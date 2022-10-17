In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1793.60 for a 760kg Limousin to £236 this was followed by a 720kg Limousin to £1656 at £230 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1656 for a 690kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg followed by a 650kg Limousin to £1475.50 at £227 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1258 for a 740kg to £170 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2032.80 for a 1210kg Aberdeen Angus to £168 and selling to a top of £178 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £250 for a 610kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £242 for a 580kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2070 for an 800kg Charolais (£258) and selling to £261per 100kg for a 715kg Simmental to £1870.

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 520kg Limousin (£288) with a 570kg Limousin to £1500 (£263).

Med weights sold to £1350 for a 470kg Limousin (£287) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1250.

Heavy heifers sold to £1760 for a 740kg Charolais (£238) and selling to £271 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1670.

Forward lots sold to £1630 for a 585kg Charolais (£278).

Med weights sold to £1250 for a 485kg Charolais (£258) to £264 per 100kg for a 420kg Belgian Blue to £1110.

Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 360kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1130 for a 410kg to £312 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1000 and 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311).

Weanling heifers £1030 for a 480kg Charolais to £311 per 100kg for a 325kg Limousin to £1010.

Dairy cows sold to £2700 and £2030.

Breeding bulls sold to £1630 for Limousin.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2500 and £2160.

Incalf heifers sold to £1700.

Young bull calves sold to £510 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £455 for Simmental.

Reared male lumps sold to £740 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £860 for Simmental

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £240 (£1656) Beragh producer 760kg Limousin to £236 (£1793.60) Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £230 (£1656) Omagh producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1368) Armagh producer 600kg Limousin to £228 (£1368) Dungannon producer 650kg Limousin to £228 (£1482) Cookstown producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1436.40) and 710kg Charolais to £228 (£1618.80) Newtownbutler producer 650kg Limousin to £227 (£1475.50) and 750kg Limousin to £226 (£1695) Irvinestown producer 640kg Limousin to £225 (£1440) Omagh producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £221 (£1591.20) Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £220 (£1628) Beragh producer 660kg Limousin to £218 (£1438.80) Newtownbiutler producer 660kg Limousin to £217 (£1432.20) Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £217 (£1562.40) and Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £217 (£1367.10).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £185 to £215 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £160 to £183 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £170 per 100kg for a 740kg to £1258.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £115 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fivemiletown producer 760kg Charolais to £178 (£1352.80) Drumquin producer 1000kg Limousin to £177 (£1770) Beragh producer 1210kg Aberdeen Angus to £168 (£2032.80) Derrylin producer 810kg Charolais to £166 (£1344.60) Augher producer 1110kg Shorthorn beef to £160 (£1776) and Trillick producer 960kg Abe.

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £232 per 100kg Simmental steers sold to £224 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £223 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £207 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £195 per 100kg

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £242 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £236 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £235 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £216 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £213 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £202 per 100kg

Store bullocks (325 lots)

A smaller entry sold a strong demand with heavy lots selling to £2070 for an 800kg Charolais (£258) and selling to £261 per 100kg for a 715kg Simmental to £1870 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £259 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 520kg Limousin (£288) and 570kg Limousin to £1500 (£263).

Sample prices: A J Agnew Caledon 800kg Charolais to £2070 (£258) 800kg Charolais to £1950 (£244) 780kg Limousin to £1890 (£242) and 760kg Limousin to £1860 (£245) E James Dungannon 800kg Charolais to £2020 (£252) and 800kg Charolais to £1930 (£241) B Rea Moy 775kg Limousin to £2010 (£259) and 715kg Limousin to £1830 (£256) Paul Agnew Clogher 815kg Charolais to £2010 (£247) 795kg Charolais to £1990 (£250) and 805kg Charolais to £1930 (£240) William Gibson Fintona 770kg Charolais to £1940 (£252) John Beggs Loughgall 745kg Charolais to £1880 (£252) 735kg Limousin to £1840 (£250) and 715kg Limousin to £1820 (£254) William Martin Caledon 715kg Simmental to £1870 (£261) Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £1850 (£257) and 705kg Limousin to £1820 (£258) T Gorman Ballygawley 750kg Charolais to £1840 (£245) and O Cairns Ballygawley 785kg Limousin to £1820 (£232).

