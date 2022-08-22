Suckler cows and calves selling to £2720 at Clogher

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 400 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2074.80 for a 780kg Belgian Blue to £266 per 100kg this was followed by a 750kg Limousin to £1762.50 at £235 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1638 for a 700kg Limousin to £234 and selling to a top of £243 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1409.40.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1263.80 for a 710kg to £178per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2070.60 for a 1020kg Limousin to £203 per 100kg and selling to a top of £214 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £1562.20.

Fat steers sold to £242 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £252 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2000 for an 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£239) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 725kg Limousin to £1990.

Heavy Friesian steers sold to £1470 for a 710kg (£207) and selling to a top of £220 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1390.

Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais to £1570 and a 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264).

Med weights sold to £1300 for a 500kg Limousin (£260).

Heavy heifers sold to £1810 for a 680kg Simmental (£266).

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) with a 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£280).

Med weights sold to £1290 for a 495kg Charolais (£260).

Smaller sorts sold to £1160 for a 400kg Charolais (£290).

Weanling males sold to £1330 for a 530kg Limousin (£251) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 425kg Belgian Blue to £1290.

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 400kg Charolais.

Breeding bulls sold to £1740 and £1700.

Dairy cows sold to £2110 for springers and £2070 for calved heifer.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2720, £2700 and £2150.

Young bull calves sold to £485 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £450 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 twice.

Reared female lumps sold to £670 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Castlederg producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £266 (£2074.80) Killadeas producer 580kg Limousin to £243 (£1409.40) Beragh producer 470kg Limousin to £242 (£1137.40) Strabane producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £236 (£1463.20) Augher producer 750kg Limousin to £235 (£1762.50) Fintona producer 550kg Limousin to £234 (£1287) Newtownbutler producer 700kg Limousin to £234 (£1638) Fivemiletown producer 610kg Limousin to £231 (£1409.10) and 650kg Limousin to £228 (£1482) Clogher producer750kg Limousin to £228 (£1725) Cookstown producer 580kg Limousin to £229) (£1328.20) Lisbellaw producer 790kg Limousin to £227 (£1793.30) Clogher producer 560kg Limousin to £227 (£1271.20) Greencastle producer 670kg Limousin to £227 (£1520.90) Rosslea producer 580kg Limousin to £226 (£1310.90) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £226 (£1604.60) Stewartstown producer 700kg Charolais to £226 (£1582) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £226 (£1514.20) and Keady producer 640kg Limousin to £224 (£1433.60).

Other quality beef bred Cows sold from £192 to £222 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to £190 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £162 to £178 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £122 to £151 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Beragh producer 720kg Limousin to £214 (£1562.20) Donemana producer 1020kg Limousin to £203(£2070.60) Downpatrick producer 1060kg Fleckvieh to £189 (£2003.40) Newtownbutler producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £182 (£1856.40) Derrylin producer 1000kg Simmental to £174 (£1740) Portadown producer 770kg Charolais to £170 (£1309) Aughnacloy producer 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £168 (£1495.20) Clogher producer 980kg Charolais to £160 (£1568) and Strabane producer 930kg Holstein to £140 (£1302).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £239 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £235 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £212 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £208 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £191 per 100kg. Montbeliarde steers sold to £180 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £243 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £243 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £215 per 100kg Friesian heifers sold to £188 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (270 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2000 for an 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£239) and selling to £ 274 per 100kg for a 725kg Limousin to £1990 with most other £220 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1390 with others selling from £205 to £209 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275) with a 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264)

