Suckler calves selling to £1,400 for 420kg at Armoy Mart show and sale
The sale included the show and sale of junior Charolais cattle and it was expertly judged by the mart owner, Mr Danny McAlister who awarded both first prize and second prize in both female and male classes to Mr Jimmy Delargy who swept the boards, lifting all the rosettes.
Leading prices
Steers
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 420kgs £1,400, 330kgs £1,300, 430kgs £1,330, 300kgs £1,220, 370kgs £1,250, 370kgs £1,220. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 290kgs £1,140, 320kgs £1,180, 360kgs £1,210, 340kgs £1,160. JJ Quinn, Cushendall, 450kgs £1,250. JJ McAlister, Cushendall, 270kgs £930, 340kgs £1,130, 420kgs £1,130, 470kgs £1,350. D McAlister, Cushendall, 475kgs £1,350, 330kgs £1,010, 290kgs £960, 380kgs £,1000, 350kgs £1,110, 480kgs £1,490. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 380kgs £1,170, 310kgs £1,070. John Elliott, Loughguile, 360kgs £1,130, 410kgs £1,170, 320kgs £1,090, 340kgs £960. Niall McKeegan, Cushendall, 340kgs £1,030, 400kgs £1,160. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 340kgs £1,160, 420kgs £1,250, 340kgs £1,120, 270kgs £950. M Wright, Carnlough, 23kgs £850. V McHenry, Torr, 275kgs £910. F McBride, Glenshesk, 285kgs £950, 280kgs £980, 340kgs £1,170. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 360kgs £1,180. Gerard Black, Armoy, 340kgs £1,050.
Heifer calves
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 360kgs £1,260, 350kgs £1,220, 320kgs £1,060, 330kgs £1,140. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 315kgs £1,210, 320kgs £1,100. D McAlister, Glenann, 280kgs £880, 430kgs £1,000, 450kgs £1,060. Noel McAuley, Glenshesk, 320kgs £920. V McHenry, Torr, 290kgs £1,020.