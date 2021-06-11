Suckler cows selling to £1840 at Enniskillen Mart

Medium weights from 210p to 269p for a Charolais 408kg at £1100.

Heavy lots 200p to 227p for a Shorthorn 582kg at £1320.

Bullocks

Aughnacloy producer Charolais 408kg at £1100, Clogher producer Charolais 416kg at £1080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 370kg at £940, Charolais 380kg at £930, 350kg Charolais at £810, Derrylin producer Limousin 436kg at £1050, Charolais 436kg at £1040, Charolais 476kg at £1110, Derrynoose producer Charolais 434kg at £1040, Drumcose producer Shetland 582kg at £1320 and Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg at £1360, Aberdeen Angus 640kg at £1350, Aberdeen Angus 642kg at £1350.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1060 for a Charolais 387kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1080 for a Charolais 404kg.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 387kg Charolais steer at £1060, 381kg Charolais heifer at £970, Enniskillen producer 387kg Charolais heifer at £950, 325kg Limousin heifer at £860, 319kg Limousin heifer at £740, 270kg Limousin bull at £850, 262kg Limousin bull at £720, 322kg Charolais steer at £880, Kinawley producer 361kg Charolais steer at £940, Lisnaskea producer 222kg Charolais heifer at £580, 211kg Charolais heifer at £580, Derrylin producer 239kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £570, 322kg Charolais heifer at £780, Brookeborough producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £960, 372kg Charolais heifer at £900, 367kg Charolais heifer at £950, 391kg Charolais steer at £960, 367kg Charolais steer at £950, Kesh producer 387kg Limousin heifer at £880, 386kg Charolais heifer at £970, Irvinestown producer 309kg Charolais steer at £880, Florencecourt producer 449kg Charolais steer at £1130, 352kg Limousin heifer at £800, 377kg Charolais heifer at £880, Kinawley producer 361kg Charolais steer at £940, 347kg Charolais steer at £920, 315kg Charolais steer at £830, Belleek producer 304kg Charolais steer at £900, 350kg Charolais heifer at £930, 320kg Charolais heifer at £850, Garrison producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1060, 490kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1080, 470kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1000, Derrygonnelly producer 401kg Hereford heifer at £920, 269kg Charolais steer at £780, 404kg Hereford steer at £890 and Castlederg producer 511kg Limousin bull at £1120, 516kg Limousin bull at £1090, 241kg Charolais bull at £730.

Calves

Lisnarick producer Charolais heifer at £405, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £400, Charolais bull at £340, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Friesian bull at £120, Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Hereford bull at £285, Lisnaskea producer Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £360, Drumcose producer Simmental heifer at £355, Leggs producer Belgian Blue bull at £340, Springfield producer Hereford heifer at £290, Fivemiletown producer Hereford heifer at £280, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280 and Ballinamallard producer Friesian bull at £130.

Suckler cows

Florencecourt producer Simmental cow with bull at £1840, Simmental cow with bull at £1670, Simmental cow with bull at £1660, Simmental cow with heifer at £1640, Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1570, Letterbreen producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1520, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1500, Fivemiletown producer Charolais bull at £1740 and Castlederg producer Charolais bull at £1480.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 234ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1430.

Lighter weights from 192-240ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £910.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 640kg at £1450, Charolais 612kg at £1430, Charolais 620kg at £1430, Charolais 618kg at £1390, Charolais 596kg at £1380, Tempo producer Charolais 580kg at £1300, Charolais 570kg at £1200 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 460kg at £1040.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 204ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1250.

Medium and lighter weights from 108-233ppk.

Friesian cows from 78-144ppk 608kg at £880.