Leading prices: M B McPhillips Dromore 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £2000 (£239) C Martin Loughgall 725kg Limousin to £1990 (£274) G Montgomery Co Armagh 770kg Charolais to £1940 (£252) 770kg Limousin to £1930 (£250) 765kg Charolais to £1910 (£249) 795kg Charolais to £1890 (£238) 735kg Limousin to £1870 (£254) 740kg Charolais to £1860 (£251) 750kg Charolais to £1860 (£248) 745kg Limousin to £1850 (£248) 760kg Limousin to £1840 (£242) 715kg Charolais to £1840 (£257) 755kg Charolais to £1820 (£241) 730kg Charolais to £1810 (£248) 750kg Charolais to £1790 (£238) and 735kg Charolais to £1780 (£242) Keady producer 665kg Charolais to £1820 (£273) P Connelly 750kg Charolais to £1810 (£241) 750kg Charolais to £1800 (£240) and 745kg Charolais to £1800 (£241) A selection of Friesian Steers from P Taggart Dungannon sold 710kg to £1440 (£207) 710kg to £1460 (£205) 700kg to £1440 (£205) 630kg to £1390 (£220) 660kg to £1360 (£206) 670kg to £1340 (£200) and 630kg to £1320 (£209) Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275) £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263) £1480 for a 560kg Charolais (£264) £1440 for a 540kg Charolais (£266) and 530kg Charolais to £1320 (£249) for R Moore Strabane. P Cassidy Augher 580kg Charolais to £1440 (£248) and 570kg Charolais to £1380 (£242) M Carr Newtownhamilton 540kg Charolais to £1420 (£263) and 580kg Limousin to £1350 (£233) G Carroll Dungannon 570kg Simmental to £1350 (£237) and C Hughes Killylea 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236).

Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg

M Carr Newry 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) and 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) B McKeever Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1270 (£262) B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) W J Graham Tandragee 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£241) D McFarland Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1170 Aughnacloy producer 465kg Limousin to £1150, 455kg Charolais to £1100 470kg Limousin to £1100, 485kg Charolais to £1100, 445kg Limousin to £1100 and 450kg Limousin to £1080. J McCaffery Derrylin 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150. R Gibson Keady 470kg Charolais to £1130 and 405kg Charolais to £1070 (£264) P and S O’Neill Coalisland 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. B Daly Dungannon 475kg Belgian Blue to £1080. R Mulligan Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1070 and 470kg Charolais to £1070.

Store heifers (195 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold to a firm demand with P Finnegan Clogher selling a 680kg Simmental to £1810 (£266) with other quality lots selling from £234 to £264 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £285 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais to £1640 with a 545kg Charolais selling to £280 per 100kg at £1530.

Leading prices: P Finnegan Clogher 680kg Simmental to £1810 (£266) B McKeever Armagh 64okg Belgian Blue to £1690 (£264) R McKeever Armagh 675kg Charolais to £1660 (£246) G Johnston Stewartstown 630kg Limousin to £1600 (£254) and 610kg Limousin to £1480 (£242) J Wilson Clogher 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£236) 620kg Limousin to £1570 (£253) 645kg Limousin to £1520 (£235) and 615kg Charolais to £1470 (£245) J Primrose Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1560 (£234) F ClewerAughnacloy 620kg Charolais to £1540 (£248) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1480 (£246) H Monaghan Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1470 (£245) J S Wilson Magheraveely 600kg Charolais to £1460 (£243) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) and 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£280 ) for a Co. Armagh producer. D R Wilson Magheraveely 590kg Charolais to £1500 (£254) J Wilson Clogher 575kg Limousin to £1480 (£257) and F Clewer Aughnacloy 535kg Charolais to £1480 (£276) and 595kg Charolais to £1450 (£243).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

T Smyth Dromore 495kg Charolais to £1290 (£260) 475kg Charolais to £1230 (£259) 475kg Charolais to £1220 (£257) and 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) N Morrow Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1230 (£256) 440kg Charolais to £1190 (£270) and 480kg Charolais to £1130 (£235) S Coyle Pomeroy 500kg Limousin to £1220 (£244) J H Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241) 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) and 485kg Charolais to £1150 . I S Farrell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1190 (£238) H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) P McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1170. P Macari Armagh 495kg Limousin to £1170. D Mclaren Dromore 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) M and N O Conner Augher 465kg Charolais to £1150 (£247) B McKeever Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1140. G Hagan Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1130 (£248)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1160 (£290) M and N O Conner Augher 370kg Charolais to £1040 (£281) L Downey Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £1010 (£266) and 345kg Sal. to £840. P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £980 and 360kg Limousin to £880. P McGinn Augher 380kg Charolais to £970, 360kg Limousin to £960and 365kg Charolais to £880. A McAleer Pomeroy 390kg Limousin to £950. N Leary Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £900 and 390kg Limousin to £900. R Leonard Blaney 395kg Limousin to £850. P J McGirr Fintona 375kg Limousin to £830. W J Graham Tandragee 365kg Charolais to £830. and 340kg Charolais to £780. I Campbell Dungannon 385kg Charolais to £820 and 360kg Her. to £820. L K O’Donnell Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £780. E and P Flood Emyvale 355kg Limousin to £780.

