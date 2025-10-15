Suckler cows selling to £4150 for Limousin with bull calf at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 9th October 2025: An entry of 330 cattle forward in Ballymena this week.

Beef cows sold to 382p for a Limousin 770kg at £2941.

Friesian cows to 270p for a 710kg at £1917.

Beef bullocks to 434p for Limousin 870kg at £3775.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef heifers to 406p for a Limousin 640kg at £2598.

Beef cows

C McNaughton, Ballymoney Limousin 770kg £2941 (382), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 830kg £3154 (380), J D Rainey, Coleraine Limousin 730kg £2759 (378), 1000kg £3760 (376), J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg £2343 (372), H Minford, Nutt's Corner Limousin 740kg £2693 (364), J McCambridge Limousin 690kg £2511 (364), 610kg £2220 (364), V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 680kg £2420 (356), J McCambridge Limousin 580kg £2064 (356), 630kg £2242 (356), 690kg £2442 (354) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg £2135 (350).

Friesian cows

R J McLean, Ballyclare 710kg £1917 (270), C Millar, Randalstown 640kg £1689 (264), 630kg £1650 (262), R Montgomery, Ballymoney 690kg £1794 (260), R J McLean, Ballyclare 750kg £1935 (258), H Armstrong, Coagh 790kg £1975 (250), C Millar 620kg £1550 (250), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 700kg £1722 (246) and R Crawford, Glarryford 710kg £1732 (244), 590kg £1298 (220).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 940kg £3985, Limousin 870kg £3775, D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 900kg £3744, L M O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 960kg £3686, F Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 930kg £3534, D Bell Limousin 910kg £3512, L M O’Neill Blonde d'Aquitaine 910kg £3494, D Bell Limousin 900kg £3438, L M O’Neill Charolais 910kg £3385, J J McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 850kg £3383, J McFadden, Kells Charolais 880kg £3361, J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 830kg £3353, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 840kg £3343, L M O’Neill Charolais 870kg £3323 and H Crawford Limousin 790kg £3318.

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 870kg £3775 (434), Belgian Blue 940kg £3985 (424), Limousin 790kg £3318 (420), G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 700kg £2940 (420), W Craig, Larne Limousin 500kg £2090 (418), D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 900kg £3744 (416), C McKay, Magherafelt Charolais 640kg £2649 (414), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Belgian Blue 670kg £2773 (414), J J McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 750kg £3075 (410), G Murdock, Limousin 700kg £2856 (408), J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 830kg £3353 (404), B McLaughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 760kg £3040 (400), T McErlean, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 740kg £2960 (400), J J McCloskey, Limousin 760kg £3024 (398), Limousin 850kg £3383 (398) and R Thompson, Limousin 840kg £3343 (398).

Beef heifers

Top per head

W Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg £2598 (406), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 780kg £3088 (396), Charolais 690kg £2718 (394), S Morrison, Liscolman Limousin 530kg £2088 (394), Shorthorn beef 520kg £1913 (368), R McMullan, Clooney Shorthorn beef 790kg £2844 (360), J Thompson, Kells Simmental 640kg £2291 (358), J D Rainey, Coleraine British Blue 590kg £2112 (358), J McKinley, Bushmills Abondance 560kg £1993 (356, Abondance 570kg £2017 (354), R Cowan, Magheramourne Abondance 620kg £2194 (354), J Thompson, Ballymena Simmental 570kg £2006 (352), R Cowan, Abondance 670kg £2358 (352), J Thompson, Kells Simmental 560kg £1960 (350), local farmer Shetland 640kg £2214 (346) and N Scullion, Portglenone Abondance 590kg £2041 (346).

Friesian bullocks

M McVicker, Clough Friesian 730kg £2379 (326), local farmer Holstein 500kg £1630 (326), M McVicker, Friesian 700kg £2268 (324), K Scullion Portglenone Friesian 650kg £2106 (324), M Glass, Fallalea Holstein 690kg £2180 (316), D McKeeman, Ballymoney Holstein 870kg £2731 (314), M Glass, Friesian 600kg £1860 (310), K Scullion, Friesian 590kg £1829 (310) x2, Friesian 580kg £1786 (308) and M Glass, Friesian 610kg £1817 (298).

Friday 10th October 2025: Dairy cows - An entry of 41 dairy cows met a great trade.

