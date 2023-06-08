Suckled cows peaked at £2000 for Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1970 for a 695kg Charolais (284.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1450 640kg Limousin (227.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £435 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Dungannon Mart

heifer calves sold to £355 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows peaked at £2000 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £890 380kg Simmental male (235.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 450kg Charolais (222.00).

Steers

A plainer entry of steers sold prices peak at £2020 for a745kg Charolais (271.00) presented by S Henry, £1790 680kg Charolais (263.00); R Jones £1800 655kg Belgian Blue (275.00), £1630 625kg Belgian Blue (261.00), £1530 590kg Belgian Blue (260.00); D Fox £1750 645kg Limousin (271.00); J Gormley £1470 540kg Charolais (272.00), £1420 505kg Charolais (281.00), £1340 485kg Charolais (276.00), £1310 465kg Charolais (282.00), £1240 465kg Charolais (267.00), £1230 495kg SH (249.00); E Jameson £1180 480kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00) and R Knox £1160 490kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £1970 for a 695kg Charolais (284.00) presented by F McVeigh, £1780 690kg Charolais (258.00); A and T Cardwell £1580 620kg Belgian Blue (255.00), £1250 500kg Hereford (250.00); E Kelly £1530 615kg Limousin (249.00); E Kelly £1470 605kg Hereford (243.00); J Redmond £1410 565kg Limousin (250.00), £1290 485kg Limousin (266.00); P Hamilton £1320 540kg Belgian Blue (245.00); E McVeigh £1290 480kg Shorthorn beef (269.00) and R Jones £1280 530kg Belgian Blue (242.00).

Fat cows sold to £1450 640kg Limousin (227.00) presented by D Bell; A Menary £1330 680kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00); E McVeigh £1080 685kg Friesian (158.00) and M Burrows £920 500kg Hereford (184.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady to peak at £435 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by a Ballygawley producer, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Marshall £430 Hereford bull, £400 x 5 Hereford bulls; a Dungannon producer £420 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £410 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £390 Hereford bull; C Rollston £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Hughes £290 Belgian Blue bull; H Connolly £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Fox £280 Belgian Blue bull and R and A Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold to £120.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £355 Aberdeen Angus presented by N McGirr, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; G Brown £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A Dungannon producer £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Watson £275 Hereford heifer; K Watters £260 Charolais heifer; A Wilson £255 Limousin heifer; B O’Neill £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer and W Allen £230 x 2 Hereford heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2000 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by G Hill; B Rafferty £1500 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot, £1380 Simmental cow and Charolais heifer calf; in-calf cows sold to £1500 for a Limousin cow presented by J Redmond and in-calf heifers sold to £1300 Charolais presented by J and J Livestock.

Weanlings

A small entry of weanling saw male calves sell to £890 for a 380kg Simmental (234.00) presented by N McKiver; V Emerson £760 300kg Simmental (252.00) and D Robinson £655 x 2 240kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £610 220kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00).