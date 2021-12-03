Suckler cows selling to a top of £2080 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 215p to 250ppk for a Charolais 390kg at £920.

Medium weights from 210p to 250p for a Charolais 540kg at £1350 and up to 1530 per head for a 692kg Shorthorn.

Bullocks

Garison producer Charolais 692kg at £1530, Charolais 600kg at £1340; Culkey producer Charolais 362kg at £930; Enniskillen producer Charolais 430kg at £1100, Charolais 484kg at £1170; Lisnarick producer Charolais 470kg at £1140, Charolais 480kg at £1150, Charolais 556kg at £1210; Derrylin producer Charolais 554kg at £1280, Charolais 666kg at £1480 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 528kg at £1170.

Weanlings

Derrylin producer 399kg Charolais bull at £ 1150, 446kg Charolais bull at £ 1180; Tempo producer 300kg Charolais bull at £880, 381kg Charolais bull at £900, 300kg Charolais heifer at £880; Coa producer 371kg Charolais heifer at £890; Lisbellaw producer 384kg Charolais bull at £970, 358kg bull at £1050; Belleek producer 374kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £890; Derrylin producer 358kg Charolais bull at £1050, 290kg Limousin at £900, 376kg Limousin at £960 and Irvinestown producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £940.

Suckler cows

Kesh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £2080; Tempo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1780, Limousin cow with heifer at £1490; Kinawley producer Shorthorn cow with bull at £1680, Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1650 and Belcoo producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1570.

Heifers

Trillick producer Charolais 650kg at £1340; Enniskillen producer Charolais 560kg at £1280, Charolais 540kg at £1160 Kinawley producer Limousin 524kg at £1130, Charolais 452kg at £1060 and Springfield producer Charolais 440kg at £920, Charolais 450kg at £960.

Fat cows