Ruling prices

J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £4050, Holstein £3700, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3700, S McCormick, Bangor Holstein £3600, D Wallace, Antrim £3600, S Clyde, Ballyclare Holstein £3600, J R McNeilly, Holstein £3400, S McCormick, Holstein £3300, J R McNeilly, Holstein £3300, D Wallace, Holstein £3250, S Clyde, Holstein £3200, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £3100, G Clinghan, Lisburn Holstein £3100, S McCormick, Holstein £3050, B McStravick, Gawleys Holstein £3050 and G Clinghan, Holstein £2900.

Bulls

R Smith, Ballymena Holstein £4000, P Swaile, Cookstown Simmental £3400, H F McKay, Carnlough Shorthorn beef £2700, J J Quigg, Maghera Saler £2400 and K McIlwaine, Glenwherry Shorthorn beef £2200.

Suckler cows

Local farmer Limousin with bull calf £4150, G Gault, Ballyclare Limousin with heifer calf £3150, Abondance with heifer calf £2950, N Logan, Randalstown Limousin with bull calf £2900, J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue with bull calf £2700, W J I Hood, Ballymena Limousin with bull calf £2350 and J McCarroll, Ballymena Belgian Blue £2050, Belgian Blue £1750.

Calves

Bulls

H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais £1550, A Millar, Antrim Charolais £1340, D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais £1290 x2, Saler £1260, Charolais £1250, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £1240, H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental £1220, D J McFerran Limousin £1200, J Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £1200, S Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £1160, J Thompson Aberdeen Angus £1130 x2, D J McFerran Charolais £1120 and J Thompson Aberdeen Angus £1120 x2.

Heifers

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais £1400, £1360 x2, £1340, Simmental £1240 x2, Charolais £1200, M Mayberry, Kilrea Hereford £900 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £890 x8.

Friesian bulls

D and D Holland, Articlave £910, £750 x5, S Clyde, Straid £630, J Mulholland, Toomebridge £560, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £550 x2, A Hoey, Glenwherry £525 x4 and P McLaughlin, Armoy £510, £510.

Weanlings

240 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1960 over for a Charolais 460kg £2420 presented by S Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £1840 over for a Limousin 360kg £2200 offered by Sean Graham, Portglenone.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D Hutchinson, Coleraine Limousin 170kg £1290 (758), Saler 150kg £1100 (733), Limousin 170kg £1180 (694), F McVey, Ballinderry Charolais 220kg £1500 (681), D Hutchinson, Limousin 150kg £1000 (666), Limousin 160kg £1050 (656), Limousin 170kg £1100 (647), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 240kg £1550 (645), D Hutchinson, Limousin 200kg £1280 (640), F McVey, Charolais 240kg £1510 (629), Charolais 250kg £1550 (620), Charolais 250kg £1530 (612), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 280kg £1660 (592), Limousin 260kg £1540 (592), Limousin 290kg £1710 (589) and F McVey, Charolais 270kg £1590 (588).

301 to 350kg

W Ward, Crumlin Charolais 330kg £2010 (609), Limousin 310kg £1780 (574), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £1740 (561), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 330kg £1850 (560), S Hanna and J Thompson, Donaghcloney Simmental 310kg £1710 (551), Simmental 310kg £1710 (551), E Brown, Islandmagee Charolais 310kg £1690 (545), S Kerr, Larne Limousin 310kg £1680 (541), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Abondance 340kg £1790 (526), S Kerr, Limousin 350kg £1820 (520), F McVey Charolais 310kg £1610 (519), S Graham, Limousin 340kg £1760 (517) and E Brown, Islandmagee Charolais 320kg £1650 (515), Charolais 310kg £1590 (512), Charolais 320kg £1630 (509), Charolais 330kg £1680 (509).

Over 351kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 460kg £2420 (526), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Abondance 370kg £1850 (500), W Ward, Crumlin Belgian Blue 360kg £1800 (500), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1950 (487), I Davidson, Larne Simmental 430kg £2060 (479), J Boyd, Larne Saler 440kg £2070 (470), C Livingstone, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £1690 (469), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 480kg £2250 (468), J Boyd, Larne Saler 430kg £2000 (465), B McDowell, Donaghadee Abondance 360kg £1650 (458), F McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 480kg £2200 (458), J Wilson, Hollywood Simmental 500kg £2240 (448), S McMullan, Martinstown Abondance 500kg £2240 (448), S Montgomery, Newtownards Simmental 400kg £1790 (447) and J H Fraser, Belfast 360kg £1600 (444), S Hunter, Charolais 390kg £1730 (443).

