Suckler cows with bull calf sells for £3380 at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks selling to £2280 for a 788kg Charolais 365ppk and up to 380ppk for a 652kg Charolais at £2480.
Light weights to 464ppk for a 396kg Charolais at £1840.
Bullocks
Ballinamallard producer 564kg Limousin at £220, 618kg Limousin at £2430, 566kg Limousin at £2150, 666kg Limousin at £2480, 682kg Limousin at £2500; Florencecourt producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £2060, 608kg Aberdeen Angus at £2050, 542kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1920, 542kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850; Belleek producer 668kg Charolais at £2500, 700kg Charolais at £2500, 654kg Charolais at £2290; Bellanaleck producer 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais at £1670, 484kg Limousin at £1700; Aughnacloy producer 490kg Saler at £1880; Fivemiletown producer 500kg Limousin at £2050, 562kg Charolais at £2080, 556kg Charolais at £2050, 492kg Charolais at £1900, 528kg Limousin at £1850; Enniskillen producer 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720, 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 432kg Limousin at £1730, 424kg Limousin at £1680; Aghalane producer 506kg Charolais at £2050, 496kg Limousin at £2000, 472kg Charolais at £2000, 394kg Charolais at £1700; Ballinamallard producer 788kg Charolais at £2880, 652kg Charolais at £2480, 620kg Charolais at £2330, 708kg Charolais at £2600; Lisbellaw producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1830, 476kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490; Sixmilecross producer 576kg Limousin at £2270, 492kg Charolais at £1970, 386kg Limousin at £1670; Rosslea producer 494kg Limousin at £1960; Derrygonnelly producer 588kg Simmental at £2150, 532kg Hereford at £1850; Enniskillen producer 608kg Hereford at £1930; Springfield producer 734kg Charolais at £2730, 686kg Charolais at £2410, 668kg Charolais at £2570, 714kg Charolais at £2690 and Kesh producer 516kg Charolais at £2070, 506kg Charolais at £2050.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1770 paid for a 361kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1500 for a 386kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 373kg Charolais steer at £1760, 376kg Charolais steer at £1680, 324kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 320kg Charolais steer at £1510; Lisnaskea producer 255kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 280kg Hereford bull at £1110, 243kg Charolais bull at £1160, 285kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 289kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Belleek producer 426kg Limousin steer at £1650, 442kg Charolais steer at £1670, 361kg Charolais steer at £1770; Garrison producer 273kg Limousin steer at £1270, 286kg Limousin heifer at £1230, 195kg Limousin heifer at £900; Derrylester producer 306kg Limousin bull at £1410, 337kg Limousin bull at £1460, 288kg Charolais bull at £1480; Garrison producer 353kg Charolais steer at £1460, 320kg Charolais steer at £1400, 355kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1160; Letterbreen producer 383kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 253kg Charolais heifer at £940; Maguiresbridge producer 368kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 358kg Charolais heifer at £1420, 411kg Charolais heifer at £1460kg 367kg Charolais heifer at £1400; Derrylin producer 425kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 289kg Charolais steer at £1380, 299kg Charolais steer at £1330, 370kg Charolais steer at £1450; Kinawley producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 275kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 262kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 280kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Belcoo producer 312kg Limousin steer at £1480, 300kg Limousin producer, 416kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 195kg Charolais steer at £900; Enniskillen producer 284kg Charolais steer at £1320, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1330, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 243kg Charolais steer at £1200; Derrylin producer 488kg Charolais steer at £1900, 420kg Limousin heifer at £1470, 480kg Limousin steer at £1870, 332kg Charolais heifer at £1170 and Kesh producer 271kg Limousin bull at £1180, 306kg Charolais bull at £1390, 224kg Limousin bull at £1190, 262kg Limousin heifer at £1100, 286kg Charolais heifer at £1130.
Calves
Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £335; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £310, Charolais bull at £490, Friesian bull at £180; Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £345, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350 and Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £470, Belgian Blue heifer at £405, Belgian Blue heifer at £500.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £3380 paid for a Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.
Tempo producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £3380, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3320, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2750; Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £2780 and Omagh producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3080.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 364pk paid for a 575kg Charolais at £2100 and to a top of £2340.
Medium weights to 394ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1930.
Light weights to 403ppk paid for a 360kg at £1450.
Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £2340, Charolais 520kg at £1980; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 640kg at £2240, 560kg at £2000; Derrylin producer Charolais 614kg at £2180, Charolais 650kg 2120, Charolais 578kg at £2100, Charolais 550kg at £1980, Charolais 500kg at £1910; Belcoo producer Charolais 490kg at £1930; Roscor producer Charolais 530kg at £1860; Dunngannon producer Charolais 470kg at £1830, Charolais 460kg at £1740; Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £1770, Charolais 470kg at £1700, Charolais 410kg at £1640, Charolais 416kg at £1530, Charolais 400kg at £1500; Garrison producer Charolais 410kg at £1600 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 398kg at £1510
Fat cows
Culkey producer Shorthorn bull 1058kg at £2860; Letterbreen producer Limousin 800kg at £2680; Belleek producer Limousin 774kg at £2270; Belcoo producer Charolais 684kg at £2100 and Macken producer Charolais 612kg at £1980.