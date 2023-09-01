Suckler cows selling to a top price of £2000 for a Charolais cow with calf at foot at Enniskillen
Heavy bullocks sold to £1890 and up to 294ppk for 632kg Charolais £1860.
Medium weights to 313ppk for a 542kg Charolais at £1700.
Light weights to 346ppk for a 358kg Charolais at £346ppk.
Bullocks
Coa producer 602kg Charolais at £1640, 636kg Charolais at £1670, 600kg Charolais at £1650; Ballygawley producer 534kg Charolais 1340, 680kg Charolais at £1570; Fivemiletown producer 650kg Limousin at £1710, 704kg Charolais at £1890, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 644kg Charolais at £1700, 696kg Charolais at £1860, 598kg Limousin at £1600; Ballygawley producer 388kg Charolais at £1230, 400kg Charolais at £1270; Dungannon producer 598kg Charolais at £1750, 550kg Limousin at £1690, 576kg Charolais at £1700, 558kg Charolais at £1690, 632kg Charolais at £1860, 542kg Limousin at £1660; Kinawley producer 458kg Charolais at £1490, 360kg Limousin at £1030; Macken producer 504kg Charolais at £1300, 450kg Charolais at £1290, 364kg Limousin at £1220; Ballinamallard producer 518kg Charolais at £1590, 510kg Charolais at £1550; Omagh producer 496kg Charolais at £1490, 464kg Charolais at £1450; Kesh producer 382kg Charolais at £1200, 366kg Charolais at £1160, 358kg Charolais at £1240, 368kg Charolais at £1250; Enniskillen producer 576kg Charolais at £1430; Derrylin producer 420kg Limousin at £1340; Letterbreen producer 534kg Charolais at £1670, 542kg Charolais at £1700, 480kg Charolais at £1560, 530kg Charolais at £1680; Springfield producer 524kg Simmental at £1580, 444kg Simmental at £1160, 446kg Simmental at £1150, 386kg Charolais at £1190, 478kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Blaney producer 434kg Friesian at £800, 394kg Friesian at £670, 402kg Friesian at £710; Ballinamallard producer 418kg Hereford at £1080, 410kg Hereford at £990; Derrygonnelly producer 416kg Belgian Blue at £980, 408kg Charolais at £1170, 418kg Limousin at £1150; Castlederg producer 718kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1570, 632kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290 and Irvinestown producer 630kg Charolais at £1690, 636kg Limousin at £1730.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1230 paid for a Limousin 349kg.
White heifers sold from £650 to £1350 for a Charolais 505kg.
Ruling prices
Kesh producer 319kg Limousin heifer at £900, 294kg Limousin bull at £980, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 418kg Charolais bull at £1150; Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1240, 381kg Charolais steer at £1190; Dromore producer 307kg Irish Moilie heifer at £920, 342kg Limousin heifer at £990, 362kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 282kg Limousin steer at £1240, 432kg Limousin steer at £1270; Garrison producer 316kg Limousin steer at £1080, 334kg Limousin steer at £1080, 317kg Limousin heifer at £910; Belcoo producer 354kg Charolais steer at £1120, 301kg Charolais steer at £960, 263kg Charolais heifer at £770; Kesh producer Charolais steer at £1140, 371kg Charolais steer at £1160, 328kg Charolais steer at £980; Ballinamallard producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £970, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £970, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1060, 442kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1030; Enniskillen producer 432kg Charolais steer at £1250, 393kg Limousin heifer at £1050, , 422kg Limousin steer at £1120, 415kg Limousin steer at £1120; Belcoo producer 415kg Limousin steer at £1150, 505kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 462kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Belleek producer 245kg Charolais bull at £840, 219kg Charolais bull at £730, 416kg Charolais heifer at £1210; Kesh producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1060, 250kg Charolais heifer at £820, 256kg Charolais bull at £870, 230kg Charolais Charolais bull at £910; Lisnaskea producer 485kg Charolais bull at £1400; Fivemiletown producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1180, 410kg Charolais steer at £1140, 398kg Charolais steer at £1260, 431kg Limousin steer at £1170; Tempo producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £880, 371kg Limousin heifer at £970, 342kg Charolais heifer at £970, 336kg Charolais steer at £1010, 345kg Charolais steer at £1130; Newtownstewart producer 402kg Charolais bull at £1260, 401kg Charolais heifer at £970, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1010; Derrygonnelly producer 292kg Limousin heifer at £870, 234kg Charolais heifer at £780, 319kg Charolais bull at £970, 300kg Charolais bull at £970 and Belcoo producer 422kg Simmental steer at £1140, 470kg Charolais steer at £1150, 395kg Charolais steer at £1160, 418kg Simmental heifer at £1030.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of at £380 for a Belgian Blue and Aberdeen Angus bulls to at £335, Hereford bulls to at £230 and Friesian bulls to at £80, heifer calves Belgian Blue to at £350, Charolais to at £240, Limousin to at £230 and Aberdeen Angus to at £200.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of £2000 for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin calf at foot.
Springfield producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1760; Castlederg producer Charolais cow with Saler heifer at £1720 and Rosslea producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1690, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1660.
Heifers
Forward lots to 282ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1660 and to a top of at £1870.
Medium weights to 289ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1370.
While light weights sold to 309ppk for a 382kg Charolais at £1180.
Irvinestown producer Charolais 720kg at £1870, Charolais 690kg at £1840, Charolais 640kg at £1770, Charolais 640kg at £1700, Charolais 620kg at £1680 and Charolais 630kg at £1660.
Fat cows
Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 808kg at £1580; Coa producer Simmental 712kg at £1540; Tempo producer Limousin 688kg at £1500; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 740kg at £1480, Charolais 720kg at £1460 and Tempo producer 686kg Charolais at £1400.