Weanlings

Heifers

Up to 300kg

K Craig, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 260kg £1560 (600), J McKenna, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 280kg £1570 (560), S Kerr Limousin 280kg £1550 (553), 270kg £1490 (551), 280kg £1510 (539), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £1560 (537), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 270kg £1380 (511), K Craig, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £1520 (506), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Simmental 270kg £1350 (500), J McNeilly, Clough Limousin 270kg £1340 (496), K Craig, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £1370 (489), J H Fraser, Glencairn Charolais 290kg £1390 (479) and E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 290kg £1390 (479), 300kg £1410 (470).

301 to 350kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 340kg £1730 (508), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 330kg £1660 (503), J McKenna, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 320kg £1600 (500), S Kerr Limousin 340kg £1680 (494), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 320kg £1550 (484), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 310kg £1490 (480), C Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1450 (467), 320kg £1480 (462), H O'Mullan, Cloughmills Charolais 330kg £1500 (454), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1390 (434), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 330kg £1430 (433), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 330kg £1400 (424), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1410 (414) and M McKeever, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef 340kg £1380 (405), Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1380 (405) x2.

Over 351kg

S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £2200 (611), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 380kg £1810 (476), 380kg £1800 (473), N Booth, Bushmills Limousin 450kg £2120 (471), D Arrell, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 420kg £1920 (457), J McKinty, Larne Belgian Blue 360kg £1580 (438), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 410kg £1780 (434), 420kg £1780 (423), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 400kg £1690 (422), S Montgomery, Newtownards Hereford 410kg £1730 (422), H O'Mullan, Cloughmills Saler 370kg £1550 (418), M McKeever, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 360kg £1500 (416), J Connolly, Larne Charolais 430kg £1790 (416), S Montgomery, Newtownards Simmental 410kg £1700 (414), C Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1570 (413) and A and W Magill, Raloo Simmental 360kg £1470 (408).

Saturday 11th October 2025: Suckled calves - The final suckled calf sale of the year resulted in a show of 396. 229 bullocks topped at £2620 for a Charolais 330kg from Sandra Hunter, Bushmills and 167 heifers reached £2500 for a Limousin 300kg from Paul Campbell, Carnlough.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 220kg £1520 (690), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 290kg £1980 (682), S and O Quigg Charolais 280kg £1890 (675), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £1870 (667), N Booth, Bushmills Charolais 200kg £1320 (660), 180kg £1180 (655), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 260kg £1690 (650), W and G Hanna Charolais 260kg £1690 (650), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 230kg £1490 (647), S and O Quigg Charolais 230kg £1490 (647), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £1810 (646), N and S Wilson Charolais 270kg £1740 (644), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £1800 (642) and R Robinson, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1800 (642).

301 to 350kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 330kg £2620 (793), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £2180 (681), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £2030 (654), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £2000 (606), A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £2000 (606), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1860 (600), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1970 (597), 310kg £1810 (583), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 350kg £2040 (582), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1850 (578), W and G Hanna Charolais 310kg £1770 (571), E Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1820 (568) and A Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 320kg £1800 (562).

Over 351kg

W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £2320 (627), A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £2120 (573), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 370kg £2000 (540), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1980 (535), 370kg £1940 (524), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £2220 (504), D O'Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1770 (491), M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 430kg £2100 (488), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 410kg £2000 (487), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1810 (476), M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 400kg £1890 (472) and D O'Boyle Charolais 380kg £1770 (465).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

R McGinley, Ballymoney Hereford 190kg £1700 (894), P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £2480 (885), 300kg £2500 (833), R McGinley Charolais 180kg £1440 (800), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 260kg £2020 (776), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 190kg £1370 (721), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £2000 (714), A Millar, Antrim Limousin 280kg £2000 (714), Charolais 250kg £1780 (712) x2, M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £1520 (690), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 220kg £1490 (677), C McDonnell Simmental 210kg £1420 (676), N Booth, Bushmills Limousin 190kg £12170 (668) and A Millar Charolais 270kg £1800 (666) x2.

301 to 350kg

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1880 (587), St McNissis, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1740 (561), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £1740 (561), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £1700 (548), S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 350kg £1820 (520), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1820 (520), A Millar Charolais 310kg £1590 (512), D O'Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1580 (509), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 310kg £1570 (506), 340kg £1710 (502), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 310kg £1540 (496) x2 and S Hall, Larne Charolais 310kg £1540 (496).

Over 351kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 360kg £1910 (530), P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 400kg £2120 (530), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £2440 (488), A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £1900 (487) and A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 370kg £1680 (454).

