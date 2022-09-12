Suckler cows and calves selling to £2640 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 450 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2411.90 for an 890kg Limousin at £271 per 100kg this was followed by a 740kg Limousin at £268 per 100kg to £1983.20 for a Castlewellan producer.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1872.20 for a 740kg to £253 per 100kg reaching a top of £256 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1612.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1141.80 for a 660kg to £173 with others selling from £162 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2058 for a 1050kg Charolais to £196 and selling to a top of £207 per 100kg for an 890kg Charolais to £1842.30.

Fat steers sold to £257 for a 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1542.

Friesian Steers sold to 1470.60 for a 860kg to £171.

Fat heifers sold to £262 for a 590kg Charolais to £1545.80.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2070 for an 810kg Charolais (£255) rising to £270 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1920.

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263).

Med weights to £1720 for a 450kg Charolais (£382).

Smaller sorts to £910 for a 340kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 715kg Limousin (£251) selling to £260 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1680.

Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 560kg Charolais (£253) with a 545kg Limousin to £1400 (£257).

Med weights sold to £1250 for a 480kg Charolais (£260) selling to £275 per 100kg for a 425kg Limousin to £1170.

Smaller sorts sold to £1070 for a 400kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1690 for a 340kg Limousin (£497) with a 310kg Limousin to £1270 (£409).

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330) with a 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293).

Dairy cows sold to £2220, £2140 and £2000.

Breeding bulls sold to £2370 and £2200 for Charolais.

Suckler cows and calves sold to a top of £2640 and £2400.

Incalf heifers and cows sold to £2000 and £1760.

Bull calves (under two months) sold to £595 for Charolais heifer calves (under two months) sold to £590 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £810 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Castlewellan producer 890kg Limousin to £271 (£2411.90) 740kg Limousin to £268 (£1983.20) 870kg Limousin to £248 (£2157.60) and 780kg Limousin to £246 (£1918.80) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £256 (£1612.80) and 630kg Limousin to £254 (£1600.20) Lisbellaw producer 740kg Charolais to £253 (£1872.20) Omagh producer 810kg Limousin to £247 (£2000.70) Clogher producer 710kg Limousin to £244 (£1732.40) Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £238 (£1451.80) and 650kg Limousin to £235 (£1527.50) Castlederg producer 660kg Limousin to £237 (£1564.20) Carrickmore producer 620kg Limousin to £234 (£1450.80) Castlewellan producer 850kg Charolais to £234 (£1989) 790kg Limousin to £232 (£1832.80) and 820kg Limousin to £230 (£1886) Sixmilecross producer 790kg Limousin to £234 (£1848.60) and 600kg Limousin to £234 (£1404) Fintona producer 550kg Friesian to £232 (£1276) Portadown producer 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £229 (£1374).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £226 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £172 to £190 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian lots sold from £162 to £173 per 100kg for a 660kg.

Plainer lots sold from £126 to £154 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Trillick producer 890kg Charolais to £207 (£1842.30) Castlewellan producer 920kg Charolais to £205 (£1886) Keady producer 1050kg Charolais to £196 (£2058) Fintona producer 940kg Limousin to £194 (£1823.60) Augher producer 910kg Charolais to £193 (£1756.30) Downpatrick producer 890kg Limousin to £192 (£1708.80) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Charolais to £190 (£1615) Dungannon producer 960kg Charolais to £188 (£1804.80) Augher producer 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £186 (£1450.80) Rosslea producer 910kg Simmental to £180 (£1638) Sixmilecross producer 960kg Charolais to £180 (£1728) Fintona producer 760kg Speckled Park to £160 (£1216) and Newtownbutler producer 780kg Holstein to £150 (£1170).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £257 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to 3247 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £228 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £228 per 100kg. Holstein to £171 per 100kg for 860kg (£1470.60).

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £262 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg. Shorthorn beef Heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £188 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (360 lots)

Another good entry this week again sold to a firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2070 for an 810kg Charolais (£255) to £270 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1920 most other quality lots selling from £237 to £265 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263) with a 570kg Charolais to £1460 (£256).

Sample prices

D G Newell Co Armagh 810kg Charolais to £2070 (£255) 790kg Charolais to £2030 (£257) 755kg Limousin to £2000 (£265) 800kg Charolais to £1900 (£237) and 755kg Charolais to £1890 (£250) P Agnew Clogher 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1970 (£249) 750kg Charolais to £1910 (£254) and 745kg Charolais to £1840 (£247) Armagh producer 755kg Charolais to £1960 (£259) M McClean Moneymore 785kg Charolais to £1930 (£246) 710kg Limousin to £1920 (£270) 755kg Limousin to £1880 (£249) 775kg Charolais to £1840 (£237) and 700kg Limousin to £1830 (£261) T Gorman Ballygawley 785kg Charolais to £1920 (£244) 765kg Charolais to £1880 (£246) 745kg Limousin to £1820 (£244) and 690kg Lim to £1810 (£262) J Beggs Loughgall 710kg Limousin to £1830 (£257) and T A Willis Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £1820 (£256).

Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263) for D Armstrong Trillick. S Connelly Moy 570kg Charolais to £1460 (£256) and 550kg Charolais to £1400 (£254) G Hutcheson Newtownbutler 580kg Charolais to £1420 (£245) S Hayes Dungannon 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£241) and F McStay Lurgan 550kg Charolais to £1320 (£240) and 505kg Charolais to £1300 (£257).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1720 for a 450kg Charolais (£382) from an Armagh producer with most other quality lots selling from £249 to £284 per 100kg.

Sample prices: Armagh producer 450kg Charolais to £1720 (£382) F McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) and 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) R S McBride Newry 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) 475kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) and 470kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) D Armstrong Trillick 495kg Charolais to £1290 (£260) R McDermot Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1290 (£266) and 495kg Charolais to £1270 (£256) Newtownbutler producer 495kg Limousin to £1280 (£258) and 490kg Limousin to £1270 (£259) S Hayes Dungannon 490kg Lim to £1280 (£272) and 485kg Limousin to £1210 (£249) S Allen Portadown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£256) F Mallon Dungannon 480kg to £1260 (£262) and C Mallon Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1240 (£261).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

R S McBride Newry 340kg Limousin to £910. McMahon Farms Rosslea 345kg Charolais to £820 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £550.

Store heifers (170 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1800 for a 715kg Limousin (£251) to £260 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1680 with most other quality lots selling from £232 to £255 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold £1450 for a 585kg Limousin (£251) to £257 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1400.

Sample prices;

S McCaffery Augher 715kg Limousin to £1800 (£251) 610kg Limousin to £1540 (£252) 600kg Limousin to £1530 (£255) 610kg Limousin to £1500 (£246) and 645kg Limousin to £1500 (£232) J McKenna Dungannon 750kg Limousin to £1800 (£240) 740kg Charolais to £1680 (£227) and 685kg Charolais to £1650 (£241) M Nesbitt Armagh 670kg Charolais to £1690 (£252) A Orr Rosslea 645kg Charolais to £1680 (£260) and 620kg Charolais to £1550 (£250) P Vallely Derrynoose Co. Armagh 700kg Charolais to £1660 (£237) and 655kg Limousin to £1580 (£241) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1590 (£234) 660kg Charolais to £1540 (£233) and 620kg Charolais to £1470 (£237) H McClure Fivemiletown 675kg Charolais to £1580 (£234) and 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£252) Forward Lots sold to £1470 for a 585kg Limousin (£251) for E Maguire Carrickmore.H McClure Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1420 (£253) S Hayes Dungannon 545kg Limousin to £1400 (£257) and 530kg Limousin to £1300 (£245) G Hutcheson Newtownbutler 540kg Limousin to £1350 (£250) and M Nesbitt Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1300 (£245).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A keen demand in this section with a 480kg Charolais to £1250 (£260) and selling to £275 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1170 with other quality lots selling from £238 to £270 per 100kg.

Sample prices: R S McBride Newry 480kg Charolais to £1250 (£260) 425kg Charolais to £1170 (£275) and 450kg Charolais to £1160 (£257) Newtownbutler producer 495kg Limousin to £1240 (£250) and 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) E Hackett Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1210 (£242) 500kg Shorthorn to £1180 (£236) and 475kg Charolais to £1160 (£244) J Coary Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1200 (£250) and 485kg Charolais to £1190 (£245) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £1190 (£270) A Lynch Ballygawley 465kg Limousin to 31170 (£251) and 470kg Limousin to £1130 (£240) R Hagan Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1160 (£234) S Hayes Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1130 (£240) and M/S D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1120 (£238) and 450kg Limousin to £1110 (£246).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

R S McBride Newry 400kg Charolais to £1070 (£267) 400kg Charolais to £1000, 380kg Charolais to £880, and 360kg Limousin to £870. D, S, and B McAleer Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £810. J D Noble Fivemiletown 400 Stabiliser to £800. G Moan Fintona 355kg Charolais to £800, 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, and 375kg Limousin to £760. C Armstrong Seskinore 385kg Limousin to £790 and 390kg Charolais to £780. D Noble Ballinamallard 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. F Donnelly Trillick 370kg Charolais to £710.

Weanlings (230 lots)

An increased entry this week sold to an exceptional demand for a lot of quality weanlings on offer steers and bulls sold to a high of £497 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1690 with other quality lots selling over the £300 mark.

