Suckler calves selling to £1,400 for 420kg at Armoy Mart show and sale

The final sale of suckled calves at Armoy Mart for 2023 saw 150 head on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
The sale included the show and sale of junior Charolais cattle and it was expertly judged by the mart owner, Mr Danny McAlister who awarded both first prize and second prize in both female and male classes to Mr Jimmy Delargy who swept the boards, lifting all the rosettes.

Leading prices

Steers

Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 420kgs £1,400, 330kgs £1,300, 430kgs £1,330, 300kgs £1,220, 370kgs £1,250, 370kgs £1,220. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 290kgs £1,140, 320kgs £1,180, 360kgs £1,210, 340kgs £1,160. JJ Quinn, Cushendall, 450kgs £1,250. JJ McAlister, Cushendall, 270kgs £930, 340kgs £1,130, 420kgs £1,130, 470kgs £1,350. D McAlister, Cushendall, 475kgs £1,350, 330kgs £1,010, 290kgs £960, 380kgs £,1000, 350kgs £1,110, 480kgs £1,490. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 380kgs £1,170, 310kgs £1,070. John Elliott, Loughguile, 360kgs £1,130, 410kgs £1,170, 320kgs £1,090, 340kgs £960. Niall McKeegan, Cushendall, 340kgs £1,030, 400kgs £1,160. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 340kgs £1,160, 420kgs £1,250, 340kgs £1,120, 270kgs £950. M Wright, Carnlough, 23kgs £850. V McHenry, Torr, 275kgs £910. F McBride, Glenshesk, 285kgs £950, 280kgs £980, 340kgs £1,170. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 360kgs £1,180. Gerard Black, Armoy, 340kgs £1,050.

Heifer calves

Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 360kgs £1,260, 350kgs £1,220, 320kgs £1,060, 330kgs £1,140. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 315kgs £1,210, 320kgs £1,100. D McAlister, Glenann, 280kgs £880, 430kgs £1,000, 450kgs £1,060. Noel McAuley, Glenshesk, 320kgs £920. V McHenry, Torr, 290kgs £1,020.