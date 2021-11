Suckler cows selling to £2000 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights sold from £900 to £1110 paid for a 410kg Charolais (2.77ppk), while medium and heavier lots to £1250 for a 544kg Charolais and a top of £1400 for a 636kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Boho producer 486kg Charolais at £1190, 458kg Charolais at £1150, 464kg Charolais at £1130, 436kg Charolais at £1120, Derrygonnelly producer 522kg Charolais at £1230, 588kg Charolais at £1300, 526kg Charolais at £1200, Rosslea producer 500kg Charolais at £1110, 502kg Charolais at £1100, Derrylin producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £940, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, Aberdeen Angus 476kg at £1100, 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, Castlederg producer 540kg Limousin at £1130, 438kg Charolais at £1050 and Kinawley producer 436kg Charolais at £1080, 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1070 for a Charolais 419kg , heifers sold from £620 to £1000 for a Charolais 418kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 419kg Charolais bull at £1070, 317kg Charolais heifer at £820, 323kg Charolais heifer at £790, 347kg Charolais bull at £890, Boho producer 245kg Charolais heifer at £640, 341kg Charolais heifer at £800, 270kg Charolais heifer at £780, 265kg Charolais heifer at £710, Letterbreen producer 208kg Charolais steer at £670, 316kg Charolais heifer at £780, 265kg Charolais steer at £790, 302kg Charolais steer at £810, Kesh producer 260kg Charolais bull at £770, 271kg Limousin heifer at £750, 285kg Limousin heifer at £770, Belleek producer 473kg Charolais steer at £1160, 507kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 272kg Limousin heifer at £710, Garrison producer 212kg Charolais heifer at £680, 195kg Charolais heifer at £650, 207kg Charolais bull at £720, 210kg Charolais bull at £660, 167kg Charolais heifer at £520, Kesh producer 418kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 419kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 484kg Limousin bull at £1100, Enniskillen producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £820, 296kg Charolais heifer at £800, 339kg Charolais heifer at £860, Ederney producer 402kg Charolais steer at £1040, 346kg Charolais heifer at £750, Ballinamallard producer 397kg Charolais bull at £1000, 268kg Charolais bull at £810, 330kg Charolais heifer at £840, Belcoo producer 419kg Charolais bull at £1070, 367kg Charolais bull at £920 and Letterbreen producer 325kg Charolais bull at £900, 352kg Limousin heifer at £830, 248kg Charolais bull at £760, 296kg Charolais bull at £870.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from £200-£385 Charolais and heifer calves from £150-£360 Belgian Blue, Friesian bulls from £40-£175.

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £385, Charolais bull at £370, Maken producer Belgian Blue heifer at £360, Enniskillen producer Simmental bull at £345, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290 and Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £300.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2000 paid for a Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Brookeborough producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2000, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1980, Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1920, Dromore producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1500 and Irvinestown producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow with Limousin heifer at £1700.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 234ppk paid for a 614kg Charolais at £1440, medium weights from 205-246pk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1230, lighter weights sold from 210 to 250ppk paid for a 350kg Charolais at £875.

Omagh producer Charolais 614kg at £1440, Charolais 510kg at £1190, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 640kg at £1370, Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1230, Charolais 456kg at £1100, Charolais 470kg at £1110, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 566kg at £1280 and Omagh producer Charolais 510kg at £1190.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 790kg Limousin at £1600, light weights from 110-210ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1050, Friesian cows from 72-152ppk paid for a 646kg at £980, fat bulls to 146ppk paid for a 970kg Charolais at £1420.