Monday 13th October 2025: A good entry of £2773 sheep inn Ballymena on Monday night results in another steady trade.

Breeders sold to £280 for 2 Blackfaced ewes offered by G and I Davidson, Larne.

Ewe lambs topped at £260 and store lambs to £164.

The Antrim Suffolk Sheep Breeders held their annual sale which topped at £1300gns for a ram lamb offered by E and J Gould.

The annual Dorset society sale topped at £1250gns for a ram lamb from Bernard Moss.

Breeding sheep

G and I Davidson, Larne 2 Blackface £280, J Kerr, Coleraine 8 Texel £265, Co Antrim farmer 1 Border £265, local farmer, 12 Mule £245, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Mule £245, R Carlisle, Templepatrick 4 Mule £245, P McAuley, Carnlough 10 Mule £240, M Butler, Rathkenny 2 Suffolk £240, G and I Davidson 1 Blackface £240, K Travers, Castlederg 3 Crossbred £325, 12 Texel £230, 7 Crossbred £230, J McCouaig 9 Texel £230 and D Montgomery, 9 Mule £230.

Ewe lambs

G King, Lisnadill 7 Cheviot £260, A O’Neill, Ballymena 14 Mule £198, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk £185, 11 Suffolk £185, G King, 7 Cheviot £180, S Delargy, Cushendall 15 Mule £170, R Mark, Clough 11 Easycare £168, S G Leslie, Claudy 10 Suffolk £165, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 15 Mule £164, A O’Neill, 9 Mule £162, R Davidson, Broughshane 12 Texel £152, S G Leslie, Claudy 3 Texel £152, R McKeown, Broughshane 1 Suffolk £152, S G Leslie, 10 Suffolk £150, 10 Suffolk £150, J McFall, Broughshane 12 Texel £150 and R Carlisle, Templepatrick 4 Mule £150.

Store lambs

T McKillop, Glenarm 7 Texel £130, J Garrett, Lisburn 16 Mil £129, R McKay, Carnlough 12 Texel £127, F Turnly, Carnlough 35 Easycare £125, E McKeown, Carnlough 4 Texel £125, R McKay, Carnlough 12 Texel £124, D Convery, Cushendun 31 Texel £123, A Alexander, 8 Mule £122, F Turnly 70 Easycare £121, T Wray, Carnlough 8 Crossbred £120, N and J McKee, Larne 14 Cheviot £1220 and D Donaghy, Cookstown 15 Texel £120.

Tuesday 14th October 2025: An entry of 280 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £2120 over for a Limousin 630kg at £2750 offered by J Hutchinson, Comber.

Heifers sold to £2160 over for a Charolais 590kg at £2750 presented by C O’Hare, Loughbrickland.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

S Blaney, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1740 (511), Charolais 330kg £1580 (478), D Gilmore, Downpatrick Limousin 470kg £2250 (478), J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 550kg £2620 (476), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 460kg £2190 (476), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 460kg £2170 (471), 430kg £2020 (469), W and M Orr Charolais 420kg £1970 (469), S Blaney Charolais 510kg £2370 (464), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £2460 (464), R I Bashford Charolais 490kg £2270 (463), S Blaney Limousin 350kg £1600 (457), E and E Nelson Limousin 560kg £2560 (457) and S Blaney Limousin 330kg £1500 (454), 340kg £1540 (452).

Over 501kg

J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 550kg £2620 (476), S Blaney, Ahoghill Charolais 510kg £2370 (464), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £2460 (464), 560kg £2560 (457), J Hutchinson Limousin 580kg £2590 (446), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 520kg £2320 (446), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 610kg £2720 (445) and S Coleman, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £2510 (440).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

F Mitchell, Donacloney Aberdeen Angus 470kg £2080 (442), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 430kg £1860 (432), D Gilmore, Downpatrick Limousin 350kg £1510 (431), F Mitchell Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1920 (400), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 500kg £1980 (396), D Gilmore Limousin 430kg £1700 (395), 490kg £1920 (391) and D McLaughlin, Clough Limousin 440kg £1700 (386).

Over 501kg

C O’Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 550kg £2580 (469), 590kg £2750 (466), 510kg £2250 (441), 580kg £2460 (424), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 520kg £2180 (419), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 650kg £2700 (415), W Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 540kg £2220 (411), 510kg £2080 (407), J Hutchinson Limousin 620kg £2500 (403), F Mitchell, Donacloney Stabiliser 510kg £2030 (398), T Duncan, Doagh Charolais 630kg £2480 (393) and T Adams, Rathkenny Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1990 (390) x2.