Suckler cows selling to £1690 at Enniskillen Mart

Medium weights from 215p to 260p for a Limousin 400kg at £1040, heavy lots 200p to 242p for a Charolais 546kg at £1320 and selling up to £1440 per head.

Bullocks: Dungannon producer Limousin 400kg at £1040, Derrylin producer Charolais 546kg at £1320, Charolais 518kg at £1240, Kesh producer Charolais 360kg at £870, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 380kg at £890, Enniskillen producer Charolais 486kg at £1110, Aberdeen Angus 418kg at £940 and Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus 498kg at £1120.

Weanlings: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1030 for a Charolais 369kg and heifers sold from £620 to £1130 for a Charolais 443kg.

Ruling prices: Irvinestown producer 369kg Charolais steer at £1030, 443kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 380kg Charolais heifer at £920, 369kg Charolais steer at £1010, Enniskillen producer 443kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 329kg Limousin bull at £920, 370kg Charolais heifer at £960, Derrylin producer 420kg Limousin heifer at £940, 249kg Charolais bull at £800, 273kg Charolais bull at £780, 288kg Charolais bull at £800, 228kg Limousin bull at £700, Newtownbutler producer 372kg Limousin steer at £970, 362kg Limousin steer at £860, 328kg Limousin steer at £900, Fivemiletown producer 333kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £740, 325kg Limousin bull at £750, 307kg Charolais steer at £880, Lisnaskea producer 329kg Limousin steer at £940, 369kg Limousin steer at £960

Derrygonnelly producer 363kg Charolais steer at £1000, 359kg Charolais steer at £970, 395kg Limousin steer at £740, Kesh producer 338kg Limousin steer at £760, 315kg Limousin steer at £770, 288kg Charolais heifer at £760, Belcoo producer 369kg Charolais steer at £1010, 369kg Charolais steer at £1030, 355kg Charolais steer at £920, 352kg Charolais steer at £960, Belleek producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £900, 323kg Charolais heifer at £830, 318kg Limousin bull at £870 and Drumquinn producer 479kg Charolais bull at £1150, 488kg Simmental bull at £1140, 454kg Charolais bull at £1080, 306kg Limousin bull at £860, 334kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £810.

Calves: Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £390, Limousin bull at £350, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £350, Charolais heifer at £320, Belcoo producer Limousin bull at £360, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £350, Lisbellaw producer Charolais heifer at £340, Rosslea producer Limousin bull at £345 and Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £335, Charolais bull at £330.

Suckler cows: Macken producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1690, Irvinestown producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1670, Enniskilllen producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1570, Charolais bull at £1800, Brookeborough producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1580, Charolais cow with bull at £1510, Saler cow with heifer at £1460, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1500, Ederney producer Limousin cow with at £1430 and Castlederg producer Charolais bull at £1640.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 231ppk paid for a 598kg Charolais at £1380, while light weights sold from 202-253ppk paid for a 348kg Charolais at £880.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 640kg at £1400, Charolais 550kg at £1280, Charolais 490kg at £1180, Charolais 470kg at £1080, Charolais 590kg at £1380, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 570kg at £1270, Charolais 500kg at £1150 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais 450kg at £1090, Charolais 470kg at £1050, Charolais 440kg at £1000.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 222ppk paid for a 612kg Charolais at £1360 and Friesian cows from 64-140ppk paid for a 646kg at £900.