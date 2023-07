The 120 heifers maintained a very firm demand, especially the better quality lots.

Beef heifers sold to £291 per 100k for 678k at £1975 from a Loughall farmer.

Main demand from £240 per 100k to £290 per 100k for 636k at £1845 from a Loughgall farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Good quality midweights sold for £240 per 100k to £297 per 100k for 412k at £1225 from a Benburb farmer.

Midweight heifers

Benburb producer 412k £1225 (297p/k): Dungannon producer 440k £1245 (283): Rostrevor producer 410k £1155 (282): Dungannon producer 430k £1195 (278): Pomeroy producer 484k £1325 (274): Richhill producer 474k £1255 (265): Cullyhanna producer 498k £1305 (262): Newry producer 438k £1145 (261): Camlough producer 486k £1215 (250): Richhill producer 462k £1125 (244): 460k £1115 (242): 462k £1045 (226) and Cullyhanna producer 476k £1065 (224): 482k £1065 (221).

Forward heifers

Loughgall producer 678k £1975 (291p/k): 636k £1845 290): Middletown producer 624k £1765 (283): Armagh producer 594k £1625 (274): Dungannon producer 628k £1715 (273): Armagh producer 526k £1425 (271): Jerrettspass producer 550k £1475 (268): Armagh producer 560k £1500 (268): Richhill producer 536k £1435 (268): 552k £1465 (265): Armagh producer 602k £1595 (265): Dungannon producer 518k £1365 (263): Jerrettspass producer 522k £1375 (263):Richhill producer 540k £1415 (262): Jerrettspass producer 550k £1435 (261) and Loughgall producer 574k £1495.

The 110 bullocks sold in a firmer trade with all types in excellent demand.

Beef bullocks sold to £296 per 100k for 692k at £2045 from a Dromore farmer.

The same owner received £280 per 100k for 660k at £1845.

Main demand from £210 per 100k to £274 per 100k.

Forward feeders sold from £240 per 100k to £284 per 100k for 626k at £1775 from a Dromara farmer.

Good quality midweights from £240 per 100k to £288 for 380k Aberdeen Angus at £1095.

Midweight bullocks

Downpatrick producer 380k £1095 (288p/k): Rostrevor producer 418k £1195 (286): Dromore producer 494k £1405 (284): 484k £1375 (284): Downpatrick producer 408k £1155 (283): Sixmilecross producer 500k £1400 (280): Dromore producer 458k £1255 (274): Ballynahinch producer 470k £1265 (269): 430K £1135 (264): Dromore producer 478k £1235 (258): Ballynahinch producer 450k £1135 (252): 454k £1135 (250) and Dromore producer 430k £1065 (248).

Forward bullocks

Dromore producer 692k £2045 (296p/k): 626k £1775 (284): Dromore producer 502k £1415 (282): Hillsborough producer 606k £1695 (280): Dromore producer 502k £1415 (282): Hillsborough producer 606k £1695 (280): Dromore producer 660k £1845 (280): 692k £1895 (274): Banbridge producer 608k £1655 (272): Sixmilecross producer 624k £1685 (270): Dromore producer 686k £1845 (269): 634k £1695 (267): 714k £1895 (265) and Magheralin producer 588k £1555 (264).

The 160 weanlings sold in a very firm demand.

Female weanlings

Good quality light heifers from £259 per 100k to £346 per 100k for 253k at £880 from a Richhill farmer. Stronger heifers from £250 per 100k to £504 per 100k for 430k at £2200 for a Katesbridge farmer, followed by £343 per 100k for 408k at £1400 for a Newry farmer.

Lightweight female weanlings

Tassagh producer 304k £880 (289p/k): 326k £940 (288): 384k £1100 (286): 396k £1120 (283): Portadown producer, 322k £900 (280): Markethill producer £360k £1000 (278): 346k £950 (275): Tassagh producer 314k £860 (274) and Warrenpoint producer 352k £960 (273).

Stronger female weanlings

Katesbridge producer 436k £2200 (505p/k): Newry producer 408k £1400 (343): Warrenpoint producer 424k £1130 (267) and Tandragee producer 456k £1170 (257): 444k £1120 (252).

Male weanlings

Good quality light males from £260 per 100k to £411 per 100k for 382k at £1510 from a Newry farmer, followed by £326 per 100k for 344k at £1120 from an Armagh farmer.

Stronger males sold from £240 per 100k to £319 per 100k for 408k at £1300 from an Armagh farmer.

Lightweight male weanlings

Newry producer 382k £1570(411p/k): Armagh producer 344k £1120 (326): 354k £1150 (325): 338k £1050 (311): Newry producer: 380k £1130 (297): Rathfriland producer 342k £1000 (292): Armagh producer 322k £930 (289): Newry producer 394k £ 1120 (284): Armagh producer 304k £860 (283): 340k £960 (282): Newry producer 356k £980 (275) and Markethill producer 376k £1000 (266).

Stronger male weanlings

Armagh producer 408k £1300 (319p/k): Markethill producer 426k £1280 (300): Richhill producer 478k £1410 (295): Armagh producer 402k £1160 (289): Newry producer 424k £1200 (283): 440k £1180 (268): 490k £1300 (265) and Markethill producer 434k £1140 (263).

80 lots of sucklers included a herd dispersal on behalf of a Richhill farmer comprising mostly Limousin cross cows and Limousin calves at foot.

Top prices £2980, £2940, £2660 and £2520.

Several more from £1800 to £2220.

A Portadown producer received £1800 and £1760 for Simmental heifers and calves at foot.

A Ballynahinch producer sold two outfits at £1800 and £1700.

Bulls sold to £3100 for a four year old Limousin.

A Richhill farmer sold a 14 month old Charolais at £2000.

An entry of 1150 sheep at Markethill on Monday 10th July sold in a steady trade for lambs. Cull ewe trade was former.

Heavy lambs sold from £122 to £134 each and up to 529p/k for 24k at£127 each from a Newry farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 520p/k to 548p/k for 20k at £109.50

Good quality stores sold from 480p/k to 541p/k for 19.4 at £105. Lighter pens to 536p/k for 14k at £75 each.

Good quality ewes from £110 to £178 each.

Breeding hoggets from £140 to £200 each

Breeding hogget sale resumes on the last Monday in July.

Store lambs

Warrenpoint producer 19.4k £105 541p: Keady producer 14k £75 536p: Banbridge producer 14.5k £77 531p: Hilltown producer 19.8k £103.50 523p: Loughgall producer 19.9k £103 518p: Lislea producer 14.7k £76 517p: Warrenpoint producer 18.2k £94 516p: Lislea producer 15.7k £81 516p: Scarva producer 18.8k £96.50 513p: Armagh producer 19.7k £101 513p: Markethill producer 17k £86 506p: Armagh producer 18.5k £93.50 505p: Banbridge producer 15.7k £79 503p and Armagh producer 16.6k £83.50 503p.

Middleweight lambs

Hilltown producer 20k £109.50 548p: Loughgilly producer 20.9k £114 545p: Warrenpoint producer 22k £120 545p: Keady producer 22.4k £122 545p: Armagh producer 23.1k £125.50 543p: Portadown producer 22.5k £122 542p: Armagh producer 22.8k £123 539p: Hilltown producer 22.8k £123 539: Markethill producer 23.1k £124.50 539: Armagh producer 20.6k £111 539p and Glenanne producer 21.2k £114 538.

Heavy lambs