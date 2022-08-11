Suckler cows selling to £1000 at Lisnaskea

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week suckler cows sold to £1000 for a Friesian cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £920 for a 415kg Shorthorn beef with a 265kg Limousin to £650.

Weanling heifers sold to £895 for a 385kg Charolais with a 360kg Limousin to £870 and a 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £490.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sample prices

Suckler cows

Knockaraven producer Friesian cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1000.

Weanling heifers

Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais to £895, 360kg Limousin to £870 and 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770. Newtownbutler producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 340kg Shorthorn beef to £770. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Knockaraven producer 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £490.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 415kg Shorthorn beef to £920 and 390kg Shorthorn beef to £900. Enniskillen producer 335kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £855, 345kg Limousin to £850, and 265kg Limousin to £650.