg Limousin (351.00); F and A Donaghy £2060 555kg Charolais (371.00); M Donaghy £1950 545kg Charolais (358.00), £1840 510kg Charolais (361.00), £1680 425kg Charolais (395.00); P Loughran £1880 575kg Limousin (327.00), £1800 540kg Limousin (333.00); D and R Moffett £1760 500kg Aberdeen Angus (352.00), £1560 470kg Aberdeen Angus (332.00); K McKenna £1650 500kg Charolais (330.00); S McCulla £1520 445kg Limousin (342.00); B Mulgrew £1430 420kg Limousin (341.00), £1380 405kg Limousin (341.00), £1250 375kg Limousin (333.00), £1000 300kg Limousin (333.00); F and A Donaghy £1430 415kg Charolais (345.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1140 330kg Limousin (345.00).

Fat cows reached a top of £2010 for a 655kg Charolais (307.00) presented by M Donaghy; K Archer £1780 715kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (249.00); W Murray £1660 495kg Charolais (335.00); D Worton £1530 595kg Limousin (257.00); R Brownlee £1500 690kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00); a Sixmilecross producer £1380 420kg Limousin (329.00); R Boyd £1260 490kg Limousin (257.00); Friesian cows sold to £1360 for a 700kg (194.00) presented by G McGlone, £1200 715kg Friesian (168.00) and G Graham £1000 630kg Friesian (159.00), £860 455kg Friesian (189.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £680 for an x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by M Bloomer; D Young £670 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £640 x 2 Simmental bulls, £630 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £500 x 5 Simmental bulls; G Fulton £610 Belgian Blue bull; A McGovern £590 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Douglas £540 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; E Robinson £470 x 2 Hereford bulls; W Campbell £470 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £460 Limousin bull, £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Reid £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Carberry £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fields £380 Simmental bull; D Cush £310 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £290 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £610 x 3 Simmental heifers, £570 Simmental heifer, £550 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £520 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £500 x 2 Simmental heifers, £430 Simmental heifer; I Reid £510 Limousin heifer, £430 Limousin heifer, £400 Belgian Blue heifer; J Fields £450 Simmental heifer; E Robinson £420 Hereford heifer; W Campbell £410 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B O’Neill £340 Hereford heifer and S Carberry £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £300 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2950 for a Limousin Cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by J Elliott, £2580 Belgian Blue Cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot, £2300 Speckle Park Cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot; D Buchanan £2600 Hereford cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull and M Dougan £2200 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling prices remain very brisk to peak at £1660 for a 475kg Charolais male (348.00) presented by R Douglas, £1650 480kg Charolais (342.00), £1500 425kg Charolais (354.00), £1500 450kg Limousin (332.00); I Robinson £1480 440kg Simmental (335.00), £1400 400kg Limousin (351.00), £1340 375kg Limousin (355.00); Elliott Agri £1450 390kg Charolais (373.00); F and A Donaghy £1380 395kg Charolais (348.00), £1300 340kg Charolais (382.00), £1290 305kg Charolais (419.00), £1280 335kg Charolais (380.00), £1030 270kg Charolais (381.00); J Weir £1290 360kg Charolais (360.00), £1280 370kg Limousin (347.00), £1100 270kg Charolais (406.00); M Robinson £1260 315kg Limousin (400.00), £920 245kg Hereford (373.00); N McCullough £1160 x 3 295kg Hereford (393.00), £1000 x 3 275kg Hereford (361.00); P Moore £1120 315kg Aberdeen Angus (352.00); R Brownlee £1020 260kg Belgian Blue (395.00); K Archer £990 225kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (440.00); B Mulgrew £970 250kg Limousin (385.00); D Canavan £960 220kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (435.00); W Booth £900 x 2 170kg Sims, £840 200kg Simmental (420.00); D Straghan £720 200kg Hereford (362.00); R McCarragher £700 200kg Aberdeen Angus (348.00) and D Worton £660 175kg Limousin (380.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1610 405kg Charolais (398.00) presented by I Reid; K Archer £1280 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (363.00); G Ferguson £1260 400kg Charolais (314.00), £960 300kg Charolais (318.00), £940 250kg Charolais (372.00); A Forsythe £1230 365kg Aberdeen Angus (335.00); F and A Donaghy £1030 250kg Charolais (412.00); M Donaghy £1010 250kg Charolais (400.00); W Booth £920 290kg Simmental (317.00), £700 205kg Simmental (340.00), £640 195kg Simmental (325.00); N McCullough £920 x 2 280kg Herefords (329.00); R Brownlee £830 250kg Belgian Blue (328.00), £830 250kg Hereford (328.00); B Mulgrew £830 220kg Limousin (380.00), £740 220kg Limousin (338.00); D Straghan £760 x 3 205kg Herefords (371.00) and D Worton £630 180kg Charolais (345.00).

Fat lambs sold to £156 for a pen of 22kg Lambs presented by M Campton; B McGarry £152 24kg; L Mullan £150 23kg and J Downey £148 24kg.

Fat ewes sold to £152 presented by R Cuddy, £135; A Williamson £148, £125; J Downey £142 and J Douglas £115.

Fat rams sold to £155 presented by J Downey and R Cuddy £120.

Store lambs peaked at £131 19kg presented by K Newell and G Ferguson £120 19kg.