Suckler cows selling to at top of £2120 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight steers sold to 256ppk for a 672kg Charolais at £1720.

Light weights to 318pppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1530.

Bullocks

Ballinamallard producer 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 524kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 526kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 574k Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 402kg Charolais at £1100, Dungannon producer 522kg Charolais at £1450, 506kg Limousin at £1380, 494kg Charolais at £340, 528kg Charolais at £1500, 480kg Charolais at £1530, 502kg Charolais at £1440, Derrylin producer 642kg Charolais at £1600, 600kg Limousin at £1470, 572kg Limousin at £1410, 618kg Limousin at £1520, 446kg Limousin at £1270, 350kg Limousin at £900, Newtownbutler producer 376kg Limousin at £900, 388kg Limousin at £1410, 566kg Limousin at £1410, Boho producer 566kg Limousin at £1410, 566kg Charolais at £1440, 600kg Charolais at £1470, Magheraveely producer 590kg Charolais at £1480, 608kg Charolais at £1580, 672kg Charolais at £1720, Letterbreen producer 556kg Charolais at £1440, 578gk Charolais at £1460, Kesh producer 578kg Charolais at £1380, 380kg Limousin at £1150, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, Lisbellaw producer 522kg Charolais at £1300, 502kg Charolais at £1200, Fivemiletown producer 572kg Charolais at £1530, 574kg Charolais at £1530, 470kg Limousin at £1210, 496kg Charolais at £1250, Springfield producer 538kg Charolais at £1330, 590kg Charolais at £1430, 656kg Charolais at £1510, Castlederg producer 522kg Charolais at £1290, 514kg Charolais at £1250, 494kg Charolais at £1370, 544kg Charolais at £1490, Irvinestown producer 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 572kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 504kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, Trillick producer 454kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, Fintona producer 444kg Hereford at £1020, 436kg Charolais at £1120, 530kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, Augher producer 550kg Charolais at £1540, 532kg Limousin at £1340, 560kg Charolais at £1390, 528kg Charolais at £1220, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, Derrygonnelly producer 554kg Charolais at £1300, Enniskillen producer 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 468kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, Kesh producer 486kg Charolais at £1300, 556kg Charolais at £1360 and Castlederg producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230, 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1030, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1280 for a Limousin 456kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1020 for a Charolais 361kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 456kg Charolais Limousin steer at £1280, 466kg Charolais steer at £1250, 309kg Charolais steer at £1060, 286kg Limousin heifer at £770. Trillick producer 318kg Charolais steer at £1070, 342kg Charolais steer at £1050, 373kg Charolais steer at £1010 Garrison producer 255kg Charolais heifer at £760, 276kg Charolais heifer at £790, 245kg Charolais heifer £690. Derrylin producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £970, 392kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 426kg Charolais heifer at £900, 307kg Charolais bull at £890, 251kg Charolais steer at £830. Lisbellaw producer 321kg Charolais steer at £1040, 318kg Charolais heifer at £860, 354kg Charolais bull at £1190, 335kg Charolais bull at £1000, 288kg Charolais heifer at £800. Derrygonnelly producer 379kg Charolais steer at £1190, 270kg Charolais heifer at £840, 272kg Limousin steer at £810. Kinawley producer 256kg Charolais bull at £750, 276kg Limousin bull at £780, 319kg Limousin heifer at £800. Ednerny producer 323kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1030, 356kg Charolais bull at £1160. Newtownbutler producer 361kg Charolais bull at £1130, 358kg Charolais bull at £1100, 264kg Charolais bull at £880, 320kg Charolais bull at £900, 278kg Limousin bull at £830

Irvinestown producer 298kg Charolais bull at £890, 231kg Limousin bull at £700, 357kg Limousin bull at £1080, 411kg Charolais bull at £1280. Belleek producer 184kg Charolais bull at £640, 201kg Charolais heifer at £610, 376kg Simmental steer at £940.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £485 paid for a Charolais bull and heifers to at £355 for a Belgian Blue.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais bull at £450. Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £355. Maguiresbridge producer Hereford heifer at £335. Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £385, Belgian Blue bull at £420, Limousin heifer at £395. Kesh producer Charolais bull at £485, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225. Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £265, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Belgian Blue bull at £295. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £280, Charolais heifer at £315. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £440, Charolais heifer at £375.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold from at £1400 to a top of at £2120 paid for a Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Florencecourt producer Simmental cow with Limousin bull at £2120. Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1920, Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1800, Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £2000. Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1890. Fintona producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1620. Kesh producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1770.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 267ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £1660.

Medium weights from 205-268 for a 430kg Charolais at £1160.

Culkey producer Charolais 90kg at £1710, Charolais 620kg at £1660, Charolais 680kg at £1650, Charolais 590kg at £1500. Killadeas producer Charolais 610kg at £1510. Trillick producer Charolais 560kg at £1490, Charolais 580kg at £1400. Omagh producer 1340kg 540kg at £1340, Charolais 530kg at £1300. Crumlin producer Charolais 440kg at £1160, 450kg Charolais at £1140, 428kg Charolais at £1140, 1430kg Charolais at £1150.

Fat cows