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 520kg Limousin (£288) and 570kg Limousin to £1500 for C R Dobson Ballygawley. P Jordan Armagh 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264) 550kg Limousin to £1450 (£263) and 550kg Limousin to £1410 (£256) D McCall Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1470 (£249) C Rafferty Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1460 (£261) E and K Ewart Killylea 550kg Chars to £1440 X 2 (£262) P McKenna Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £1420 (£263) and G Morris Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1380 (£251).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £297 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1250.

Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) 465kg Charolais to £1290 (£277) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£252) 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) and 450kg Limousin to £1220 (£271) J Hagan Clogher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£268) 450kg Charolais to £1310 (£291) 465kg Limousin to £1250 (£269) and 420kg Limousin to £1250 (£297) C A Dobson Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1280 (£258) and 480kg Limousin to £1280 (£266) P McClave Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1270 (£259) Clogher producer 485kg Limousin to £1260 (£260) 475kg Limousin to £1240 (£261) and 485kg Limousin to £1240 (£255) J McAdam Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1260 (£269) Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1240 (£248) D McElroy Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1240 (£261) I Wilson Trillick 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) and H McClure Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1230 (£251).

Store heifers (200 lots)

Demand remains steady for a good entry this week with heavy lots selling to £1760 for a 740kg Charolais (£238) and selling to £271 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1670 other quality lots sold from £223 to £254 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £278 per 100kg for a 585kg Charolais to £1630.

Sample prices: B Loughran Armagh 740kg Charolais to £1760 (£238) 740kg Charolais to £1740 (£235) 685kg Limousin to £1700 (£248) 705kg Charolais to £1660 (£235) 655kg Charolais to £1580 (£241) 630kg Limousin to £1560 (£247) 670kg Charolais to £1560 (£233) 640kg Charolais to £to £1540 (£240) 605kg Charolais to £1540 (£254) 680kg Limousin to £1520 (£223) and 615kg Limousin to £1520 (£247) G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 755kg Simmental to £1700 (£225) and 630kg Charolais to £1560 (£247) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) O and A McGready Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1600 (£235) 620kg Limousin to £1440 (£232) and 610kg Limousin to £1420 (£233) E and J Loughran Sixmilecross 640kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£250) Forward lots sold to £1630 for a 585kg Charolais (£278) for J J Sharkey Fivemiletown. B Quinn Dungannon sold a 520kg Charolais to £1400 (£269) and a 520kg Charolais to £1380 (£265) F Donnelly Sixmilecross 570kg Belgian Blue to £1400 (£245) and a 550kg Charolais to £1340 (£243) O and A McGready Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1360 (£239) and G Gibson Aughnacloy 570kg Limousin to £1360 (£238).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

B Quinn Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1250 (£258) 495kg Charolais to £1230 (£248) 480kg Charolais to £1200 (£250) 480kg Charolais to £1180 (£246) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£250) 480kg Limousin to £1140 (£237) and 465kg Limousin to £1110 (£239) C Bloomer Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1210 (£244) 500kg Charolais to £1180 (£236) and 495kg Charolais to £1180 (£238) K McGarvey Beragh 500kg Limousin to £1210 (£242) C McGarvey Beragh 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£255) P Nugent Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1190 (£238) and 490kg Limousin to £1110 (£226) H Monaghan Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1190 (£238) S Hayes Dungannon 475kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£248) and 470kg Limousin to £1110 (£236) and C Williamson Glenavy 420kg Belgian Blue to £1110 (£264).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

C Williamson Glenavy 360kg Limousin to £980, 345kg Limousin to £900, and 395kg Simmental to £760. William. Law Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £940, 355kg Charolais to £860, and 310kg Charolais to £850. A McCrory Pomeroy 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. to £880, 365kg Charolais to £730, and 385kg Charolais to £720. S Hayes Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £880, 390kg Limousin to £860 and 370kg Limousin to £770. G Cullen Coalisland 390kg Limousin to £860. T and J Finlay Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £840, 380kg Limousin to £810 and 360kg Limousin to £710. P M Cullen Coalisland 395kg Limousin to £820, 385kg Limousin to £790, 400kg Charolais to £730 and 370kg Limousin to £730.

Weanlings (135 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1130 for a 410kg Charolais (£275) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1000 and a 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311).

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 480kg Charolais and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 325kg Limousin to £1010.

