Suckler cows selling to £1000 at Lisnaskea

This week suckler cows sold to £1000 for a Friesian cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £920 for a 415kg Shorthorn beef with a 265kg Limousin to £650.
Weanling heifers sold to £895 for a 385kg Charolais with a 360kg Limousin to £870 and a 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £490.
Most Popular
Sample prices
Suckler cows
Knockaraven producer Friesian cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1000.
Weanling heifers
Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais to £895, 360kg Limousin to £870 and 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770. Newtownbutler producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 340kg Shorthorn beef to £770. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Knockaraven producer 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £490.
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 415kg Shorthorn beef to £920 and 390kg Shorthorn beef to £900. Enniskillen producer 335kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £855, 345kg Limousin to £850, and 265kg Limousin to £650.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply demand from ringside and online competition.