Weanlings

A good turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with a 530kg Limousin selling to £1330 (£251) with lighter ones selling to £303 per 100kg for a 425kg Belgian Blue selling to £1290.

Heifer Weanlings sold to £1030 for a 400kg Charolais (£257) with a 300kg Limousin to £800 (£266).

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M O’Kane Cookstown 530kg Limousin to £1330 (£251) 545kg Limousin to £1310 (£240) 540kg Limousin to £1190 (£220) 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£238) and 475kg Belgian Blue to £1100 (£231) M Gallagher Omagh 425kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£303) J McCrystal Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1170 (£278) 400kg Limousin to £1150 (£287) 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) 415kg Charolais to £1130 (£272) and 440kg Limousin to £1080 (£245) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1170 (£285) B McCullagh Greencastle 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) and 375kg Limousin to £1080 (£288) T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270) T Singleton 440kg Limousin to £1100 (£231) S McGovern Clogher 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£285) R Ruddock Portadown 410kg Limousin to £1090 (£266) and G Maguire Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270).

Weanling heifers

P J Monaghan Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1030 (£257) and 415kg Charolais to £940. G Maguire Fermanagh 380kg Charolais to £980, 370kg Charolais to £880, and 360kg Charolais to £770. H T Turbitt Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £950, and 385kg Limousin to £900. M Armstrong Dromore 330kg Limousin to £860 (£260) and 300kg Limousin to £800 (£266) G McCarron Irvinestown 355kg Charolais to £860. S McGovern Clogher 360kg Charolais to £860. S Oliver Armagh 340kg Charolais to £840 and 320kg Limousin to £780. B McCullagh Greencastle 325kg Limousin to £810 and 340kg Limousin to £770. P Maguire Tempo 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 and 300kg Limousin to £650. Keady producer 350kg Belgian Blue to £770. S Askin Ballygawley 325kg Limousin to £740. B Mulligan Rosslea 310kg S/H. to £640.

Dairy cows and heifers

A keen demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2070 and £1700. Tempo producer sold springing heifers to £2110 and £1860. Dungannon producer £1880 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Fintona producer £1740 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 02.01.21) Crumlin producer £1700 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 05.08.19) and Tempo producer £1425 for Limousin (born 04.07.20).

Suckler cows and calves

A very sharp demand for a lot of quality stock on offer this week with T Lester Killylea Co Armagh selling Limousin heifers with bull calves at foot to £2720 and £2700. J Crawford Augher sold a 2nd calver with bull calf to £2150, 2nd calver with heifer calf to £2040, 3rd calver with bull calf to £1930 and 3rd calver with heifer calf to £1750. Des Capper Portadown £1850 for heifer with heifer calf, £1650 and £1510 for heifers with bull calves. P J McGirr Fintona £1800 for heifer with heifer calf. M McNabb Dromore £1790 for heifer with heifer calf. Ballinamallard producer £1420 for heifer with bull calf and £1320 for heifer with heifer calf.

A selection of Back Springers 4-5 months incalf to Limousin bull sold £1160, £1110, and £1060 twice. From a Rosslea producer. Richill producer £1140, £1030 and £960 for back springers incalf to Hereford bull.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £485 for a Limousin to A McAleer Pomeroy. K Moore Augher £475 for Limousin; N Moore Augher £425 and £395 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £380 for Hereford. C Brady Florencecourt £350, £325 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £350 for Belgian Blue; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £335 for Aberdeen Angus and R J Hoy Monea £290 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

D McCrystal Ballygawley £450 and £385 for Limousins. B Donnelly Beragh £445 for Belgian Blue; J Tanney Omagh £400 for Limousin; Clogher producer £390 for Aberdeen Angus and £375 for Simmental; M McNabb Dromore £335 for Charolais and M Howe Cornafanogue £320 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

R J Crawford Stewartstown £800 and £700 for Limousins and £780 for Charolais; M McNally Portadown £800 and £705 for Charolais. B McCullagh Greencastle £790 for Charolais; E O’Hagan Eskra 770and £685 for Limousins £760 and £725 for Simmentals. T Simpson Ederney £735 and £590 for Charolais. R Leonard Blaney £730 for Charolais; N Moore Augher £700and £685 x 2 for Limousins. R Robinson Portadown 690 and £570 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps