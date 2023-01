Suckler cows selling to a top of £1800 for a springing Shorthorn at Enniskillen

Bullocks sold to 319ppk for a 460kg Charolais at £1470 and heavier lots to 271ppk for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550.

Bullocks

Newtownbutler producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 606kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 546kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, Derrylin producer 412kg Charolais at £1090, 494kg Hereford at £1040, 574kg Friesian at £1120, 514kg Belgian Blue at £1210, 470kg Charolais at £1250, 370k Charolais at £1050, 364k Limousin at £920, Culkey producer 448k Hereford (bull) at £1050, Roscor producer 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, Kesh producer 600kg Simmental at £1390, 646kg Charolais at £1690, Irvinestown producer 444kg Limousin at £1170, 476kg Limousin at £1180, 486kg Irish Moilie at £1380, 454kg Limousin at £1340, 470kg Irish Moilie at £1450, Coa producer 520kg Charolais at £460, 462kg Limousin at £1360, 522kg Limousin at £1450, 536kg Charolais at £1470, Aghalane producer 478kg Limousin at £1490, 484kg Limousin at £1450, 490kg Limousin at £1450, 470kg Charolais at £1460, Fivemiletown producer 344kg Limousin at £1000 and Letterbreen producer 454kg Charolais at £1380, 510kg Charolais at £1440, 490kg Charolais at £1430, 472kg Charolais at £1390.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1310 for a Charolais 395kg.

Heifers sold from £620 to £1060 for a Charolais 418kg.

Ruling prices

Monea producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1310, 295kg Charolais steer at £950; Bellanaleck producer 418kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 416kg Charolais steer at £1310, 388kg Charolais heifer at £870, 402kg Charolais steer at £1210, 355kg Charolais heifer at £950; Enniskillen producer 301kg Limousin bull at £980, 347kg Charolais bull at £1020, 318kg Charolais bull at £920, 293k Limousin bull at £900; Dromore producer 448kg Limousin steer at £1190, 380kg Limousin steer at £1080, 289kg Charolais heifer at £880, 355kg Charolais heifer at £930, 321kg Charolais bull at £1040; Kinawley producer 365kg Simmental bull at £950, 427kg Belgian Blue heifer at £920, 334kg Simmental heifer at £860; Magheraveely producer 356kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 276kg Charolais heifer at £810, 339kg Limousin heifer at £950, 313kg Charolais heifer at £850; Kesh producer 259kg Charolais heifer at £800, 363kg Charolais heifer at £940, 267kg Charolais heifer at £770; Derrylin producer 376kg Charolais bull at £1130, 350kg Charolais bull at £1100, 328kg Limousin bull at £1050, 332kg Charolais bull at £1000, 336kg Charolais bull at £1060; Lisbellaw producer 429kg Charolais steer at £1230, 395kg Charolais steer at £1100, 301kg Limousin heifer at £770 and Enniskillen producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 364kg Charolais bull at £1180, 337kg Limousin bull at £960, 357kg Limousin heifer at £870.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to op of £300 for a two week old Blonde d'Aquitaine and heifers to £250 for a two week old Belgian Blue.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold from £1200 to a top of £1800 for a springing Shorthorn due in two weeks to a Limousin bull.

Heifers

Beef lots to 275ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1680.

Light weights sold to 285ppk paid for a 470kg Simmental at £1350.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1730, Charolais 612kg at £1680, Charolais 580kg at £1660; Ballinamallard producer Limousin 610kg at £1680, Limousin 646kg at £1630, Aberdeen Angus 700kg at £1640; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1520 and Irinestown producer Simmental 474kg at £1350, Simmental 440kg at £1100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 238ppk paid for a 680kg Charolais at £1630.

Lighter weights from 122-240ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1200

