Suckler calf sells for £1530 at Hilltown

Sucklers sold in an excellent trade to £1530 for the champion bull calf and £1210 for a heifer calf.

Results for the Charolais calf show were as follows: Supreme champion calf went to Jarlath Kelly from Castlewellan for a bull calf which later went on to sell for £1530. reserve champion went to Frank Reid, Ballynahinch which sold later to £1150. Heifer class: first prize went to Frank Reid, Ballynahinch, second prize, Frank Reid, Ballynahinch and third prize Jarlath Kelly, Castlewellan.

Bull class: first prize went to Jarlath Kelly, Castlewellan, second prize, Frank Reid, Ballynahinch and third prize, Leo Fearon, Rostrevor.

Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1210 for 356kg (339ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1150 for 410kg (280ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1120 for 376kg (297ppk), Ballynahinch £1060 for 362kg (292ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 376kg (273ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 364kg (274ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £990 for 332kg (298ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £910 for 324kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £890 for 342kg (260ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 302kg (284ppk), Mayobridge farmer £830 for 300kg (276ppk), Rostrevor farmer £820 for 270kg (304ppk), Mayobridge farmer £760 for 262kg (290ppk), Cabra farmer £720 for 246kg (292ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £710 for 226kg (314ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1530 for 458kg (334ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1300 for 428kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 396kg (295ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1140 for 370kg (308ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1120 for 354kg (316ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1110 for 370kg (300ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 322kg (338ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 352kg (309ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1070 for 344kg (311ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 334kg (311ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1010 for 302kg (334ppk), Ballymartin farmer £980 for 326kg (300ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £960 for 276kg (347ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 312kg (301ppk), Hilltown farmer £870 for 290kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £800 for 254kg (315ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £760 for 244kg (311ppk).

Thursday night saw another large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard with ewes selling to £160, fat lambs to £108 and store lambs to 616ppk.

Ewes: Bryansford farmer £160, Rostrevor farmer £138 and £134, Castlewellan farmer £134, Hilltown farmer £128, Rathfriland farmer £127, Kilcoo farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £125, Castlewellan farmer £124, Bryansford farmer £120, Castlewellan farmer £109, Bryansford farmer £105, Corbet farmer £104, Cabra farmer £103 and Rostrevor farmer £102.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £108 for 24kg (450ppk), Corbet farmer £107.50 for 24.6kg (437ppk), Cabra farmer £107 for 24kg (445ppk), Cabra farmer £107 for 21.4kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106.50 for 23.4kg (455ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 23kg (456ppk), Castlewellan farmer £105 for 23.7kg (443ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 22.9kg (441ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 21.3kg (469ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 20.4kg (480ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 21kg (461ppk) and Dromara farmer £96.50 for 21.4kg (450ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £94 for 18kg (522ppk), Downpatrick farmer £92 for 17kg (541ppk), Bryansford farmer £91 for 17.8kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 16.7kg (538ppk), Dromara farmer £89 for 15kg (527ppk), Mayobridge farmer £88 for 15.4kg (571ppk), Bryansford farmer £86 for 16kg (537ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 15kg (566ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 15.6kg (532ppk), Killyleagh farmer £82 for 13.5kg (607ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 15kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 14.5kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 14.2kg (563ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 13.5kg (577ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 13.7kg (547ppk), Kilkeel farmer £74 for 12kg (616ppk), Kilkeel farmer £66 for 12kg (550ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £60 for 10.7kg (560ppk).

Saturday, October 2, saw another large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard with ewes selling to £140 and fat lambs to £112.50.

Ewes: Ballyward farmer £140 and £138, Leitrim farmer £136, Cabra farmer £130, Rathfriland farmer £122, Hilltown farmer £116, Downpatrick farmer £110, Rostrevor farmer £103 and Downpatrick farmer £101.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £112.50 for 24.6kg (457ppk), Rathfriland farmer £111 for 25.5kg (435ppk), Ballyward farmer £110 for 24kg (458ppk), Castlewellan farmer £109.50 for 24.3kg (450ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 24.4kg (443ppk), Mayobridge farmer £106.50 for 23.5kg (453ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106 for 23kg (458ppk), Hilltown farmer £105.50 for 22.5kg (469ppk), Dromara farmer £104 for 22.9kg (454ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102.50 for 22kg (465ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £101.50 for 22.5kg (451ppk).