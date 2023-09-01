Suckler cows selling to a top price of £2000 for a Charolais cow with calf at foot at Enniskillen

Heavy bullocks sold to £1890 and up to 294ppk for 632kg Charolais £1860.

Medium weights to 313ppk for a 542kg Charolais at £1700.

Light weights to 346ppk for a 358kg Charolais at £346ppk.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Bullocks

Coa producer 602kg Charolais at £1640, 636kg Charolais at £1670, 600kg Charolais at £1650; Ballygawley producer 534kg Charolais 1340, 680kg Charolais at £1570; Fivemiletown producer 650kg Limousin at £1710, 704kg Charolais at £1890, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 644kg Charolais at £1700, 696kg Charolais at £1860, 598kg Limousin at £1600; Ballygawley producer 388kg Charolais at £1230, 400kg Charolais at £1270; Dungannon producer 598kg Charolais at £1750, 550kg Limousin at £1690, 576kg Charolais at £1700, 558kg Charolais at £1690, 632kg Charolais at £1860, 542kg Limousin at £1660; Kinawley producer 458kg Charolais at £1490, 360kg Limousin at £1030; Macken producer 504kg Charolais at £1300, 450kg Charolais at £1290, 364kg Limousin at £1220; Ballinamallard producer 518kg Charolais at £1590, 510kg Charolais at £1550; Omagh producer 496kg Charolais at £1490, 464kg Charolais at £1450; Kesh producer 382kg Charolais at £1200, 366kg Charolais at £1160, 358kg Charolais at £1240, 368kg Charolais at £1250; Enniskillen producer 576kg Charolais at £1430; Derrylin producer 420kg Limousin at £1340; Letterbreen producer 534kg Charolais at £1670, 542kg Charolais at £1700, 480kg Charolais at £1560, 530kg Charolais at £1680; Springfield producer 524kg Simmental at £1580, 444kg Simmental at £1160, 446kg Simmental at £1150, 386kg Charolais at £1190, 478kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Blaney producer 434kg Friesian at £800, 394kg Friesian at £670, 402kg Friesian at £710; Ballinamallard producer 418kg Hereford at £1080, 410kg Hereford at £990; Derrygonnelly producer 416kg Belgian Blue at £980, 408kg Charolais at £1170, 418kg Limousin at £1150; Castlederg producer 718kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1570, 632kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290 and Irvinestown producer 630kg Charolais at £1690, 636kg Limousin at £1730.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1230 paid for a Limousin 349kg.

White heifers sold from £650 to £1350 for a Charolais 505kg.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 319kg Limousin heifer at £900, 294kg Limousin bull at £980, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 418kg Charolais bull at £1150; Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1240, 381kg Charolais steer at £1190; Dromore producer 307kg Irish Moilie heifer at £920, 342kg Limousin heifer at £990, 362kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 282kg Limousin steer at £1240, 432kg Limousin steer at £1270; Garrison producer 316kg Limousin steer at £1080, 334kg Limousin steer at £1080, 317kg Limousin heifer at £910; Belcoo producer 354kg Charolais steer at £1120, 301kg Charolais steer at £960, 263kg Charolais heifer at £770; Kesh producer Charolais steer at £1140, 371kg Charolais steer at £1160, 328kg Charolais steer at £980; Ballinamallard producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £970, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £970, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1060, 442kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1030; Enniskillen producer 432kg Charolais steer at £1250, 393kg Limousin heifer at £1050, , 422kg Limousin steer at £1120, 415kg Limousin steer at £1120; Belcoo producer 415kg Limousin steer at £1150, 505kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 462kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Belleek producer 245kg Charolais bull at £840, 219kg Charolais bull at £730, 416kg Charolais heifer at £1210; Kesh producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1060, 250kg Charolais heifer at £820, 256kg Charolais bull at £870, 230kg Charolais Charolais bull at £910; Lisnaskea producer 485kg Charolais bull at £1400; Fivemiletown producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1180, 410kg Charolais steer at £1140, 398kg Charolais steer at £1260, 431kg Limousin steer at £1170; Tempo producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £880, 371kg Limousin heifer at £970, 342kg Charolais heifer at £970, 336kg Charolais steer at £1010, 345kg Charolais steer at £1130; Newtownstewart producer 402kg Charolais bull at £1260, 401kg Charolais heifer at £970, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1010; Derrygonnelly producer 292kg Limousin heifer at £870, 234kg Charolais heifer at £780, 319kg Charolais bull at £970, 300kg Charolais bull at £970 and Belcoo producer 422kg Simmental steer at £1140, 470kg Charolais steer at £1150, 395kg Charolais steer at £1160, 418kg Simmental heifer at £1030.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of at £380 for a Belgian Blue and Aberdeen Angus bulls to at £335, Hereford bulls to at £230 and Friesian bulls to at £80, heifer calves Belgian Blue to at £350, Charolais to at £240, Limousin to at £230 and Aberdeen Angus to at £200.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2000 for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin calf at foot.

Springfield producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1760; Castlederg producer Charolais cow with Saler heifer at £1720 and Rosslea producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1690, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1660.

Heifers

Forward lots to 282ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1660 and to a top of at £1870.

Medium weights to 289ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1370.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While light weights sold to 309ppk for a 382kg Charolais at £1180.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 720kg at £1870, Charolais 690kg at £1840, Charolais 640kg at £1770, Charolais 640kg at £1700, Charolais 620kg at £1680 and Charolais 630kg at £1660.

Fat cows