Suckler cows and calves selling to £2720 at Clogher
There was another large entry of 1234 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 20th August producing a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 400 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2074.80 for a 780kg Belgian Blue to £266 per 100kg this was followed by a 750kg Limousin to £1762.50 at £235 per 100kg.
Cow heifers sold to £1638 for a 700kg Limousin to £234 and selling to a top of £243 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1409.40.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1263.80 for a 710kg to £178per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2070.60 for a 1020kg Limousin to £203 per 100kg and selling to a top of £214 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £1562.20.
Fat steers sold to £242 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £252 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2000 for an 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£239) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 725kg Limousin to £1990.
Heavy Friesian steers sold to £1470 for a 710kg (£207) and selling to a top of £220 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1390.
Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais to £1570 and a 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264).
Med weights sold to £1300 for a 500kg Limousin (£260).
Heavy heifers sold to £1810 for a 680kg Simmental (£266).
Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) with a 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£280).
Med weights sold to £1290 for a 495kg Charolais (£260).
Smaller sorts sold to £1160 for a 400kg Charolais (£290).
Weanling males sold to £1330 for a 530kg Limousin (£251) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 425kg Belgian Blue to £1290.
Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 400kg Charolais.
Breeding bulls sold to £1740 and £1700.
Dairy cows sold to £2110 for springers and £2070 for calved heifer.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2720, £2700 and £2150.
Young bull calves sold to £485 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £450 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £800 twice.
Reared female lumps sold to £670 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Castlederg producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £266 (£2074.80) Killadeas producer 580kg Limousin to £243 (£1409.40) Beragh producer 470kg Limousin to £242 (£1137.40) Strabane producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £236 (£1463.20) Augher producer 750kg Limousin to £235 (£1762.50) Fintona producer 550kg Limousin to £234 (£1287) Newtownbutler producer 700kg Limousin to £234 (£1638) Fivemiletown producer 610kg Limousin to £231 (£1409.10) and 650kg Limousin to £228 (£1482) Clogher producer750kg Limousin to £228 (£1725) Cookstown producer 580kg Limousin to £229) (£1328.20) Lisbellaw producer 790kg Limousin to £227 (£1793.30) Clogher producer 560kg Limousin to £227 (£1271.20) Greencastle producer 670kg Limousin to £227 (£1520.90) Rosslea producer 580kg Limousin to £226 (£1310.90) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £226 (£1604.60) Stewartstown producer 700kg Charolais to £226 (£1582) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £226 (£1514.20) and Keady producer 640kg Limousin to £224 (£1433.60).
Other quality beef bred Cows sold from £192 to £222 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £166 to £190 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £162 to £178 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £122 to £151 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Beragh producer 720kg Limousin to £214 (£1562.20) Donemana producer 1020kg Limousin to £203(£2070.60) Downpatrick producer 1060kg Fleckvieh to £189 (£2003.40) Newtownbutler producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £182 (£1856.40) Derrylin producer 1000kg Simmental to £174 (£1740) Portadown producer 770kg Charolais to £170 (£1309) Aughnacloy producer 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £168 (£1495.20) Clogher producer 980kg Charolais to £160 (£1568) and Strabane producer 930kg Holstein to £140 (£1302).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £239 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £235 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £235 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £212 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £208 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £191 per 100kg. Montbeliarde steers sold to £180 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £243 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £243 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £215 per 100kg Friesian heifers sold to £188 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (270 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2000 for an 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£239) and selling to £ 274 per 100kg for a 725kg Limousin to £1990 with most other £220 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1390 with others selling from £205 to £209 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275) with a 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264)
Leading prices: M B McPhillips Dromore 835kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £2000 (£239) C Martin Loughgall 725kg Limousin to £1990 (£274) G Montgomery Co Armagh 770kg Charolais to £1940 (£252) 770kg Limousin to £1930 (£250) 765kg Charolais to £1910 (£249) 795kg Charolais to £1890 (£238) 735kg Limousin to £1870 (£254) 740kg Charolais to £1860 (£251) 750kg Charolais to £1860 (£248) 745kg Limousin to £1850 (£248) 760kg Limousin to £1840 (£242) 715kg Charolais to £1840 (£257) 755kg Charolais to £1820 (£241) 730kg Charolais to £1810 (£248) 750kg Charolais to £1790 (£238) and 735kg Charolais to £1780 (£242) Keady producer 665kg Charolais to £1820 (£273) P Connelly 750kg Charolais to £1810 (£241) 750kg Charolais to £1800 (£240) and 745kg Charolais to £1800 (£241) A selection of Friesian Steers from P Taggart Dungannon sold 710kg to £1440 (£207) 710kg to £1460 (£205) 700kg to £1440 (£205) 630kg to £1390 (£220) 660kg to £1360 (£206) 670kg to £1340 (£200) and 630kg to £1320 (£209) Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275) £1500 for a 570kg Charolais (£263) £1480 for a 560kg Charolais (£264) £1440 for a 540kg Charolais (£266) and 530kg Charolais to £1320 (£249) for R Moore Strabane. P Cassidy Augher 580kg Charolais to £1440 (£248) and 570kg Charolais to £1380 (£242) M Carr Newtownhamilton 540kg Charolais to £1420 (£263) and 580kg Limousin to £1350 (£233) G Carroll Dungannon 570kg Simmental to £1350 (£237) and C Hughes Killylea 550kg Charolais to £1300 (£236).
Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg
M Carr Newry 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) and 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) B McKeever Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1270 (£262) B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) W J Graham Tandragee 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£241) D McFarland Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1170 Aughnacloy producer 465kg Limousin to £1150, 455kg Charolais to £1100 470kg Limousin to £1100, 485kg Charolais to £1100, 445kg Limousin to £1100 and 450kg Limousin to £1080. J McCaffery Derrylin 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150. R Gibson Keady 470kg Charolais to £1130 and 405kg Charolais to £1070 (£264) P and S O’Neill Coalisland 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. B Daly Dungannon 475kg Belgian Blue to £1080. R Mulligan Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1070 and 470kg Charolais to £1070.
Store heifers (195 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold to a firm demand with P Finnegan Clogher selling a 680kg Simmental to £1810 (£266) with other quality lots selling from £234 to £264 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £285 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais to £1640 with a 545kg Charolais selling to £280 per 100kg at £1530.
Leading prices: P Finnegan Clogher 680kg Simmental to £1810 (£266) B McKeever Armagh 64okg Belgian Blue to £1690 (£264) R McKeever Armagh 675kg Charolais to £1660 (£246) G Johnston Stewartstown 630kg Limousin to £1600 (£254) and 610kg Limousin to £1480 (£242) J Wilson Clogher 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£236) 620kg Limousin to £1570 (£253) 645kg Limousin to £1520 (£235) and 615kg Charolais to £1470 (£245) J Primrose Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1560 (£234) F ClewerAughnacloy 620kg Charolais to £1540 (£248) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1480 (£246) H Monaghan Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1470 (£245) J S Wilson Magheraveely 600kg Charolais to £1460 (£243) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) and 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£280 ) for a Co. Armagh producer. D R Wilson Magheraveely 590kg Charolais to £1500 (£254) J Wilson Clogher 575kg Limousin to £1480 (£257) and F Clewer Aughnacloy 535kg Charolais to £1480 (£276) and 595kg Charolais to £1450 (£243).
Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg
T Smyth Dromore 495kg Charolais to £1290 (£260) 475kg Charolais to £1230 (£259) 475kg Charolais to £1220 (£257) and 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) N Morrow Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1230 (£256) 440kg Charolais to £1190 (£270) and 480kg Charolais to £1130 (£235) S Coyle Pomeroy 500kg Limousin to £1220 (£244) J H Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241) 485kg Charolais to £1160 (£239) and 485kg Charolais to £1150 . I S Farrell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1190 (£238) H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) P McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1170. P Macari Armagh 495kg Limousin to £1170. D Mclaren Dromore 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) M and N O Conner Augher 465kg Charolais to £1150 (£247) B McKeever Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1140. G Hagan Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1130 (£248)
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1160 (£290) M and N O Conner Augher 370kg Charolais to £1040 (£281) L Downey Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £1010 (£266) and 345kg Sal. to £840. P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £980 and 360kg Limousin to £880. P McGinn Augher 380kg Charolais to £970, 360kg Limousin to £960and 365kg Charolais to £880. A McAleer Pomeroy 390kg Limousin to £950. N Leary Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £900 and 390kg Limousin to £900. R Leonard Blaney 395kg Limousin to £850. P J McGirr Fintona 375kg Limousin to £830. W J Graham Tandragee 365kg Charolais to £830. and 340kg Charolais to £780. I Campbell Dungannon 385kg Charolais to £820 and 360kg Her. to £820. L K O’Donnell Coalisland 400kg Limousin to £780. E and P Flood Emyvale 355kg Limousin to £780.
Weanlings
A good turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with a 530kg Limousin selling to £1330 (£251) with lighter ones selling to £303 per 100kg for a 425kg Belgian Blue selling to £1290.
Heifer Weanlings sold to £1030 for a 400kg Charolais (£257) with a 300kg Limousin to £800 (£266).
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
M O’Kane Cookstown 530kg Limousin to £1330 (£251) 545kg Limousin to £1310 (£240) 540kg Limousin to £1190 (£220) 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£238) and 475kg Belgian Blue to £1100 (£231) M Gallagher Omagh 425kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£303) J McCrystal Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1170 (£278) 400kg Limousin to £1150 (£287) 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) 415kg Charolais to £1130 (£272) and 440kg Limousin to £1080 (£245) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1170 (£285) B McCullagh Greencastle 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) and 375kg Limousin to £1080 (£288) T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270) T Singleton 440kg Limousin to £1100 (£231) S McGovern Clogher 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£285) R Ruddock Portadown 410kg Limousin to £1090 (£266) and G Maguire Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270).
Weanling heifers
P J Monaghan Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1030 (£257) and 415kg Charolais to £940. G Maguire Fermanagh 380kg Charolais to £980, 370kg Charolais to £880, and 360kg Charolais to £770. H T Turbitt Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £950, and 385kg Limousin to £900. M Armstrong Dromore 330kg Limousin to £860 (£260) and 300kg Limousin to £800 (£266) G McCarron Irvinestown 355kg Charolais to £860. S McGovern Clogher 360kg Charolais to £860. S Oliver Armagh 340kg Charolais to £840 and 320kg Limousin to £780. B McCullagh Greencastle 325kg Limousin to £810 and 340kg Limousin to £770. P Maguire Tempo 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 and 300kg Limousin to £650. Keady producer 350kg Belgian Blue to £770. S Askin Ballygawley 325kg Limousin to £740. B Mulligan Rosslea 310kg S/H. to £640.
Dairy cows and heifers
A keen demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2070 and £1700. Tempo producer sold springing heifers to £2110 and £1860. Dungannon producer £1880 for calved heifer.
Breeding bulls
Fintona producer £1740 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 02.01.21) Crumlin producer £1700 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 05.08.19) and Tempo producer £1425 for Limousin (born 04.07.20).
Suckler cows and calves
A very sharp demand for a lot of quality stock on offer this week with T Lester Killylea Co Armagh selling Limousin heifers with bull calves at foot to £2720 and £2700. J Crawford Augher sold a 2nd calver with bull calf to £2150, 2nd calver with heifer calf to £2040, 3rd calver with bull calf to £1930 and 3rd calver with heifer calf to £1750. Des Capper Portadown £1850 for heifer with heifer calf, £1650 and £1510 for heifers with bull calves. P J McGirr Fintona £1800 for heifer with heifer calf. M McNabb Dromore £1790 for heifer with heifer calf. Ballinamallard producer £1420 for heifer with bull calf and £1320 for heifer with heifer calf.
A selection of Back Springers 4-5 months incalf to Limousin bull sold £1160, £1110, and £1060 twice. From a Rosslea producer. Richill producer £1140, £1030 and £960 for back springers incalf to Hereford bull.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £485 for a Limousin to A McAleer Pomeroy. K Moore Augher £475 for Limousin; N Moore Augher £425 and £395 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £380 for Hereford. C Brady Florencecourt £350, £325 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £350 for Belgian Blue; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £335 for Aberdeen Angus and R J Hoy Monea £290 for Charolais.
Heifer calves
D McCrystal Ballygawley £450 and £385 for Limousins. B Donnelly Beragh £445 for Belgian Blue; J Tanney Omagh £400 for Limousin; Clogher producer £390 for Aberdeen Angus and £375 for Simmental; M McNabb Dromore £335 for Charolais and M Howe Cornafanogue £320 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
R J Crawford Stewartstown £800 and £700 for Limousins and £780 for Charolais; M McNally Portadown £800 and £705 for Charolais. B McCullagh Greencastle £790 for Charolais; E O’Hagan Eskra 770and £685 for Limousins £760 and £725 for Simmentals. T Simpson Ederney £735 and £590 for Charolais. R Leonard Blaney £730 for Charolais; N Moore Augher £700and £685 x 2 for Limousins. R Robinson Portadown 690 and £570 for Limousins.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £670 for Limousin; O Downey Rosslea £650 for Charolais; R J Crawford Stewartstown £645 for Limousin and £590 for Charolais; Beragh producer £600 and £590 for Limousins. S Oliver Armagh £595 and £485 for Limousins. Clogher producer £575 for Limousin; £490 for Charolais and £480 for Aberdeen Angus; N Weir Fintona £560 for Simmental and £550 for Charolais; P L McElgunn Lisnaskea £555 for Charolais; G Clarke Magheraveely £540 for Charolais; W D Anderson Fintona £495 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and R E Jones Ballygawley £490 for Limousin.