Sample prices;

Steers and bulls

J McDonnell Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) 410kg Charolais to £1110 (£271) 390kg Charolais to £1110 (£284) and 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£312) K Branaghan Aghagallon 480kg Charolais to £1110 (£231) A T Armstrong Dromore 440kg Charolais to £1110 (£252) 455kg Charolais to £1060 (£233) 490kg Charolais to £1040 (£212) 400kg Charolais to £1010 (£252) B McConnell Clogher 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) 310kg Charolais to £960 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £950 (£311) and 330kg Charolais to £940 (£285) M and W Davis Castlederg 405kg Charolais to £1010 (£249) T Smyth Dromore 405kg Limousin to £980 (£242) J Courtney Maguiresbridge 370kg Limousin to £970 (£262) D A Doherty Irvinestown 465kg Limousin to £970 (£208) P Cox Garvary 350kg Limousin to £960 (£274) Omagh producer 375kg Saler to £930 (£248); K Monaghan Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1030 (£214) M Grimes Carrickmore 325kg Limousin to £1010 (£311) and 365kg Limousin to £890 (£244) M and W Davis Castlederg 385kg Charolais to £1000 (£260) 330kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£303) 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217) 350kg Sal. to £910 (£260 and 405kg Charolais to £830. P Maguire Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225) and 410kg Charolais to £880 (£214) D McAleer Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £890 (£237) P Cox Garvary 325kg Limousin to £850 (£261) M A Flynn Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240) B McConnell Clogher 320kg Charolais to £830 (£259) M Farry Coa 380kg Limousin to £800. K Woods Keady 295kg Charolais to £790 (£268) J G McAleer Rosslea 330kg Charolais to £790 (£239) and 335kg Charolais to £790 (£236) and D Robinson Aughnacloy 345kg Simmental to £790 (£229) and 350kg Limousin to £770 (£220).

Dairy cows and heifers

Trade remains steady for a smaller entry with a Fivemiletown producer selling calved heifers to £2700, £1980 and £1800. Dungannon producer £2030, £1920 and £1700 for calved heifers Lisnaskea producer £1850 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1820 for calved third calver. Special entry in dairy ring on Saturday 22nd October five top quality AI bred Friesian springing heifers, sex Siemen to Genius bull gander.

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer £1630 for pedigree registered Limousin.

Suckler cows and calves

Another good turnout this week sold to a steady demand with H Williamson Portadown selling a heifer with bull calf to £2500. Augher producer £2160 for second calver with bull calf. Seskinore producer £2060 for third calver with heifer calf. Armagh producer £1780 for heifer with bull calf. Seskinore producer £1760 for heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £1700 for heifer with bull calf. Macken producer £1560 for heifer with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £1550 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, £1440 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, £1390 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1290 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Loughgall producer £1490 for Armagh producer Fintona producer £1440 for 2017 cow with heifer calf £1380 for heifer with heifer calf.

Other otfits sold Middletown producer £1500, £1340, £1270, £1220, £1120 and £1110. Ederney producer £1330. Fintona producer £1220. Seskinore producer £1210. Others sold from £940 to £1100. Don’t forget Wednesday 19th October at 7pm. Sale of breeding heifers a great selection of top quality stock on offer a sale not to be missed. Special entry Saturday, 22nd October in suckler ring eight top quality incalf heifers from a Co Armagh producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (230 lots)

A large entry this week sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £510 for a Charolais to C A Moran Derrylin. D and T Cush Dungannon £450 for Charolais; I W Little Newtownbutler £405 for Charolais; K R Latimer Trillick £400 for Hereford and £320 for Friesian. W Maxwell Augher £385 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £375 for Limousin; H Maguire Cornafanogue £345 for Aberdeen Angus; D McDonagh Kesh £310 for Galloway and Hugh Connelly Rosslea £300 for Simmental.

Heifer calves

M Gormley Omagh £455 for Simmental; Dungannon producer £420 and £400 for Limousins; Rosslea producer £390, £385 and £370 for Charolais. K R Latimer Trillick £350 for Hereford; C McNamee Eskra £330 for Aberdeen Angus; Fivemiletown producer £320 and £300 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Reared male lumps

J McKernan Omagh £740 X 2 £730, £710, £680, £670, £660, £645, £620 and £610 for Limousins; C McCaughey Clogher. £720 and £710 for Simmentals. G Sloan Ballygawley £695 for Limousin; S Reilly Rosslea £690 for Limousin; D Mulligan Augher £650 and £600 for Shorthorns; A Robertson Fivemiletown £645 and £605 for Limousins; D Ewards Jnr Trillick £640 for Shorthorn and M Gormley Omagh £610 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

