Suckler cows to £2160 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight steers sold to 278ppk for a 568kg Limousin at £1580 and up to at £1690 per head.

Bullocks

Florcencourt prodcer 416kg Charolais at £1050, 466kg Charolais at £1140, 464kg Charolais at £1050, 506kg at £1250, 518kg Simmental at £1200. Springfield producer 714kg (bull) Charolais at £1690, 538kg Charolais at £1280, 612kg Charolais at £1440. Lisnaskea producer 576kg Charolais at £1370, 698kg Charolais at £1690, 676kg Charolais at £1680, 634kg Charolais at £1580. Roscor producer 512kg Charolais at £1260, 402kg Charolais at £1050. Garrison producer 624kg Charolais at £1540, 490kg Limousin at £1280, 460kg Hereford at £1120. Lettebreen producer 552kg Charolais at £1530, 572kg Charolais at £1420, 602kg Charolais at £1470, 584kg Charolais at £1530, 562kg Charolais at £1460. Derrylin producer 550kg Charolais at £1440, 590kg Charolais at £1490, 520kg Limousin at £1400, 436kg Limousin at £1160, 492kg Belgian Blue at £1240. Aghalee producer 436kg Charolais at £1200, 574kg Charolais at £1400, 454kg Belgian Blue at £1270, 506kg Simmental at £1270. Enniskillen producer 390kg Hereford at £960, 456kg Hereford at £1050, 432kg Hereford at £1000, 492kg Hereford at £1130. Dromore producer 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230. Enniskillen producer 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 564kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 474kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 506kg ZZ at £1150, 592k Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 648kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 568kg Limousin at £1580, 624k Charolais at £1470, 606kg Limousin at £1400, 518kg Charolais at £1380, 580kg Charolais at £1340. Newtownbutler producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120. Rosslea producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380. Fivemiletown producer 534kg Charolais at £1320, 574kg Charolais at £1270, 552kg Charolais at £1370. Maguiresbridge producer 432kg Charolais at £1140, 520kg Charolais at £1380, 498kg Limousin at £1280. Lack producer 464kg Charolais at £1290, 566kg Charolais at £1390. Brookeborough producer 466kg Charolais at £1230, 522kg Charolais at £1270, 542kg Charolais at £1250, 518kg Charolais at £1160.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1160 for a Charolais 370kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1120 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices

Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1160, 357kg Charolais steer at £1130, 342kg Charolais steer at £1070, 395 Charolais steer at £1090. Letterbreen producer 400kg Limousin heifer at £1120. Derrylin producer 402kg Charolais bull at £1090, 368kg Charolais bull at £1010, 332kg Limousin bull at £880, 292kg Charolais bull at £920, 294kg Charolais bull at £930, 237kg Charolais bull at £790, 307kg Charolais bull at £910, 264kg Charolais bull at £900. Castlederg producer 314kg Limousin heifer at £650, 388kg Limousin heifer at £890, 402kg Limousin bull at £1010. Garrison producer 237kg Charolais bull at £700, 234kg Charolais bull at £670, 261kg Limousin bull at £720, 361kg Charolais heifer at £880, 405kg Charolais steer at £1000. Lisnaskea producer 464kg Charolais bull at £1150, 241kg Limousin heifer at £690, 432k Limousin bull at £1030. Ennskillen producer 463kg Charolais steer at £1010, 268kg Charolais steer at £820, 219kg Charolais bull at £640, 279kg Charolais bull at £800, 203kg Charolais bull at £650. Kinawley producer 207kg Limousin heifer at £570, 217kg Limousin heifer at £620, 259kg Limousin bull at £750, 408kg Charolais heifer at £1020. Springfield producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £970, 398kg Charolais heifer at £910. Kesh producer 405kg Charolais bull at £950, 267kg Charolais heifer at £710, 266kg Charolais heifer at £750, 331kg Charolais heifer at £800. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais bull at £1090, 304kg Charolais bull at £990, 301kg Charolais heifer at £800, 310kg Charolais bull at £910, 432kg Limousin bull at £1030, 464kg Charolais bull at £1150. Monea producer 271kg Charolais heifer at £770, 300kg Charolais bull at £960, 252kg Charolais bull at £840. Clogher producer 428kg Limousin bull at £950, 367kg Limousin bull at £790. Derrylin producer 368kg Charolais bull at £1010, 402kg Charolais bull at £1090, 332kg Charolais bull at £880. Lisnaskea producer 432kg Limousin bull at £1030, 464kg Charolais bull at £1150. Derrylin producer 356kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £870, 378kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £950, 266kg Charolais bull at £870. Fivemiletown producer 329kg Charolais bull at £880, 305kg Charolais bull at £840,297kg Charolais bull at £800.

Calves

Beef bred calves sold from at £220 to at £470 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £470, Charolais bull at £420, Limousin bull at £320. Enikkillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £225, Belgian Blue heifer at £240, Belgian Blue heifer at £220. Boho producer Charolais heifer at £235. Charolais heifer 235kg at £235. Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows from £1200 to £2160 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Dungnonoan producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £1260. Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with with Charolais bull calf at £1730, Aberdeen Angus cow Charolais heifer at £1720. Enniskillen producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1580, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1500.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 262ppk paid or a 620kg Limousin at £1630.

Medium weights from 205-260ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1430.

Lighter weights from 210-276ppk paid for a 478kg Charolais at £1320.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 626kg at £1630, Charolais 570kg at £1430, Charolais 600kg at £1430. Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1430, Charolais 500kg at £1260, Charolais 434kg Charolais at £1130. Leggs producer Charolais 600kg at £1460. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 478kg at £1320, Charolais 516kg at £1310. Kesh producer Charolais 520kg at £1400. Springfield producer Charolais 550kg at £1390. Tempo producer Charolais 500kg at £1300.

Fat cows

