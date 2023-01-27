Light weight bullocks sold to 329pp for a 462kg Charolais at £1520.

Heavier lots to 308ppk for a 554kg Limousin at £1710 and up to at £1820 per head for 680kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Garrison producer 478kg Charolais at £1490, 442kg Charolais at £1370, 464kg Charolais at £1460; Boho producer 593kg Charolais at £1620, 656kg Limousin at £1740, 546kg Charolais at £1540, 596kg Charolais at £1680, 652kg Charolais at £1770, 680kg Charolais at £1820, 708kg Charolais at £1740, 634kg Charolais at £1750; Bellanaleck producer 500kg Charolais at £1540, 400kg Limousin at £1130; Dungannon producer 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 590kg Limousin at £1580, 486kg Limousin at £1510, 562kg Limousin at £1670, 566kg Charolais at £1620; Bellanaleck producer 514kg Charolais at £1550, 524kg Limousin at £1660, 500k Charolais at £1590; Lisnaskea producer 678kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520, 592kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430; Newtownbutler producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 578 Fleckvieh at £1300, 600kg Belgian Blue at £1390; Trillick producer 536kg Charolais at £1610, 542kg Charolais at £1600, 552kg Charolais at £1690 and Coa producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 522kg Charolais at £1480, 480kg Limousin at £1400.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1250 for a Charolais 373kg Charolais while heifers to £650 to £1410 for a 466kg Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 446kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1410, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Belleek producer 326kg Charolais steer at £1100, 292kg Charolais steer at £950, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Irvinestown producer 425kg Charolais bull at £1180, 411kg Charolais bull at £1160, 374kg Charolais bull at £1120; Garrison producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1230, 352kg Charolais steer at £1100, 333k Charolais heifer at £1010, 268kg Charolais bull at £890 and Belleek producer 332kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 393kg Charolais steer at £1190, 382kg Charolais heifer at £1290.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £520 paid for a Charolais and heifer calves to at £490 for a Charolais.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais bull at £520, Hereford heifer at £340, Hereford heifer at £430; Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £490; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £295, Aberdeen Angus bull at £370, Tempo producer Simmental bull at £380, Simmental heifer at £370, Simmental bull at £390; Monea producer Limousin bull at £335; Ederney producer Limousin heifer at £375 and Lack producer Limousin bull at £480.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 272ppk paid for a 588kg Charolais at £1600, while light weights sold from 255-321ppk paid for a 448kg Limousin at £1440.

Smaller lots from 204-310ppk paid for a 326kg Charolais at £1010.

Trillick producer Charolais 588kg at £1600; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1600, Charolais 500kg at £1410; Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1590; Florencecourt producer Charolais 580kg at £1470, Charolais 550kg at £1400; Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1460; Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1470, Charolais 490kg at £1390, Charolais 496kg at £1380, Charolais 498kg Charolais at £1370, Charolais 400kg at £1170; Omagh producer Charolais 440kg at £1440, Charolais 470kg at £1280; Kesh producer Charolais 550kg at £1440, Charolais 490kg at £1400, Charolais 460kg at £1350, Charolais 430kg at £1260, Charolais 400kg at £1180; Tempo producer Charolais 530kg at £1450; Garrison producer Charolais 510kg at £1330; Derrylin producer Charolais 430kg at £1250, Charolais 500kg at £1350 and Roscor producer Limousin 440kg at £1280.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 618kg Charolais at £1390 and to a top of at £1620. Friesian cows from 75-150ppk.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 750kg at £1620-215ppk, Charolais 720kg at £1470- 205ppk, Charolais 686kg at £1390 – 205ppk.

Suckler cows