Suckler outfits sell to £1400 at Lisnaskea

Suckler outfits sold to £1400, Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £880 for a 365kg Lim. (£241) with a 285kg Ch. to £825 (£289) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 220kg B/B. to £675. Weanling Heifers sold to £830 for a 375kg Lim. (£259) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 175kg Ch. to £480.

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS;

SUCKLER OUTFITS : Derrylin Producer £1400 for S/H.Cow with Gal.Bull Calf and £1260 for S/H Cow with Gal Bull Calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 365kg Lim. to £880 (£241) 310kg Lim. to £835 (£269) 320kg Lim. to £830 (£259) and 310kg Lim. to £740. Fivemiletown Producer 370kg Ch. to £860,340kg Ch. to £840, 310kg Ch. to £835 (£269) 285kg Ch. to £825 (£289) 365kg Ch. to £800, 330kg Ch. to £790, 300kg Ch. to £780, 315kg Ch. to £750, 290kg Ch. to £730, and 275kg Sim. to £670. Kinawley Producer 320kg Ch. to £835 , 370kg Sim. to £805, and 220kg Ch. to £520. Lisnaskea Producer 385kg Ch. to £820. Tempo Producer 330kg B/B. to £820 (£248) 220kg B/B. to £675 (£307) 300kg B/B. to £670, and 260kg B/B. to £640. Kinawley Producer 290kg Lim. to £805 and 255kg Ch. to £710 (£278) Magheraveely Producer 330kg Ch. To £730 and 320kg Her. to £655.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 375kg Lim. to £830 (£259) 300kg Lim. to £750, 325kg Lim. to £730, 280kg Lim. to £725 (£259) and 265kg Lim. to £675. Trillick Producer 395kg Ch. to £800 and 365kg Ch. to £700. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Ch. to £805. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Ch. to £770 (£257) and 175kg Ch. to £480 (£274).