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin to £1320 and a 300kg Charolais to £880 £293 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

D McKenna Clogher 340kg Limousin to £1690 (£497) 410kg Charolais to £1480 (£361) 400kg Limousin to £1480 (£370) 410kg Charolais to £1400 (£341) 380kg Charolais to £1330 (£350) 430kg Limousin to £1320 (£307) and 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) F and G Stewart Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1510 (£321) and 465kg Limousin to £1300 (£279) J McElroy Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1460 (£339) and 435kg Charolais to £1290 (£296) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 445kg Charolais to £1460 (£328) 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) and 400kg Limousin to £1230 (£307) H Donnelly Sixmilecross 575kg Limousin to £1450 (£252) D O Hagan Maghera 460kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£313) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £1370 (£311) and 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) and J Martin and Co Fivemiletown 330kg Limousin to £1350 (£409) and 310kg Limousin to £1270 (£409).

Weanling heifers

D J Baxter Newtownstewart 400kg Limousin to £1320 (£330) J G McAleer Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1060 (£265) B Carters Tempo 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£235) G McKenna Caledon 430kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£232) M McCaughey Clogher 380kg Limousin to £980 (£258) D O Hagan Maghera 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £900 (£237) B Rafferty Dungannon 320kg Charolais to £890 (£278) 300kg Charolais to £880 (£293) and 310kg Charolais to £850 (£274) R Totten Lisburn 355kg Belgian Blue to £850 (£239) C Cosgrove Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £790 (£236) M Thompson Armagh 305kg Limousin to £725 (£237) and S Kelly Fintona 260kg Limousin to £720 (£277).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold to £2220 and £2000 for calved heifers from a Tempo producer. Benburb producer £2140 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1900 and £1800 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1610 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

N Malcolmson Dromara £2370 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 17.02.2017); Gale Matchett Portadown £2220 for Charolais bull (born 01.2021) and £1800 for Charolais bull (born 03.2021) ready for work. M Armstrong Omagh £1920 for Limousin bul (born 06.2016) and Tempo producer £1450 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 01.2019).

Suckler cows and calves (70 lots on offer)

Another large entry this week again sold to a very keen demand for a lot of quality lots on offer.

G J Campbell Markethill sold a 2016 cow with bull calf to £2640, £2400 for a 2017 cow with heifer calf and £1920 for a 2016 cow with heifer calf. G P McCullagh Greencastle £2240 for 2017 cow with bull calf. Des Capper Portadown £2010 for heifer with bull calf and £1590 for heifer with bull calf. R J Crawford Stewartstown £1870 for a 2018 cow with bull calf. P McGuinness Bellanaleck £1840 for heifer with heifer calf and £1780 for heifer with bull calf. £1660 for heifer with heifer calf and £1630 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1740 for 2017 cow with bull calf, £1730 for 2016 cow with heifer calf, and £1620 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Augher producer £1560 for heifer with bull calf. J J Brannigan sold heifers with bull calves to £1480 and £1430 with a heifer and heifer calf to £1350.

Lots of other outfits sold from £960 to £1320.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2000 to F McElroy Augher. A Francis Middletown £1760. Pat Cassidy Augher £1600 and £1550. H Rice Brookeborough £1410 twice and £930.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (234 lots)

A large entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £595 X 2 £550, £545 and £520 for Charolais to J Pickens Fintona. Dungannon producer £585 and £490 for Limousins; D Farrell Fivemiletown £500 and £470 for Charolais. P J Robinson Benburb £495 for Aberdeen Angus; E Crawford Stewartstown £490 for Charolais; J J Hanna Trillick £480 for Limousin and R Totten Lisburn £455 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under two months)

D Eagleson Aughnacloy £590 for Charolais K Moore Augher £580 for Limousin and £570 for Shorthorn beef. R J Crawford Stewartstown £580 for Limousin; Derek Farrell Fivemiletown £570 for Charolais and £570 for Aberdeen Angus; W R Graham Derrylin £565 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £525 for Simmental and £515 for Charolais and C Williamson Portadown £490 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

D Eagleson Aughnacloy £810 and £735 for Limousins and £700 for Charolais; R Domer Clogher £790 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £780 for Limousin and £670 for Charolais; P J Robinson Benburb £750 for Aberdeen Angus; Derek Farrell Fivemiletown £740, £690, £660 and £640 for Charolais. D D and E McElroy Clogher £690 for Charolais; B O’Reilly Derrylin £660, £650 and £640 for Blonde d’Aquitaine; K Moore Augher £655 for Limousin R J Crawford Stewartstown £655 for Limousin and R Sullivan Portadown £640 for Limousin M McVeigh Dungannon £640 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps