Suckler cows selling to £1740 at Enniskillen
A smaller entry of 800 cattle met a good all round sale at Enniskillen with bullocks sold to 268ppk for a 532kg Charolais at £1430.
Bullocks
Garrison producer 532kg Charolais at £1430, 558kg Charolais at £1450, Derrylin producer 404kg Limousin at £1010, 404kg Limousin at £1040, 326kg Limousin at £980, Tempo producer 452 at £1000, Lettterbreen producer 540kg Charolais at £1350, 542kg Charolais at £1250, 620kg at £1480, Lack producer 616k Charolais at £1480, Macken producer 360kg Limousin at £920, Rosslea producer 616kg Charolais at £1370, 506kg Charolais at £1200, Kesh producer 542kg Limousin at £1220, 494kg Limousin at £1230, Enniskillen producer 556kg Charolais at £1400,498kg Limousin at £1300, 664kg Charolais at £1510, 574kg Charolais at £1390, 488kg Limousin at £1250, Ballinamallard producer 530kg Limousin at £1310, 474k Limousin at £1180, 560kg Limousin at £1450, 658kg Charolais at £1430, Trillick producer 542kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 472kg Limousin at £1190, 494kg Charolais at £1170, Lisnaskea producer 548kg Charolais 1250, Roscor producer 540kg Charolais at £1340, 572kg Charolais at £1300, Trillick producer 676kg Limousin (bull) at £1460, Culkey producer 476kg Charolais at £1140, 482kg Charolais (bull) at £1140, Lisbellaw 592kg Simmental at £1300, 602kg Limousin at £1250, Dungannon producer 486kg Charolais at £1140, 528kg Charolais at £1140 and Killeter producer 574kg Limousin (bull), 450kg Charolais (bull) at £1050, 482kg (bull) at £1190.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1100 for a Charolais 366kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1060 for a Charolais 422kg.
Ruling prices
Enisskillen producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £940, 349kg Charolais heifer at £920, 362kg Charolais heifer at £960, Dromore producer 361kg Limousin heifer at £880, 453kg Limousin steer at £1150, 355kg Limousin steer at £900, Belleek producer 297kg Charolais steer at £850, 287kg Charolais heifer at £820, 348kg Charolais steer at £1000, 322kg Charolais heifer at £790, 330kg Charolais steer at £990, Derrylin producer 401kg Charolais steer at £1090, 426kg Simmental steer at £1020, 470kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1050, 343kg Limousin bull at £910, Ederney producer 294kg Limousin heifer at £780, 293kg Limousin heifer at £700, 337kg Charolais bull at £900, Florencecourt producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £860, 330kg Simmental heifer at £700, 349kg Charolais heifer at £980, 330kg Limousin heifer at £720, Kinawley producer 318kg Charolais bull at £940, 362kg Charolais bull at £1070, 325kg Limousin bull at £900, Derrygonnelly producer 366kg Charolais steer at £1100, 357kg Charolais heifer at £930, 387kg Charolais steer at £1080, 361k Charolais steer at £1050, Letterbreen producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £920, 396kg Charolais bull at £1000, 366kg Charolais bull at £1050, 326kg Charolais steer at £1060, 282kg Charolais steer at £960, Enniskillen producer 374kg Charolais steer at £1100, 406k Charolais steer at £1120, 425kg Charolais heifer at £890 and Garrison producer 327kg Simmental bull at £940, 294kg Charolais bull at £890, 296kg Charolais bull at £1000, 297kg Charolais bull at £830.
Calves
Garrison producer Charolais bull born March at £420, Fivemiletown producer Charolais bull born March at £370, Charolais heifer born March at £375, Florencecourt producer Limousin bull born February at £370, Fintona producer Aberdeen Angus bull born February at £130, Belgian Blue bull born March at £240, Springfield producer bull born March at £240, Trillick producer Belgian Blue born February at £180, Ballinamallard producer Friesian bull born February at £90, Friesian bull born March at £50, Friesian bull at £40, Garrison producer Charolais heifer born March at £390, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer born March at £245, Aberdeen Angus heifer born March at £160, Garvary producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £120, Letterbreen producer Hereford heifer born March at £150, Hereford heifer born March at £140, Hereford heifer born March at £130 and Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer born March at £150, at £140, at £90 at £100.
Suckler cows
Garvary producer Simmental cow 2018 born with Charolais heifer at £1740, Aberdeen Angus cow born 2013 with Charolais heifer at £1540 and Shorthorn beef pedigree cow born 2015 with Shorthorn beef bull at £1420.
Derrygonnelly producer pedigree Simmental bull born 2019 at £1510, Fivemiletown producer Limousin cow born 2011 with Limousin bull at £1160, Kesh producer Simmental cow born 2017 with heifer at £1680, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus cow born 2008 with calf at £1490 and Irvinestown producer Limousin cow born 2019 with bull at £1370.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 245ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1450 and to a top price of at £1550.
Medium and light weights from 208-268ppk paid for a Charolais 480kg at £1270 while light weights sold from 215-265ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £1140.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 630kg at £1550, Charolais 630kg at £1530, Charolais 600kg at £1480, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1510 and Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1380, Charolais 540kg at £1370, Charolais 460kg at £1240, Charolais 500kg at £1240 Charolais 480kg at £1190.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 255ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1660 and up to top price of at £1700.
Lighter weights from 130 -252ppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1210.
Friesian cows from 78-160pk paid for a 650kg Friesian at £1040.
Leggs producer Charolais 750kg at £1700, Roscor producer Charolais 650kg at £1660, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 780kg at £1660, Charolais 800kg at £1660, Derrylin producer Charolais 670kg at £1550 and Leggs producer Charolais 880kg at £1690.