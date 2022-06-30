Suckler cows selling to a top of £1950 at Enniskillen

Strong store bullocks to 266ppk for a 590kg Limousin at £1570.

Light weights to 292ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £1410.

Bullocks

Trillick producer 548kg Limousin at £1390, 500kg Limousin at £1390, 632kg Limousin at £1590. Tempo producer 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Ballinamallard producer 590kg Limousin at £1570, 614 Hereford at £1400, 532kg Charolais at £1370. Culkey producer 412kg Charolais at £970, 344kg Charolais at £740. Lankhill producer 398kg Charolais at £930, 464kg Charolais at £1020. Rosslea producer 482kg Charolais at £1410, 496kg Limousin at £1350. Newtownbutler producer 596kg Charolais at £1540, 490kg Charolais Friesian at £800, 466kg Friesian at £830, 504kg Aberdeen Angus at £1030. Florencecourt producer 494kg Charolais at £1130, 440kg Simmental at £940, 544kg Charolais at £1280. Fivemiletown 436kg Charolais at £1250, 486kg Irish Moilie at £1170. Siximilecross producer 418kg Limousin at £1200, 430kg Limousin at £1220, 374kg Simmental at £1000. Letterbreen producer 530kg Limousin at £1380. Aughnacloy producer 594kg Hereford at £1320, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240. Dungannon producer 558kg Charolais at £1360, 460kg Charolais at £1260, 552kg Charolais at £1310.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1370 for a Charolais 425kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1140 for a Charolais 416kg.

Ruling prices

Tempo producer 349kg Charolais steer at £1130, 374kg Charolais steer at £1230, 384k Charolais steer at £1130, 388kg Limousin heifer at £930. Kesh producer 306kg Charolais bull at £940, 244kg Charolais heifer at £650. Derrygonnelly producer 280kg Charolais steer at £890, 262kg Charolais heifer at £780, 241kg Limousin heifer at £640, 349kg Charolais heifer at £930. Lisbellaw producer 406kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 438kg Charolais steer at £1190, 355kg Charolais steer at £900. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £940, 298kg Charolais heifer at £920, 338kg Charolais heifer at £970, 298kg Charolais heifer at £920, Charolais 325kg at £950. Eniskillen producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £960, 399kg Charolais steer at £1110. Kesh producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1110, 308kg Charolais steer at £950, 315kg Charolais heifer at £910, 326kg Charolais steer at £980. Fiveiletown producer 442kg Charolais steer at £1340, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 416kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 438kg Charolais steer at £1330. Clogher producer 277kg Limousin heifer at £800, 302kg Limousin heifer at £800. Lisbellaw producer 379kg Charolais steer at £1170 at £350kg Charolais heifer at £990. Florencecourt producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1370, 337kg Charolais heifer at £970, 366kg Charolais steer at £1270.

Calves

Breed bull calves sold from at £250 to at £520 paid fir a Charolais and heifer calves to at £370 for a Charolais.

Kesh producer Charolais bull at £520. Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £370. Fivemiletown producer Charolais bull at £450. Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £320. Derrygonnelly producer Hereford heifer at £220. Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360, Charolais heifer at £370.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £1950 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Springfield producer Limousin cow and Limousin bull at £1950. Dromore producer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer at £1950, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1900. Fintona producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1920. Enniskillen producer Charolais cow and Charolais heifer at £1910. Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1900.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 302ppk paid for a 582kg Charolais at £1760, medium weights from 212-286ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1200.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 650kg at £1790, Charolais 586kg at £1760, Charolais 600kg at £1760, Charolais 620kg at £1750, Charolais 610kg at £1740, Charolais 570kg at £1530, Charolais 590kg at £1500, Charolais 600kg at £1520, Charolais 510kg at £1330. Derrylin producer Charolais 660kg at £1750. Enniskillen producer Limousin 600kg at £1650.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 253ppk for a 648kg Limousin at £1640 and up to at £1810, bulls to 232ppk for a 608kg Limousin at £1410 and up to at £910 per head.

Garrison producer 704kg Charolais at £1560. Newtownbutler producer 620kg Limousin at £1260. Derrylin producer 658kg Limousin at £1500. Kesh producer 622kkg Limousin at £1340, 602kg Limousin at £1340. Belleek producer 700kg Charolais at £1480. Derrylin producer 590kg Charolais at £1310, 596kg Charolais at £1390. Kilskeery producer 712kg Charolais at £1420. Letterbreen producer 668kg Charolais at £1290. Leggs producer 738kg Charolais at £1550. Lisnaskea producer 668kg Charolais at £1320