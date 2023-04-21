Beef bullocks sold to 304p for a 650kg Limousin at £1980, light weights sold to 354p for a 375kg Charolais at £1330.

BullocksDromore producer 580kg Charolais at £1500, 605kg Charolais at £1650, 635kg Limousin at £1770, 665kg Charolais at £1890, 665kg Charolais at £1800, 645kg Charolais at £1830; Springfield producer 440kg Charolais at £1470, 485kg Charolais at £1460, 430kg Limousin at £1430; Kesh producer 420kg Charolais at £1330, 435kg Limousin at £1340, 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1390, 450kg Charolais at £1470; Lisnaskea producer 355kg Limousin at £1020, 475kg Belgian Blue at £1290; Macken producer 745kg Hereford at £1990, 675kg Hereford at £1830, 570kg Limousin at £1580, 705kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 625kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760; Fivemiletown producer 485kg Charolais at £1480; Churchill producer 660kg Hereford at £1720, 585kg Hereford at £1540; Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais at £1320, 430kg Charolais at £1390, 665kg Charolais at £1770, 625kg Charolais at £1700 and Clay producer 585kg Limousin at £1740.

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from at £750 to at £1560 for a 375kg Simmental while heifers ranged from at £620 to at £1170 for a 342kg Charolais.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Tempo producer 375kg Simmental bull at £1560, 364kg Simmental bull at £1290; Fivemiletown producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 325kg Charolais steer at £1120, 308kg Charolais steer at £1090, 300kg Charolais steer at £1030; Belleek producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 254kg Charolais heifer at £880, 288kg Charolais bull at £1060, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 316kg Charolais heifer at £940; Florencecourt producer 321kg Charolais steer at £1120, 321kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 343kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 300kg Charolais heifer at £900; Clogher producer 314kg Charolais steer at £1040, 328kg Charolais steer at £1060, 338kg Charolais steer at £1020, 364kg Charolais steer at £1100; Garrison producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 306kg Charolais heifer at £930, 347kg Charolais steer at £1100, 335kg Charolais steer at £1050; Enniskillen producer 324kg Limousin steer at £1150, 285kg Limousin steer at £860, 258kg Limousin steer at £750, 294kg Limousin steer at £950; Kesh producer 251kg Charolais steer at £870, 295kg Charolais steer at £1070, 280kg Charolais steer at £970, 242kg Charolais steer at £800; Derrygonnelly producer 324kg Limousin bull at £1000, 293kg Limousin bull at £870, 383kg Limousin bull at £1160 and Bellanaleck producer 333kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 314kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 315kg Limousin heifer at £960.

Beef lots sold to 325ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1850.

Medium weights from 240-330ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1650.

While light weights sold from 260-365ppk paid for a 355kg Charolais at £1290.

Heifers

Tempo producer Charolais 570kg at £1850, Charolais 530kg at £1700, Charolais 500kg at £1650, Charolais 450kg at £1480; Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1850, Charolais 600kg at £1770, Charolais 570kg at £1750 and Trillick producer Charolais 570kg at £1750, Charolais 520kg at £1670, Charolais 550kg at £1650.

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £290 for a Hereford, and heifers to at £235 for a Belgian Blue.