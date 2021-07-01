Suckler cows selling to £1710 at Enniskillen Mart

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 256ppk for a Charolais 370kg at £950.

Medium weights from 220p to 264p for a Charolais 416kg at £1100.

Heavy lots selling from 210 to 248p for a Charolais 512kg at £1270

Bullocks

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 416kg at £1100, Charolais 428kg at £1110, Charolais 414kg at £1070, Charolais 496kg at £1220, Aberdeen Angus 478kg at £1000, Derrylin producer Charolais 370kg at £950, Charolais 366kg at £930, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 512kg at £1270 and Drumcose producer Limousin 502kg at £1150, Charolais 508kg at £1150.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1150 for a Charolais 351kg, heifers sold from £620 to £990 for a Charolais 336kg.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 351kg Charolais steer at £1150, 371kg Charolais steer at £990, 320kg Charolais steer at £880, 347kg Charolais steer at £920 Enniskillen producer 427kg Charolais steer at £970, 504kg Charolais steer at £1190, 315kg Limousin heifer at £750, 324kg Limousin heifer at £770, Brookeboroughugh producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £960, 336kg Charolais heifer at £990, 373kg Charolais heifer at £980, 290kg Charolais heifer at £870, Lisnaskea producer 218kg Limousin heifer at £650, 215kg Limousin heifer at £620, 189kg Limousin heifer 590kg, Kesh producer 266kg Charolais heifer at £820, 316kg Charolais bull at £920, 300kg Charolais heifer at £800, 310kg Charolais heifer at £890, Fintona producer 369kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £800, 429kg heifer bull at £860, 440kg Hereford bull at £900, Ballinamallard producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1160, 83kg Charolais steer at £1050, 432kg Charolais steer at £1140, 362kg Charolais heifer at £920, Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1100, 437kg Limousin steer at £1060, 357kg Simmental heifer at £910, 335kg Limousin heifer at £910, Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £890, 365kg Charolais heifer at £840, Florencecourt producer 466kg Charolais bull at £1180, 417kg Charolais heifer at £1010, Belleek producer 269kg Limousin heifer at £680 and Lisnaskea producer 238kg Limousin heifer at £640, 261kg Charolais bull at £750kg 177kg Limousin bull at £590.

Calves

Belcoo producer Charolais bull at £460, Belleek producer Charolais heifer at £430, Trillick producer Charolais bull at £400, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Charolais bull at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Derrylin proucer Charolais heifer at £360, Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325 and Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £100, Friesian bull at £85, Friesian bull at £65.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1710, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1570, Irvinestown producer Parthenais cow with heifer at £1420, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1400, Brookeborough producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1420, Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with bull at £1270, Kinawley producer Hereford cow with bull at £1260, Coa producer Limousin cow with bull at £1290 and Largy proucer Limousin cow with bull at £1230.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1320.

Lighter weights from 205-248ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1090.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 650kg at £1400, Culkey producer Charolais 570kg at £1370, Charolais 600kg at £1380, Enniskillen producer Charolais 570kg at £1360, Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1270, Charolais 520kgs at £1200 and Trillick producer Charolais 538kg at £1250, Charolais 520kgs at £1210.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 219ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1250.

Lighter weights from 102-220ppk paid for a 500kg at £1100.