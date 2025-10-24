Suckler cows selling to £3650 at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 900 cattle sold extremely well in all sections at Enniskillen Mart.

Forward store bullocks sold to 402ppk for a 680kg Charolais at £2740.

Light weights sold to 577pk for a Charolais 305kg at £1760.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Trillick producer 375kg Charolais at £1780, 435kg Limousin at £1900, 440kg Charolais at £1880, 390kg Charolais at £1900; Lisbellaw producer 405kg Hereford at £1490, 325kg Hereford at £1240; Newtownbutler producer 545kg Charolais at £2400, 560kg Charolais at £2590, 550kg Charolais at £2310, 585kg Charolais at £2660, 680kg Charolais at £2740; Derrylin producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 355kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 330kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610, 360kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680; Kinawley producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740; Garrison producer 490kg Aubrac at £1950, 565kg Charolais at £2290, 565kg Charolais at £2090, 395kg Limousin at £1910, 310kg Charolais at £1700; Derrylin producer 495kg Charolais at £2330, 465kg Limousin at £2200, 525kg Charolais at £2290, 535kg Charolais at £2250; Irvinestown producer 425kg Charolais at £1990; Fintona producer 425kg Charolais at £2050, 630kg Limousin at £2480; Florencecourt producer 440kg Charolais at £1980, 400kg Charolais at £1830, 385kg Charolais at £1870, 370kg Charolais at £2020; Tempo producer 470kg Limousin at £2000, 440kg Limousin at £1800; Lisnaskea producer 435kg Limousin at £1890, 420kg Limousin at £1830, 360kg Limousin at £1600; Monea producer 540kg Charolais at £2340, 500kg Charolais at £2320; Derrygonnelly producer 545kg Shorthorn at £1740, 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £2130; Clogher producer 305kg Friesian at £1100; Brookeborough producer 590kg Charolais at £2200, 710kg Limousin at £2480, 530kg Charolais at £2080 and Springfield producer 665kg Limousin at £2250, 580kg Charolais at £2480, 590kg Charolais at £2250.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2320 paid for a 470kg Limousin steer, White heifers ranged from £1100 to £2010 for a 425kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 305kg Charolais bull at £1710, 345kg Charolais bull at £1750, 425kg Charolais heifer at £2010, 418kg Charolais heifer at £1990, 360kg Belgian Blue steer at £1760; Derrylin producer 255kg Charolais heifer at £1520, 390kg Charolais bull at £1820, 295kg Charolais bull at £1800, 370kg Charolais bull at £1840, 345kg Charolais bull at £1860, 340kg Charolais bull at £1810; Irvinestown producer 380kg Limousin bull at £1860, 418kg Limousin bull at £2050, 375kg Limousin bull at £1830, 415kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1560; Fivemiletown producer 485kg Charolais steer at £2000, 235kg Charolais steer at £1190; Castlederg producer 290kg Charolais bull at £1700, 291kg Charolais bull at £1670, 315kg Charolais bull at £1690, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1860; Boho producer 325kg Limousin steer at £1710, 355kg Limousin steer at £1740, 270kg Charolais bull at £1490, 345kg Charolais bull at £1750, 295kg Charolais bull at £1720; Dromore producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 325kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 340kg Charolais steer at £1800, 350kg Charolais steer at £1960; Tempo producer 455kg Simmental steer at £1990, 470kg Limousin steer at £2320, 235kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £800; Brookebrough producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1830, 350kg Charolais steer at £2070, 460kg Charolais steer at £2120, 375kg Charolais steer at £1900, 349kg Charolais steer at £1870; Letterbreen producer 250kg Charolais heifer at £1850, 250kg Charolais heifer at £1990, 240kg Charolais heifer at £1900, 265kg Charolais heifer at £1910; Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1870, 435kg Charolais steer at £2120, 440kg Charolais steer at £2080; Garrison producer 340kg Limousin at £1800, 240kg Limousin at £1530, 330kg Limousin at £1710; Ederney producer 335kg Charolais bull at £1830, 270kg Charolais bull at £1440, 280kg Charolais bull at £1740, 275kg Charolais bull at £1650; Kesh producer 230kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 250kg Charolais bull at £1550, 236kg Charolais heifer at £1320, 270kg Charolais heifer at £1540 and Tempo producer 415kg Charolais steer at £2050, 405kg Charolais steer at £1880, 325kg Charolais steer at £1810, 340kg Simmental steer at £1870, 265kg Limousin steer at £1650.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 493ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £2020.

Light weights sold to 504ppk 385kg Charolais at £1940.

Trillick producer Charolais 670kg at £2530; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £2260, Charolais 410kg at £2020, Charolais 480kg at £2040, Charolais 510kg at £2100, Charolais 390kg at £1990, Charolais 385kg at £1940, Charolais 415kg at £1960; Castlederg producer Charolais 530kg at £2190; Enniskillen producer Charolais 400kg at £1860, Charolais 430kg at £1880 and Kesh producer Charolais 460kg at £1960.

Sucklers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suckler cows sold to £3650 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Charolais bull calf at foot.

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3650, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3580; Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £3520; Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3050 and Springfield producer Hereford cow with Hereford heifer at £3000.

Fat cows

Kesh producer Charolais 830kg at £2940 354ppk; Letterbreen producer Limousin 810kg at £2790 344pk, Charolais 780kg at £2750 352pkk; Enniskillen producer Limousin 660kg at £2520 382ppk and Irvinestown producer Charolais Bull 1010kg at £2900 287ppk.

Drop calves

Macken producer Belgian Blue bull at £870, Belgian Blue bull at £615; Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £535, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £670, Charolais bull at £820; Brookebrough producer Friesian bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £620; Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £660, Aberdeen Angus bull at £510, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £490; Brookebrough producer Limousin bull at £540, Limousin bull at £510, Limousin heifer at £500, Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, Limousin bull at £580; Drumcose producer Friesian bull at £355, Friesian bull at £360; Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £800, Aberdeen Angus bull at £800 and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £680, Limousin heifer at £620.